Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



the complete review - fiction

The Suicides



by

Antonio Di Benedetto



general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author

Spanish title: Los suicidas

Translated and with an Afterword by Esther Allen

- Return to top of the page -

Our Assessment:



A- : challenging subject matter well-handled, and neatly done

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Harper's . 1/2025 Dan Piepenbring The Spectator . 7/12/2024 Stuart Kelly

From the Reviews :

" The Suicides trades [Zama's] comical grandiosity for noirish brevity, with mixed results. (...) But a good chunk of the novel amounts to fun facts about suicide. (...) Whatever shock these statements once had has dissipated; it's no longer bizarre to grasp suicide as a litany of statistics." - Dan Piepenbring, Harper's





trades [Zama's] comical grandiosity for noirish brevity, with mixed results. (...) But a good chunk of the novel amounts to fun facts about suicide. (...) Whatever shock these statements once had has dissipated; it's no longer bizarre to grasp suicide as a litany of statistics." - "The novel is written in a laconic, lapidary style, very different to the standard image of recent Latin American literature (.....) Benedetto may be understated, but he should not be underrated." - Stuart Kelly, The Spectator

Please note that these ratings solely represent the complete review 's biased interpretation and subjective opinion of the actual reviews and do not claim to accurately reflect or represent the views of the reviewers. Similarly the illustrative quotes chosen here are merely those the complete review subjectively believes represent the tenor and judgment of the review as a whole. We acknowledge (and remind and warn you) that they may, in fact, be entirely unrepresentative of the actual reviews by any other measure.



- Return to top of the page -

The complete review 's Review :

The epigraph to The Suicides is taken from Albert Camus -- in the Spanish original of the novel only in Spanish translation:

Todos los hombres sanos han pensado en su suicidio alguna vez.

[sic]

My father took his life on a Friday afternoon.

He was thirty-three.

I'll be thirty-three the last Friday of next month.

The mystery of those who kill themselves ! He might as well be asking me to resolve the mystery of death itself in ten six-hundred-word installments, each illustrated with five color phots

That's enough for now. I duck into a movie theater where Alphaville is playing. I'll work tomorrow.

The question isn't why would I kill myself. It's why I wouldn't kill myself.

I have to put some clothes on because I'm naked.

Utterly naked.

That's how we're born.

- M.A.Orthofer, 19 December 2024

- Return to top of the page -

:

- Return to top of the page -

About the Author :

Argentine author Antonio Di Benedetto lived 1922 to 1986.

- Return to top of the page -