With an Author's Note of the American Edition (2021); the text has apparently been (slightly ?) revised from the original

The Revolution According to Raymundo Mata is, in the main, presented as an autobiographical account of 'The Revolution According to Raymundo Mata' ("by Raymundo Mata"), a memoir of sorts, in the form of journal entries, of a man involved in some of the events leading up to the Philippine Revolution that began in 1896, presented in forty-six entries (chapters). The account does take up the most of the novel, but there is also a (fictional) scholarly/editorial apparatus attached.

'The Revolution According to Raymundo Mata' is presented as (for the most part) not having been written in English, and so the text here is a translation, by one (pseudonymous, as she admits) Mimi C. Magsalin; she offers a Translator's Note at the beginning of the novel, warning immediately that the text she dealt with is: "linguistically deranged". Mata was a product of the polyglot Philippines, with his first language: "a curious variant of Tagalog", and from a first entry, apparently from his early childhood, "in gibberish" to a late one that seems like incoherent babbling (or is it code ?) -- "balimbing balanghoy baluno balete baloto balato bamboo banyan" etc. etc. -- to what Magsalin describes as a notebook: "in spastic code, squiggles and symbols that I think were Japanese characters", the writing itself poses considerable hurdles. So: "the challenge was to translate the richness of Raymundo's tongues into singular, common English". Even more so than with most translations, the question of how much has been re-shaped here is one the reader is constantly confronted with here -- while never being able to forget that Apostol did, in fact, write this novel(-as-a-whole) in English .....

Also involved in the making of the book was Estrella Espejo, the now-institutionalized editor of the translated text, who provides an Editor's Preface, an Afterword, and a piece on 'Reading and Writing: Some Notes on the Author's Patrimony'. And among the introductory matter are also pieces by a scholar, Dr. Diwata Drake, including 'An Epitaph' at its conclusion. (Magsalin also provides a helpful cast of characters-listing at the outset, 'Manila Characters: A Translator's Abecedary of the Revolution of 1896'.)

Already in their introductory texts, these three women comment on each other and their dealings with the text, with clearly little love being lost between them, and this continues in the text proper itself, as they continue their various arguments and disagreements in footnotes to Mata's writing. There are a lot of these -- 530 -- with a footnote-comment on the text by one often leading to a counter-argument or comment by another; Apostol doesn't opt for footnotes-within-footnotes, but rather has them in the text itself -- so, for example, many sentences will conclude with not just a single footnote reference but several, though only the first directly refers to the text proper, while the remaining ones are then generally a sequence of comments on that first footnote comment. (The longest chain of these I found was fn. 145 to 153, nine in a row.)

The footnotes make for an amusing secondary storyline of sorts -- down to Espejo being in one place the whole time (the Quezon Institute and Sanatorium), while Drake seems to constantly be crisscrossing the world, noting her many different locales in her footnotes. They certainly express their frustration with one another -- and with their various interferences in the text; unsurprisingly, it comes to a point where they simply want to let the text get on with it, without yet more commentary ("347. Ssssh! (trans. Note)"). (The number of footnotes is less towards the end, but they do really make for a substantial secondary layer to the text proper.)

Magsalin warns already in her Translator's Note that: "From birth, Raymundo Mata was immersed in the world of make-believe", and we soon learn that his vision was badly impaired; in her Afterword Espejo will describe the manuscript as: "this blind man's history of the revolution". From early on we realize that Mata literally does not see things very clearly. He is also a great reader, happy to lose himself in fictional worlds (realizing, at one point, also: "I read books without thinking, only for the feeling"), and would-be writer: Espejo notes: "the young Raymundo was a mad scribbler at Ateneo -- he jotted juvenile sentiments in diaries, wrote bad plays, inscribed love letters to witchy women, and made tsimis -- puerile, unworthy gossip ! -- about his rabble-rousing male friends, in code". Much of this writing then also forms parts of his very varied account, and while many of the entries seems straightforward enough (albeit also with a variety of contortions, linguistic and otherwise), it's hard to consider Mata a truly reliable narrator. (Magsalin's questions and issues with what she is translating compound the sense of an unreliable text -- only a very small part of which is, after all, presented in the original (i..e not a translation).)

Just how much Mata sees, and has lived, the world through literature also becomes clear when he's called upon to join the revolutionary forces, as he understandably questions his qualifications:

I cannot kill a fly much less capture a man from the Spaniards. They have guns and cannons. I've never even caught a moth. What ? Of course, you can, Raymundo: did I not read The Man in the Iron Mask ? Did I not devour the Lives of the Presidents of the United States, in translation, but hey, I know what they did to the British.

But really, I was no rebel, no man of arms.

I was a distracted bookworm, who would much rather be sailing off to Parma, wherever that was, to drink absinthe, whatever that is, in a derelict abbey of alcoholic Carthusians, whoever those damned fools are.

It was a bolt -- a thunder bolt. A rain of bricks, a lightning zap. A pummeling of mountains, a heaving, violent storm at sea -- a whiplash. A typhoon, an earthquake. The end of a world. And I was in ruins. It struck me dumb. It changed my life and the world was new when I was done.

You can't pulverize a novel to that base reduction. It's not only about correcting society. What about the jokes, the ironical asides, the living grotesques of his human comedy ? The beautiful absurdity of Doña Victorina and her crippled husband ? The truthful laughter of his pen ?

