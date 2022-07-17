

the complete review - books / history

Index, A History of the



by

Dennis Duncan



general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author

UK subtitle: A Bookish Adventure

US subtitle: A Bookish Adventure from Medieval Manuscripts to the Digital Age

With an Index by Paula Clarke Bain

Our Assessment:



B+ : fascinating historical overview -- and surprisingly fun

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Consensus :



Thoroughly enjoyable, if/and 'bookish'



From the Reviews :

" Index, A History of the is a book of revelations. (...) Index, A History of the is a hymn to the creative spirit at work in any index generated by humans, and will give a frisson to those booky types who toil at the craft." - Charles Trueheart, The American Scholar





is a book of revelations. (...) is a hymn to the creative spirit at work in any index generated by humans, and will give a frisson to those booky types who toil at the craft." - "As Dennis Duncan’s charming book shows, though today they suggest fusty libraries, indexes were once a novelty. A book seems such a simple structure that it feels less invented than self-evident, the innovations behind it hard to see." - The Economist





"(A) fascinating history" - Houman Barekat, Financial Times





"It is certainly bookish -- Duncan sedately enthuses about “the library tradition of communal coffee”, especially if it happens “over a biscuit”. But he is adventurous as well, often writing as if academic research were as revved-up as a Formula One race." - Peter Conrad, The Guardian





"As Dennis Duncan shows in his puckish eulogy to this often overlooked appendage, the index has a long history, longer even than printing itself." - Adam Douglas, Literary Review





"This suggestive chapter is necessarily incomplete: somewhere, near the Giant Rat of Sumatra, the ghost of Panizzi wails for recognition. But it also reveals one point on which Duncan’s lucid, lively account could be more informative -- commonplacing." - Anthony Grafton, London Review of Books





" Index, A History of the is his story of textual search, told through portrayals of some of the most sophisticated minds of their era, from monks and scholars shivering among the cloisters of 13th-century Europe to server-farm administrators sweltering behind the glass walls of Silicon Valley. It is about the unspoken and always collegiate rivalry between two kinds of search: the subject index -- which is a humanistic exercise, largely un-automatable, that requires close reading, independent knowledge, imagination and even wit -- and the concordance, an eminently automatable listing of words in a text and their locations." - Simon Ings, New Scientist





is his story of textual search, told through portrayals of some of the most sophisticated minds of their era, from monks and scholars shivering among the cloisters of 13th-century Europe to server-farm administrators sweltering behind the glass walls of Silicon Valley. It is about the unspoken and always collegiate rivalry between two kinds of search: the subject index -- which is a humanistic exercise, largely un-automatable, that requires close reading, independent knowledge, imagination and even wit -- and the concordance, an eminently automatable listing of words in a text and their locations." - "This book is, on one level, a history of information science, but it’s also a history of reading and writing and everything those actions entail -- communication, learning and imagination, as well as competition, anxiety and no small amount of mischief. (...) That Duncan brings these old, intricate disputes to life is a testament to his gifts as a writer -- imaginative but also disciplined, elucidating dense, scholarly concepts with a light touch. (...) Duncan has written such a generous book, attentive to the varieties of the reading experience, that it’s only fitting he gave Bain’s index some space to flourish, a chance to come into its own." - Jennifer Szalai, The New York Times





"Duncan proves an amiable companion on what his subtitle aptly refers to as a “bookish adventure”. (...) He does well to squeeze meaning out of his source materials, alert to subtle shifts of tone in these apparently functional bits of text. Whistle-stop introductions to the printing press and the construction of early books make this work useful as an introduction to book history in general as well as indexes in particular." - James Waddell, Times Literary Supplement





"(I)t is an engaging tale of the long search for the quickest way to find what you need in those big, information-rich things called books. It is indeed an adventure, and “bookish” in the most appealing sense. (...) Duncan is an ideal tour guide: witty, engaging, knowledgeable and a fount of diverting anecdotes. The book skews toward the literary, but anyone interested in the 2,200-year journey to quickly find what one needs in a book will be enlightened, and will never again take an index for granted." - Steven Moore, The Washington Post

The complete review 's Review :

In Index, A History of the Dennis Duncan presents a history and overview of that invaluable part of so many books, the index. As easy-to-use, quick guides and pointers to the content of a book, indexes -- Duncan's preferred plural ("Indices are for mathematicians and economists; indexes are what you find at the back of a book"; I'll grudgingly follow his lead here) -- have certainly made using books, for research and reference, much easier. As Duncan shows, there's more to indexes than just that, too, -- and he also makes the case that even in this age of digitized texts, where the Ctrl+F search function, and 'Googling', make finding any passage or word even easier, there is still a place and reason for the good old traditional index.

Duncan is very good on the historical development of the index. He notes the development of two kinds of indexes: the simple word-index -- the concordance, "unfailingly faithful to the text it serves" -- and the subject index. His primary interest is the subject index -- the kind of indexes English-speaking readers generally come across in the works they read and consult. (Concordances also have their use, but are rarely found as concise, back-of-the-book indexes; indeed, they are often published separately from the book(s) they index (most notably, the Bible).)

As Duncan notes (in considering computer-generated indexes, which are good at simply picking up and out words, but poor in shaping this information into the kinds of subject indexes readers want):

(W)e expect our back-of-book indexes to be more than mere word lists. We expect them to provide context, interpretation, to recognize when the same concept appears in different guises.

The printed index was only just coming into its own, and already alarums were being sounded that indexes were taking the place of books, that people didn't read properly any more, that there was something seedy, shameful -- something Mailerish -- about starting at the back.

- M.A.Orthofer, 17 July 2022

:

Babel: Adventures in Translation

See Index of Books on Books

See Index of Literary Essays

About the Author :

Dennis Duncan teaches at University College London.

