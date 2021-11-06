

the complete review - fiction

Bibliolepsy



by

Gina Apostol



Title: Bibliolepsy Author: Gina Apostol Genre: Novel Written: 1997 Length: 201 pages

The 2022 US edition comes with a new Author's Note

Our Assessment:



A- : delightfully conceived and realized

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer The Philippine Star . 6/11/2021 Danton Remoto

From the Reviews :

"It is a fast and dizzying read afterward, the pages turning and turning (.....) The first part is good, but the second part is something else: an excellent tour de force. (...) In this slim but marvelous novel, Gina Apostol serves up Manila in the 1980s: swift, Swiftian, sexy and sad." - Danton Remoto, The Philippine Star

The complete review 's Review :

The short opening section of Bibliolepsy defines the "neurological neologism" (so Apostol in her 'Author's Note on the US Edition' of this novel (first published in the Philippines in 1997, but only published abroad in 2022)) of the title, including describing it as: "a mawkishness derived from habitual aloneness and congenital desire" -- and as: "an endless logo-itch, desperately seeking, but it can't get no satisfaction". Even as the next section then presents: 'What I hate about the bibliolept', readers find themselves from the first carried along in a rush of language from someone obviously passionate about reading -- irrepressibly so: "Gush, gush, sputter, sputter, talk about books. Like a little girl without experience, unable to keep love from her lips".

In the first of the novel's two parts the narrator is very much such a little girl, chronicling the circumstances of her unusual childhood. She is always drawn to reading, but even as she loses herself in it the narrative doesn't: in quick-sketch form Apostol has Primi -- as the girl is called -- lead the reader through her turbulent early years, marked by much beyond just her reading.

Her father, Prospero, is an animator (a cartoonist, including of 'komiks', as they're called in the Philippines), her mother, Prima, an "amateur taxidermist" (and: "a beautiful woman, but she was crazy"); they're a colorful pair -- but, when Primi is eight, they simply disappear off the ship that the family is traveling on. Primi and her much older sister, Anna, are left in the care of 'the Abuelita', "my mother's surly mother" -- though she is never much of a (physical) presence in their lives and dies only a few years later, with Anna then, very loosely, taking on Primi's guardianship. In Primi's earlier childhood, the Abuelita had made quite an impression with the generous gifts she gave the sisters -- asking them: "to pick any object we wished and we could have it", which the girls took ruthless advantage of; among the great presents they got was a complete Oxford English Dictionary-set, an entry-way to the world of words for young Primi.

Primi is book- and reading-obsessed, but her account does not bog down in bookishness; Apostol has a deft, light touch that makes Primi's bibliolepsy simply a natural and integral part of her being which doesn't even stand out that much considering the unusual course of her childhood and youth. If not completely allowing her to find her bearings, it at least gives her some; still, books and reading are not so much a hold for her, but (a major) part of her very essence.

What literary reference there is is woven in quite easily, without over-explanation; always immersed in an ocean of books, Primi doesn't need to constantly harp on that point. What specific mentions there are are also nicely to the point -- not least her complex relationship to the omnipresent towering figure of Philippine letters, Noli me tangere and El Filibusterismo-author José Rizal:

I could tell he, too, was cursed with bibliolepsy, except he cursed the rest of us by also writing, not just reading. I grew up knowing Rizal's library -- thus, also the legend of the Moth and the Flame, and the incredible Alpine story of William Tell. I was taught to be a reader through the stories about Rizal, and being so caught in his reflection, so held in his power, I tried very hard to escape.

It was a losing battle.

That was 1985, and the winds of change were making people sing folk songs that were driving me nuts.

there is not much for the Filipino writer but the Palancas. Even when you're published, the indifference of the experts will kill you.

"I think th-this is the b-business for me: as W.H.Auden says -- p-poetry makes nothing happen. Whereas -- look at this !"

- M.A.Orthofer, 26 December 2021

Soho Press publicity page

See Index of South East Asian literature

About the Author :

Filipino author Gina Apostol was born in 1963.

