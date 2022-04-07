Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



the complete review - fiction

Nights of Plague



by

Orhan Pamuk



general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author

Turkish title: Veba Geceleri

Translated by Ekin Oklap

- Return to top of the page -

Our Assessment:



B : fulsome and unrushed, for better and worse

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer The Atlantic . 11/2022 Judith Shulevitz The Guardian . 21/9/2022 Lucy Hughes-Hallett The LA Times . 4/10/2022 Steven G. Kellman Le Monde . 7/4/2022 Marc Semo The NY Times Book Rev. . 2/10/2022 David Gates The New Yorker . 31/10/2022 James Wood The Spectator . 24/9/2022 Boyd Tonkin Sunday Times . 18/9/2022 Peter Kemp TLS . 9/9/2022 Andrew Motion Wall St. Journal . 8/10/2022 Sam Sacks

Review Consensus :



Generally positive, but no consensus; most do suggest there's a bit much here



From the Reviews :

"Paranoia is Pamuk’s great subject and the engine of his style. He forces you to read through scrims of suspicion and doubt. No fact, no backstory, is ever what it seems. (...) To parse a Pamuk novel, you can’t focus exclusively on plot. You have to pay close attention to how the story is told. Pamuk sets fictions inside metafictions: His narrators explain how they found the letters or manuscript on which they will base their tale, only to undermine that claim with offhand revelations and jarring changes of tone. By the end of a Pamuk novel, the scaffolding established at the beginning has usually collapsed, leaving readers dangling in midair." - Judith Shulevitz, The Atlantic





"Yet, for all the weight of its subject matter, its tone is lightly ironic, arch, even flippant. It has many flaws. It is repetitive; it contains far too much exposition. All the same – formally and in terms of content -- it is one of the most interesting books I’ve read this year. (...) Pamuk is hiding behind two masks, two assumed female voices. He is also an impressionist, trying out other period-appropriate authors’ personae. (...) The novel’s chronology is as far from straightforward as its narrative strategy. (...) (I)t is a compendium of literary experiments, ludic, audacious, exasperating and entertaining." - Lucy Hughes-Hallett, The Guardian





"A museum of imaginary history, Nights of Plague is stocked with stuff that a more frugal curator might choose to deaccession. (...) The narrator, sharing her research three generations after the fact, writes in the tepid voice of an archivist, not a poet." - Steven G. Kellman, The Los Angeles Times





is stocked with stuff that a more frugal curator might choose to deaccession. (...) The narrator, sharing her research three generations after the fact, writes in the tepid voice of an archivist, not a poet." - "Pamuk’s delight in art and artifice is inextricable from his realistic accounts of disease, poisonings and assassinations, political intrigue, cultural and religious enmity, gender inequity and medical futility. (...) Nights of Plague is more fun to reflect upon than to wade through." - David Gates, The New York Times Book review





is more fun to reflect upon than to wade through." - "What is most vital in this book is what is most fictional: Pamuk’s lovingly obsessive creation of the invented Mediterranean island of Mingheria, a world so detailed, so magically full, so introverted and personal in emphasis, that it shimmers like a memory palace, as if Pamuk were conjuring up a lost city of his youth, Istanbul’s exilic, more perfect alter ego. The effect is daringly vertiginous, at once floatingly postmodern and solidly realistic, something like Italo Calvino’s Invisible Cities crossed with the nostalgic re-creations of Joyce’s lost Dublin, or Joseph Roth’s vanished Austro-Hungarian Empire.(...) As you’d expect in such a long novel, there’s a good deal of plot, but the book is engrossing and easy to read. The result is strangely paradoxical: a big but swift novel, a novel about pain and death that is fundamentally light and buoyant." - James Wood, The New Yorker





crossed with the nostalgic re-creations of Joyce’s lost Dublin, or Joseph Roth’s vanished Austro-Hungarian Empire.(...) As you’d expect in such a long novel, there’s a good deal of plot, but the book is engrossing and easy to read. The result is strangely paradoxical: a big but swift novel, a novel about pain and death that is fundamentally light and buoyant." - "Stricken Mingheria becomes a microcosm of the Ottoman twilight. (...) Pamuk crams his Mingherian map with precise, almost obsessive detail. It thickens the texture but slows the pace. Ekin Oklap’s cleverly voiced translation captures our historian’s fussily pedantic, sometimes tortoise-footed, story-telling. Go with its leisurely flow, however, and the island saga can exert the hypnotic pull of those historical soaps Turkish TV does so well." - Boyd Tonkin, The Spectator





"Pamuk establishes his cast with a marked lack of rhetorical flourish: if the intention is to create the appearance of reliable historical accuracy, it succeeds almost too well. The accumulation of characters and of background details, many of which serve no purpose in powering the plot, can feel suffocating in their profusion. (...) The book’s 700 pages don’t create much variety in pace, despite the torrent of events that pours through them. But the objective tone of the prose, which allows for a sense that all human activity, however noble in intention, might be infected with foolish vanity, and which is well caught by Oklap’s alert translation, means that a necessary degree of lightness attaches to even the gravest of its themes." - Andrew Motion, Times Literary Supplement





"(W)hile undoubtedly courageous, the politics in Nights of Plague require so much context and explication that the story takes a long time finding its feet. The degree of detail feels staggering -- there are even paragraphs devoted to styles of mustache waxing -- and because the characters are mostly pashas and princesses, the writing, in Ekin Oklap’s cultured translation, can seem mandarin and finicky. (...) In the end it’s good old-fashioned plot and incident that bring this novel to life. By around page 450 the sediment of information finally settles and the story unfolds the scintillating events of Mingheria’s revolution and subsequent civil wars." - Sam Sacks, Wall Street Journal

Please note that these ratings solely represent the complete review 's biased interpretation and subjective opinion of the actual reviews and do not claim to accurately reflect or represent the views of the reviewers. Similarly the illustrative quotes chosen here are merely those the complete review subjectively believes represent the tenor and judgment of the review as a whole. We acknowledge (and remind and warn you) that they may, in fact, be entirely unrepresentative of the actual reviews by any other measure.



- Return to top of the page -

The complete review 's Review :

The Preface to Nights of Plague begins with the claim that:

This is both a historical novel and a history written in the form of a novel.

Our readers must not think that we are straying too far from our story if we too take a moment now to examine the reasons behind this phenomenon.

- M.A.Orthofer, 22 November 2022

- Return to top of the page -

:

See Index of Turkish literature

See Index of Books by Nobel laureates under review

- Return to top of the page -

About the Author :

Internationally acclaimed Turkish author Orhan Pamuk was born in 1952. He was awarded the Nobel Prize for literature in 2006.

- Return to top of the page -