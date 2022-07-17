|
Index, A History of the
B+ : fascinating historical overview -- and surprisingly fun
In Index, A History of the Dennis Duncan presents a history and overview of that invaluable part of so many books, the index.
As easy-to-use, quick guides and pointers to the content of a book, indexes -- Duncan's preferred plural ("Indices are for mathematicians and economists; indexes are what you find at the back of a book"; I'll grudgingly follow his lead here) -- have certainly made using books, for research and reference, much easier.
As Duncan shows, there's more to indexes than just that, too, -- and he also makes the case that even in this age of digitized texts, where the Ctrl+F search function, and 'Googling', make finding any passage or word even easier, there is still a place and reason for the good old traditional index.
(W)e expect our back-of-book indexes to be more than mere word lists. We expect them to provide context, interpretation, to recognize when the same concept appears in different guises.As simple and obvious as the index can seem to us nowadays, it took a while to develop. While we take much for granted now, Duncan points out that other innovations were also essential -- and so he also appropriately titles one of his chapters: 'Where Would We Be Without It ? The Miracle of the Page Number, writing then also in proper awe of this wonderful marker. Its incredible usefulness is self-evident -- and so also: "Though indexes had been around for centuries, the printed page number would turbocharge their pervasiveness".
Once books had page numbers, the usefulness of indexes was obvious -- and it's fascinating to learn that:
The printed index was only just coming into its own, and already alarums were being sounded that indexes were taking the place of books, that people didn't read properly any more, that there was something seedy, shameful -- something Mailerish -- about starting at the back.('Mailerish' refers to Norman Mailer, and the anecdote about William F Buckley, Jr giving him a copy of Buckley's book, The Unmaking of the Mayor, with 'Hi !' hand-written next to the entry "Mailer, Norman" in the index, in anticipation of Mailer turning there first .....)
Duncan also entertainingly discusses such things as the 'mock index', with indexers disparaging or making fun of the contents of the book in the formulation of indexes to other authors' books, a clever way of responding to or attacking others' writing. (Indeed, it's somewhat disappointing that this is hardly practiced any longer; contemporary indexes are (or try to be) serious affairs, and copyright-holders are understandably unlikely to allow others to have indexing-fun at their expense.)
Usefully, Duncan also explores the (regrettably) far less common practice of indexing fiction, and indexes as parts of works of fiction. As he notes, there have been some creative works that play with the index-form -- most notably, The Index [pdf] by J.G.Ballard (1977), which he discusses at some length -- but the purely fictional form (for an index) has obvious limitations.
The modern digital search function arguably largely obviates the need for traditional kinds of indexes to works of fiction, but I have to say that I am crushed to learn that Samuel Richardson created an index to his Clarissa and that my edition of the novel does not include it. (Duncan calls it: "a very curious thing indeed" -- and notes that it runs to eighty-five pages, with entries arranged under a series of categories (rather than just one long alphabetical list). There is, unsurprisingly, also a (longer) book-length index to Clarissa (by Susan Price Karpuk; AMS Press 2001, e.g.), but it's Richardson's own version that sounds more fascinating.)
A final chapter considers 'The Book Index in the Age of Search'. Duncan helpfully explains how digital search functions -- and considers its advantages and drawbacks both for the individual user looking for something in a book as well as in the creation indexes. As he points out, it is difficult to generate a useful subject index relying solely or even mainly by indexing software; to make his point even clearer -- indeed, to rub it in --, Index, A History of the comes with two indexes of its own: one that is computer-generated (which he mercifully only provides a three-page sample of), and one created by a professional indexer, Paula Clarke Bain.
Generally, in listing the number of pages a book under review has at this site I count only the text-proper, and don't count the pages which contain endnotes, acknowledgements -- or indexes (which is why the page-total noted is often considerably less than that claimed by the publisher or listed at Amazon). So, under normal circumstances, I would have noted that this book has 270 pages. In this case, however, the indexes are very much part of the book, so I list it at its full 344 pages -- and strongly encourage readers to read through all the way to the end, as Paula Clarke Bain's index, in particular, is very much part of the book -- practically in conversation with the text proper, illustrating (often wittily) many of Duncan's points.
There's a big bonus point already for one good catch in it, as Bain's index gets the name right in pointing to 'Poe, Edgar Allan', despite it being misspelled in the text proper (yes, sigh, it's 'Allen', there) -- though of course there is an argument to be made for an index being faithful to the text, errors included .....
But it's the many small details in this artfully created index that really shine, from entries for those seeking "pursuit, meaningless" (who certainly get what they're looking for) to the nice entry for the book itself:
Index, A History of the (Duncan) i-340(Yes, this cleverness is marred, at least in the US edition, by committing the cardinal sin of indexing -- getting the (page) numbers wrong. While accurate to the conclusion of the text proper, the index is off for ... the indexes, the computer-generated one actually found at pp. 307-11, and Bain's at 313-344; the book as a whole clocks in at 344, not 340 pages ..... My sympathies to Duncan and Bain, who must have been absolutely crushed by this error. (I haven't seen the UK edition, and can just hope that it's just an American slip-up.))
Elsewhere, the index offers everything from the absurd-amusing (see: "tell") to the many entries that so nicely reflect the text itself, such as: "plural of index don't see indices; see indexes" or a William Buckley-imitating shout-out to the Society of Indexers'. There is a good deal of fun to be found here, and it's a perfect complement to -- and, indeed, part of -- Duncan's book.
Index, A History of the is very good on history, and also in considering the index in our age of search (engines) and digitization, but not quite as comprehensive as one might wish. Most notably, it is very English-centric -- as is perhaps to be expected from a lecturer in English ? -- and does not closely consider the modern index in other languages. So, for example, in German -- the only language where I have some familiarity with indexes -- it is not uncommon for works, especially of the more academic sort, to have both a Personen- and a Sachregister -- separate indexes for the people mentioned and the subjects. (These -- especially the Personenregister -- tend also to be more like concordances than the indexes Duncan favors.) A work I am currently reading includes not only an Institutionenregister (!) -- an index of the institutions and organizations mentioned in the book -- but a Register der Werke Dritter -- an 'index of the works of third parties' mentioned in the text (which clocks in at a whopping thirty-eight double-columned pages). (Both of these, again, are more concordance-like, yet despite the digital availability of this 2022 title, in working with this text I have found they do serve a useful purpose, providing helpful alphabetical overviews of the many works (and institutions) that find mention in the text.)
It would certainly be interesting to know if indexing has developed differently in other traditions, especially in other languages, such as Arabic, Chinese, or Japanese, for example, and Index, A History of the does fall short in this regard. Otherwise, however, it is a most enjoyable read about a fascinating and perhaps underappreciated subject. As a longtime appreciator -- indeed venerator -- of indexes, I need no convincing, but for readers who perhaps haven't concerned themselves too much with them it is certainly also an eye-opener -- and a lot of good fun
- M.A.Orthofer, 17 July 2022
Dennis Duncan teaches at University College London.
© 2022 the complete review