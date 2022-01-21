

The Silentiary



by

Antonio Di Benedetto



Spanish title: El silenciero

Translated and with an Afterword by Esther Allen

With an Introduction by Juan José Saer

A- : appealingly off-beat and original

Wall St. Journal . 21/1/2022 Sam Sacks

From the Reviews :

"The books have a spiritual kinship with Samuel Beckett’s postwar trilogy of monologue novels in their deadpan rendering of comic futility and monomania. The narrator’s voice is disturbed and disassociated, yet, somehow, strangely pithy and clarifying (.....) A vital difference from Beckett, however, is that di Benedetto’s fever dreams are lodged within the trappings of realism." - Sam Sacks, Wall Street Journal

The complete review 's Review :

The Silentiary is presented in two parts, the nameless narrator marrying at the end of the first part ("I take a wife") and the second part beginning with the observation that: "Nina and I were nomads for three years". Despite the change in his circumstances -- he has a wife, and eventually a child; he moves repeatedly in the second part of the novel, unlike the first -- much else about him remains constant; he is, essentially, set (if not really satisfied) in his ways and situation.

Working in an office, as an assistant manager, -- employment that barely rates a mention -- he does have some literary aspirations. Throughout, he imagines writing a book: he has a concept of it ("my book about helplessness"), but it doesn't seem to extend to much beyond a working title of The Roof (which he doesn't even seem overly attached to); later he toys with the idea of writing a crime novel ("I could begin with a novel that demands less responsibility, to exercise my style, to activate my imagination. A crime novel ?"), but never gets anywhere with actually writing anything; he manages little more than conceiving the most basic outlines.

The narrator is also marked by a great sensitivity to noise -- any kind of racket. The novel begins with him coming home to find a new irritant -- a bus idling noisily not too far away-- and this is soon followed by the opening of an auto-repair shop nearby. Even as he then later moves from residence to residence, looking for a house that suits his family's purposes, he repeatedly comes up against sources of noise that he is unwilling to put up with, from neighborhood businesses to neighbors' noisiness ("We left another boardinghouse because of the landlady's record player").

In a way, The Silentiary is a quest and ambition novel, the story of a man looking for an environment free of the noises that disturb him, and having literary aspirations, but even as these both are significant parts of the story -- and much of the novel does deal with them -- they do not dominate the narrative as one might imagine (or fear) they would. Indeed, simple summary doesn't really get at what the novel is -- with the narrator's noise-issues and his literary ambitions and how he deals with these more a foundation to the character rather than sections and stages of a clear story-arc.

The narrator's noise-issue are easy to relate to, of course, -- who hasn't been annoyed by a nearby noise one can do little or nothing about ? -- but he's no Proust, seeking refuge in a cork-lined room. He still goes about his life quite normally, with his noise-issues in part compartmentalized, and mostly an issue at home, where he seeks, if not complete peace and quiet, as little as possible beyond the normal-domestic. The domestic he seems to be able to tolerate well enough -- as also, for example, when he and his wife have a child, it isn't he who is bothered by its bawling:

Nina bears the great fatigue of the whole day in her body. At night, the child cries. It ruins her sleep, while I don't even hear it.

I share some conclusions reached during an earlier meditation. "Nina, sounds that are made by the little one, because he's our little one, are beloved sounds. They don't hurt me."

I don't know whether it's actually doing me harm. I do know that even if it isn't physically damaging me, it obsesses me, constricts me, weighs me down, as if thick, sticky nougat were spreading over my body.

I have almost all of it in my head. All that's left is to choose the point of departure. What do I say first ? Where do I begin ?

My novel will have a crime and various suspects, but I myself, the author, will remain unaware of who the criminal is. That way the book can be prolonged indefinitely, until the crime it once was about has been entirely forgotten.

But I have no experience writing a crime novel either. If I decide to write one before proceeding to The Roof, I'll have to choose a subject, within reality, as a possible victim, and imagine myself as the killer. That way, studying the other, studying myself, I can gradually build up the book.

I will marry Nina.

That's the easiest thing. Yes, much easier than all the rest.

- M.A.Orthofer, 30 January 2022

See Index of Latin and South American literature

Other books from New York Review Books

About the Author :

Argentine author Antonio Di Benedetto lived 1922 to 1986.

