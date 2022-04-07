|
Nights of Plague
Our Assessment:
B : fulsome and unrushed, for better and worse
The Preface to Nights of Plague begins with the claim that:
This is both a historical novel and a history written in the form of a novel.The purported author is a woman named Mina Mingher, writing in 2017, with the book proper then -- this novel-cum-history -- focused on events from the very beginning of the twentieth century. A final section of the book, some fifty pages long (in a long book ...), is presented as a kind of postscript from 'Many Years Later', Mingher again coming to the fore and filling in some of what happened in the meantime, as well as explaining her personal interest in and engagement with the subject-matter and some of the characters. (She also slips in a mention of the actual author (and her acquaintance with him), mentioning that: "the novelist and history enthusiast Orhan Pamuk has told me of how he would obsessively visit the exhibit once a week during a period in the 1980s".)
Mingher explains that she was inspired by and then based much of this book on the letters written by one Princess Pakize to her sister Hatice Sultan between 1901 and 1913, and this princess is one of the central figures in the story. She is the daughter of real-life Ottoman sultan Murad V, who was deposed and replaced on the throne by his brother Abdul Hamid II in 1876 and lived out his life essentially under house arrest, dying in 1904. Abdul Hamid took care to keep these relatives out of the way, so they could not pose a threat to his rule, and married off Princess Pakize to a doctor, Nuri Bey -- and then sent the newlyweds off as part of a special delegation to China, in 1901.
Nuri Bey is a quarantine doctor of some renown -- and the ship they sail on has yet another expert in the field on board, Bonkowski Pasha. Bonkowski Pasha is, however, not being sent to China but rather only to the nearby island of Mingheria, a (fictional) province of the Ottoman Empire. (In her Preface Mingher acknowledges that some people: "saw the island of Mingheria as a mythical, fairy-tale land", but here it is treated as a real part of the Ottoman Empire, with much of the surrounding history (and people) very much real.) It appears that the plague has reached Mingheria, and Bonkowski Pasha is to oversee the handling of the situation.
Princess Pakize and her husband are mean to sail on after the ship stops in Mingheria, but they are waylaid there; they will only be able to continue their journey some six months later. The bulk of the novel takes place during that half year on the island, as the plague makes its way through the population, with Princess Pakize spending much of her time isolated in her rooms (though ultimately also becoming -- briefly -- a very public figure).
Near the outset, Bonkowski Pasha is murdered -- and: "opera-loving, crime novel-reading sultan Abdul Hamid" tasks Princess Pakize and her husband with investigating the murder -- à la Sherlock Holmes (of whom he was a fan). There is also the plague to deal with, and various efforts to contain it -- with a population that isn't all on board with the idea of quarantine. Political turmoil ensues -- and ultimately, taking advantage of a blockade by European powers of the island seeking to contain the spread of the plague, Mingheria declares independence, opening a whole new chapter of its history.
The fictional Mingheria is a small island, with a population of some 80,000 in 1897. Noteworthy, however, is that there are an about equal number of Muslims and non-Muslims -- though the island is only in some respects well-integrated, and the different communities remain in many ways distinct (and there are a variety of tensions among them). It is part of the Ottoman Empire -- but this is an empire that has been in terminal decline for quite a while. The foreign representatives on the island are important figures -- even as the Governor Pasha complains early on that they are simply: "a meddlesome, impertinent gaggle of ignorant shopkeepers who are making a fuss of this outbreak nonsense purely to spite me". Foreign interests and actions do play an important role -- never more so than with the eventual sea-blockade by various powers that proves vital to Mingheria's hold on independence: "The blockade is the reason the island's independence endures".
Nights of Plague combines many elements and stories. The murder mystery, of Bonkowski Pasha's death, bubbles on for quite a while, and other crimes occur as well, including a rather sensational large-scale poisoning attempt. Different factions handle and react to the efforts to contain and stop the spread of the plague in various ways -- sufficiently so that it proves hard to get under control for a long time. There's considerable vying for power, too -- and also then quite some turnover at the top, as Mingheria goes through quite a few rulers in this short span. There's romance, torture, assassination attempts, prison riots and escapes; for a long time gallows stand in the prominent State Hall Square. And all the while people -- a lot of people -- are dying of the plague.
At one point, well into the story, the narrator (who occasionally raises her head like this in the text) notes:
Our readers must not think that we are straying too far from our story if we too take a moment now to examine the reasons behind this phenomenon.It's only one of many such digressions and deep-dives: much of Nights of Plague ambles on at a very leisurely pace, looking left and right along the way and filling in backstory and history. There is solid adventure here, but also a great deal of what can feel like embellishment. There's purpose to most of this -- Pamuk isn't merely offering an adventure-tale, but rather also commentary on history, power, politics, and much else -- but it makes the narrative energy often feel rather low; readers have to adapt to and accept the slow, steady trot of this presentation.
It is, ultimately, a lot, and while a great deal does happen Pamuk rarely lets the narrative itself be truly driven by the action. Mingheria itself is certainly lovingly made real; arguably, it is the main character in the story, and certainly the one Pamuk puts the most effort into presenting fully. All this makes Nights of Plague the kind of novel that's meant to be slowly savored: it is does offer a lot that is satisfying, from adventure to romance to political observation -- but it also demands some patience, and some endurance, on the part of the reader.
- M.A.Orthofer, 22 November 2022
Internationally acclaimed Turkish author Orhan Pamuk was born in 1952. He was awarded the Nobel Prize for literature in 2006.
