Touch Me Not

Spanish title: Noli me tangere

Translated and with an Introduction by Harold Augenbraum

Previously translated by Charles Derbyshire (as The Social Cancer , 1912); Feliciano Basa and Francisco Benitez ( Noli Me Tangere , 1933); Leon Ma. Guerrero ( The Lost Eden , 1961); and Soledad Lacson-Locsin ( Noli Me Tangere , 1996)

, 1912); Feliciano Basa and Francisco Benitez ( , 1933); Leon Ma. Guerrero ( , 1961); and Soledad Lacson-Locsin ( , 1996) Earlier English versions include: An Eagle Flight ('adapted from Noli Me Tangere ' (1900) -- apparently translated from the French translation) and Friars and Filipinos ('an abridged translation of Dr. José Rizal's Tagalog Novel, Noli Me Tangere ' by Frank Ernest Gannett (1900))

('adapted from ' (1900) -- apparently translated from the French translation) and ('an abridged translation of Dr. José Rizal's Tagalog Novel, ' by Frank Ernest Gannett (1900)) Noli Me Tangere has been made filmed, as Noli Me Tangere, directed by Jose Nepomuceno (1930) and Noli me tángere, directed by Gerardo de Leon (1961)

B+ : sprawling and a bit oddly paced, but a strong piece of work

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer London Rev. of Books* . 16/10/1997 Benedict Anderson The NY Times Book Rev.* . 2/3/1913 . The NY Times Book Rev.* . 16/7/1961 Carlos P. Romulo

[* refers to an earlier translation]

From the Reviews :

"The two most astonishing features of Noli Me Tangere are its scale and its style. Its characters come from every stratum of late colonial society (.....) Its pages are crowded with Dominicans, shady lawyers, abused acolytes, corrupt policemen, Jesuits, smalltown caciques, mestiza schoolgirls, ignorant peninsular carpetbaggers, hired thugs, despairing intellectuals, social-climbing dévotes, dishonest journalists, actresses, nuns, gravediggers, artisans, gamblers, peasants, market-women and so on. (...) The novel's style is still more astonishing, for it combines two radically distinct and at first glance uncombinable genres: melodrama and satire. For all its picaresque digressions, the plot is pure melodrama. (...) It is impossible to read Noli Me Tangere today in the way a patriotic young Manileño of 1897 would have read it: as a political hand grenade." - Benedict Anderson, London Review of Books

The complete review 's Review :

Noli Me Tangere begins with the return of Juan Crisóstomo Ibarra to his homeland, the Philippines, after almost seven years in Europe. His father, Rafael, was a wealthy and powerful man, but Ibarra had long had no news from him, and only learns his father's fate on his return: he had been involved in an altercation that had led to the death of a tax collector, and Rafael's enemies had taken advantage of the situation to pile on him: "because of his wealth, his confidence in justice, and his hatred of anything that was not legal or just, they ruined him"; he had died in prison almost a year earlier. Adding insult to injury, the local head priest, Father Dámaso, had had the body dug up, ordering it to be transferred to the Chinese cemetery (though they never got that far with it, dumping it in a lake instead).

Ibarra returns to his homeland full of hope and enthusiasm. He is a true believer, and while the news of his father's fate hits him hard, it does not shake his fundamental faith; nor does, for quite a while, what else he sees and experiences. He's long clung to what was drilled into him, a pure -- or naïve -- faith in the fundamentals:

I love my country, the Philippines, because I owe it my life and my happiness, and everyone should love his country. I love Spain, the country of my forefathers, because, in spite of everything, the Philippines owes it her happiness and her future, and will owe them to her. I am Catholic, I maintain the pure faith of my parents and I don't see why I need to bow my head when I want to lift it up, to deliver it to my enemies when I can bring them down.

To me you seemed like a fairy, a spirit, the poetic embodiment of my homeland, beautiful, simple, loving, frank, a child of the Philippines, that beautiful country that brings together the great virtues of Mother Spain and the fine qualities of a youthful people, as you, in all your being, bring together the finest and most beautiful facets of our two races; so your love and the one I profess for my country have melted into one ...

All your efforts will crash up against the parish walls if you so much as undo a friar's belt or wrinkle his cassock. The magistrate, on the smallest pretense, will deny tomorrow what he has conceded today. Not one woman will allow her child to attend the school, and then all your work will be counterproductive. It will disillusion everyone who wanted to try a noble undertaking.

"For your own safety you need your enemies to think you are unprepared and trusting."

Ibarra drew back.

"My enemies ? Do I have enemies ?"

"It's true. By ourselves we're nothing. But take up the people's cause, unite the people, don't ignore their voices, be an example to the rest, give then the concept of what one calls a nation !"

"What the people are asking is impossible. We have to wait."

""Wait ! To wait is to suffer !"

"If I asked for this, they would laugh at me."

"And if the people back you up ?"

"Never ! I will never be the one to lead the multitude to get by force what the government does not think opportune, no. If someday I see this multitude armed, I would place myself on the side of the government and fight it, because I cannot see my country in this type of chaos. I want good for it, which is why I built a school. I seek it in education, for forward progress. Without light, there is no path."

"Without struggle there is no freedom either !" Elías answered.

"Well, I don't want that kind of freedom !"

"Without freedom there is no light," the boatman replied animatedly. "You say you now little about your country, I believe. You don't see the preparations for struggle, you don't see the cloud on the horizon. Combat begins in the sphere of ideas, to descend into the arena, which will be colored with blood.

Now misfortune has ripped off my blinders. Solitude and the misery of prison have shown me. Now I see the horrible cancer gnawing at this society, rotting its flesh, almost begging for a violent extirpation. They opened my eyes, they made me see the sores and forced me to become a criminal !

To preserve the Philippines it is absolutely necessary to go on with the friars, and in our union with Spain lies the well-being of our country.

Nowadays, we in the Philippines walk three centuries behind the cart, we have barely emerged from the Middle Ages, which is why the Jesuits, who are so reactionary in Europe, seen from here represent progress. [...] Yes, now we are entering a period of struggle, I say, you are: our generation belongs to the night, we are exiting. The fight is between the past, which has grasped and grappled with curses the tottering castle of feudalism, and the future, whose triumphal march is heard from afar in the splendors of a nascent rainbow, bringing good news to other countries ...

- M.A.Orthofer, 11 March 2021

José Rizal website

About the Author :

José Rizal was born in 1861 and executed in 1896. The author of Noli me tangere, he remains a leading figure in the history of the Philippines.

