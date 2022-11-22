the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

|
11 November 2022
11 November:
Premio Cervantes | Goldsmiths Prize | Bayerischer Buchpreis
11 November 2022
- Friday
Premio Cervantes | Goldsmiths Prize | Bayerischer Buchpreis
Premio Cervantes
They've announced the winner of this year's Premio de Literatura en Lengua Castellana Miguel de Cervantes, the leading Spanish-language author prize (which also pays out €125,000), and it is Rafael Cadenas -- the first ever Venezuelan winner of this prize which they've been awarding since 1976.
Not much of his work is available in English -- but you can get the collection The Land of Mild Light; see the Arrowsmith Press publicity page, or get your copy at Amazon.com.
See also a Q & A by Claudia Sierich with Cadenas at Latin American Literature Today.
Goldsmiths Prize
They've announced the winner of this year's Goldsmiths Prize, and it is Diego Garcia, by Natasha Soobramanien and Luke Williams.
Diego Garcia was published by Semiotext(e) in the US and Fitzcarraldo Editions in the UK; get your copy at Amazon.com, Bookshop.org or Amazon.co.uk.
Bayerischer Buchpreis
They've announced the winners of this year's Bavarian Book Prize in the two categories, fiction and non, with Wilderer by Reinhard Kaiser-Mühlecker taking the fiction prize; see also the S.Fischer foreign rights page.
previous entries (1 - 10 November 2022)
archive index
