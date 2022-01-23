Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



The Books of Jacob



Olga Tokarczuk



or: a fantastic journey across seven borders, five languages, and three major religions, not counting the minor sects. Told by the dead, supplemented by the author, drawing from a range of books, and aided by imagination, the which being the greatest natural gift of any person. That the wise might have it for a record, that my compatriots reflect, laypersons gain some understanding, and melancholy souls obtain some slight enjoyment.

Polish title: Księgi Jakubowe

Translated by Jennifer Croft

With several maps and numerous illustrations

Nike Award, 2015

Jan Michalski Prize, 2018

Our Assessment:



B+ : monumental, though its central figure remains elusive

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Financial Times A 2/12/2021 Bryan Karetnyk Frankfurter Allg. Zeitung . 31/10/2019 Marta Kijowska The Guardian . 10/11/2021 Marcel Theroux Le Monde . 19/9/2018 Nicolas Weill New Statesman B- 8/12/2021 J.Thomas-Corr The NY Times . 25/1/2022 Dwight Garner The Observer . 21/11/2021 Anthony Cummins The Times . 11/11/2021 Antonia Senior TLS . 10/10/2019 Ania Ready TLS A+ 21/1/2022 Adam Sutcliffe World Lit. Today . 1-2/2022 Hannah Weber

Review Consensus :



Big, wide-ranging, detailed; not quite a consensus on how successful it all is



From the Reviews :

"So outlandish and outrageously implausible is the story Tokarczuk tells that the novel strains at the limits of credibility. (...) The Books of Jacob is an amalgam of vignettes and voices, histories and fragments, maps and illustrations. (...) Charismatic and with more than a dash of psychopathy, Frank is an endlessly fascinating character study, and it is easy to see why he is deserving of such generous novelistic treatment. (...) For all its forbidding weight, the writing remains fluid and engaging, often poetic. None of this, it must be said, could have been possible without the Herculean efforts of Tokarczuk’s translator. A text as thorny and arcane as this could easily become overwrought and leaden in translation; anglophone readers ought to be especially grateful to Croft, who handles Tokarczuk’s writing with the deft touch of an expert, and pulls off the almost miraculous feat of recreating a text in which, amid the English, words of Polish, Hebrew, Latin and Turkish jostle against one another naturally." - Bryan Karetnyk, Financial Times





"(T)here is a multitude of characters in this voluminous book, an abundance of stories and parables, and the apocryphal tradition is prevalent. Olga Tokarczuk rewrites history to evoke what has been lost in Polish culture -- its Jewish aspect -- and to ask, as any founding text must, about the nature of human beings, the meaning of suffering, and the existence or non-existence of God" - Ania Ready, Times Literary Supplement





"The novel is a tapestry of different perspectives, delivered mostly in the third person but also through letters, speeches and first-person chronicles and musings. (...) The swift intercutting of these voices and vantage points supplies the narrative with pace, variety and flashes of humour. It also sustains its richness and mystery. (...) Despite the book’s meandering storyline, which follows the many twists of Frankism’s history, The Books of Jacob is gripping and suspenseful. Its page numbering runs in reverse, counting us down with messianic expectancy. The novel also pulses with philosophical energy. (...) The novel’s central narrative is conveyed in unfussy, pellucid prose, which brims with detail while maintaining an energetic pace. Its varied voices are rendered distinctly." - Adam Sutcliffe, Times Literary Supplement





is gripping and suspenseful. Its page numbering runs in reverse, counting us down with messianic expectancy. The novel also pulses with philosophical energy. (...) The novel’s central narrative is conveyed in unfussy, pellucid prose, which brims with detail while maintaining an energetic pace. Its varied voices are rendered distinctly." - "Tokarczuk covers all the calamities of the era -- pogroms, war, abject poverty -- but pays mind-bogglingly detailed attention to everyday spectacles (.....) This colossal book is a truly bewitching account of untold fissures in history, minor religions, little lives, and splinterings-off. It is rich, strange, astonishing in scope, and delightfully enigmatic" - Hannah Weber, World Literature Today

The complete review 's Review :

The Jacob of the title is Jacob Frank, an eighteenth-century historical figure, born as Yankiele Leybowicz but adopting the name of 'Jacob Frank', author Olga Tokarczuk suggesting:

Frank, or Frenk, means foreign. Nahman knows Jacob likes this -- being foreign is a quality of those who have frequently changed their place of residence. He's told Nahman that he feels best in new places, because it is as if the world begins afresh every time. To be foreign is to be free.

"Yente ? " she asks quietly. "You alive ?"

But what is Yente supposed to say to that ? Is that even the right question ?

Eva, who is sitting in a deep armchair and playing with the tassels of the curtain, can just make out the voice of her father from the living room, who is telling the story in an animated way of how he was released by the Russians. She hears him embellishing the events, perhaps even lying about them. In his version, it all sounds very dramatic, and he comes off as a hero -- an attack, shots, the old soldiers dying, blood, monks covered in debris. In reality, it was all much less theatrical.

Jacob never talks like the tzaddikim do, in long, complicated sentences brimming with rare and precious words, always harking back to quotes from the Scriptures. He speaks concisely and clearly, like someone who earns his living at the market or drives a cart.

Words come and go. A person's got to have an army. We, too, must act, and not just speak. Did our forefathers not chatter, nor pore over written words enough ? What did all that talking do for them ? What came of it ? It's better to see with your eyes than write down a bunch of words.

It's hard to grasp what's going on when you are reading in Polish. As a language, it's quite strange.

Nahman's stories are not always to be believed -- even less so when he writes them down. He has a propensity for exaggeration. He detects signs in everything; in everything he seeks and finds connections. What happens is never quite enough for Nahman -- he wants what happens also to have some heavenly, definitive meaning.

But do not get too attached to your new names. Nor to the country, nor to the language, although you have to speak it. Names must come before nations do; the sound that creates them corresponds to a certain accord of the universe. That is your real name. The names we carry on the street, on the other hand, around the market, traveling in a carriage on a muddy road, or those others use to call us -- all that is just tacked on. Those names are useful like the clothing you put on to go to work. They come and go, like anything. Here one minute, gone the next.

Jacob always says: No traces, keep everything a perfect secret, no one can find out who we are and what we do. Even though he actually makes quite the ruckus, with his strange gestures and the odd things that come out of his mouth. He speaks so enigmatically that it's hard to figure out what he means. That's why people stay together for a long time after he leaves, trying to interpret for themselves and one another the words of this Frank, this foreigner. What did he say ? In some sense, each can only understand it all as best he can, in his own way.

- M.A.Orthofer, 23 January 2022

Nobel Prize in Literature, 2018

About the Author :

Polish author Olga Tokarczuk was born in 1962. She was awarded the 2018 Nobel Prize in Literature.

