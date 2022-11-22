the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

the
opinionated commentary on literary matters - from the complete review

The Literary Saloon Archive

11 November 2022

11 November: Premio Cervantes | Goldsmiths Prize | Bayerischer Buchpreis


11 November 2022 - Friday

Premio Cervantes | Goldsmiths Prize | Bayerischer Buchpreis

       Premio Cervantes

       They've announced the winner of this year's Premio de Literatura en Lengua Castellana Miguel de Cervantes, the leading Spanish-language author prize (which also pays out €125,000), and it is Rafael Cadenas -- the first ever Venezuelan winner of this prize which they've been awarding since 1976.
       Not much of his work is available in English -- but you can get the collection The Land of Mild Light; see the Arrowsmith Press publicity page, or get your copy at Amazon.com.
       See also a Q & A by Claudia Sierich with Cadenas at Latin American Literature Today.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       Goldsmiths Prize

       They've announced the winner of this year's Goldsmiths Prize, and it is Diego Garcia, by Natasha Soobramanien and Luke Williams.
       Diego Garcia was published by Semiotext(e) in the US and Fitzcarraldo Editions in the UK; get your copy at Amazon.com, Bookshop.org or Amazon.co.uk.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       Bayerischer Buchpreis

       They've announced the winners of this year's Bavarian Book Prize in the two categories, fiction and non, with Wilderer by Reinhard Kaiser-Mühlecker taking the fiction prize; see also the S.Fischer foreign rights page.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


