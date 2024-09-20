

A Health Resort Horror Story

Polish title: Empuzjon

Translated by Antonia Lloyd-Jones

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Irish Times A+ 15/9/2024 Michael Cronin NZZ A 19/6/2023 Ilma Rakusas The Spectator . 21/9/2024 Lee Langley Sydney Morning Herald A+ 13/9/2024 Bram Presser The Telegraph B+ 9/9/2024 Lucy Thynne The Times A- 11/9/2024 David Mills TLS B+ 20/9/2024 Claire Lowdon Wall St. Journal . 18/9/2024 Sam Sacks

"The Nobel Prize-winning novelist is exceptionally adept at blending the high-minded sanctimoniousness of the sanatorium with the ever-present threat and legacy of violence. (...) Tokarczuk’s outstanding novel is a striking reaffirmation of literature’s genius for nuance in a world darkened by murderous polarities." - Michael Cronin, Irish Times





"Tokarczuk arbeitet mit Leitmotiven, die sie geschickt verknotet (.....) Olga Tokarczuk versteht es meisterhaft, den Unheimlichkeitsgrad der Romanhandlung ständig zu erhöhen. Mit Einbruch des Herbstes verfällt auch die Natur in Melancholie, und die Todeszahlen steigen. (...) Einmal mehr zeigt Olga Tokarczuk ihr überragendes literarisches Können und ihre besondere Sicht auf Mensch und Welt. Allein schon ihre Landschaftsschilderungen, die Präzision mit suggestiver Phantastik verbinden, sind ein Lesegenuss. Das gilt auch für ihre Figurencharakterisierungen und die lustvolle Beschreibung von Kulinarischem." - Ilma Rakusas, Neue Zürcher Zeitung





"Though the novel describes itself as ‘a horror story’, it’s more a salutation to the power of the natural world and a celebration of difference. (...) There’s an almost Borgesian quality to the resolution. But remember, this is Tokarczuk. Nothing is ever quite as it seems." - Lee Langley, The Spectator





"It could have been a disastrous exercise in high-lit navel-gazing. Instead, The Empusium is an emphatic triumph – a feast of culture, both literary and popular, highbrow and low, that shows Tokarczuk writing at the peak of her powers and enjoying every moment of it. (...) While the misogynist thought-orgy alone might have been horror enough to earn The Empusium its subtitle, there are some old-school pant-wetting scares at play, too. (...) Having endured The Books of Jacob with reluctant admiration, I was in thrall to this from the first page." - Bram Presser, Sydney Morning Herald





is an emphatic triumph – a feast of culture, both literary and popular, highbrow and low, that shows Tokarczuk writing at the peak of her powers and enjoying every moment of it. (...) While the misogynist thought-orgy alone might have been horror enough to earn its subtitle, there are some old-school pant-wetting scares at play, too. (...) Having endured The Books of Jacob with reluctant admiration, I was in thrall to this from the first page." - "The book’s tone is less Stephen King, more B-movie; (...) and you suspect that Tokarczuk’s choice of genre is more for plot scaffolding than anything else. The early twists are often so clichéd (...) that the later ones, which I won’t spoil, feel more unexpected: it’s the rare experience of a novel that much improves as it goes on. (...) Like a Victorian novel better read in stints of 50 pages than sputters of 10, The Empusium rewards your attention the further you go. That could be a problem for some, given that the book isn’t nearly as compelling as Tokarczuk’s best novel, the masterful Flights " - Lucy Thynne, The Telegraph





rewards your attention the further you go. That could be a problem for some, given that the book isn’t nearly as compelling as Tokarczuk’s best novel, the masterful " - "The book challenges you to think while still being slyly funny (.....) With The Empusium , there’s also a compelling plot to pull us along. Chilling horrors pile up. (...) There are three plot-twisting surprises, one that I guessed early on, one I was wrong about and one that floored me. Tokarczuk is a writer of definite views, many of which I disagree with, but this is clever, intelligent stuff, touched with genius." - David Mills, The Times





, there’s also a compelling plot to pull us along. Chilling horrors pile up. (...) There are three plot-twisting surprises, one that I guessed early on, one I was wrong about and one that floored me. Tokarczuk is a writer of definite views, many of which I disagree with, but this is clever, intelligent stuff, touched with genius." - "Despite the large (if mischievous) debt to The Magic Mountain , Tokarczuk makes this novel all her own with her idiosyncratic blend of registers and genres. She is both a collagist and a doodler, a freewheeling improvisator taking her narrative line for a gloriously erratic walk. (...) In Lloyd-Jones’s poised translation, Tokarczuk’s puckishness gleams brightly. The best passages in this new novel are weird, lyrical rhapsodies describing the natural world through the all-seeing eyes of those mysteriously plural narrators. (...) The novel is just 324 pages -- a modest size by Olga Tokarczuk’s standards. It seems longer, because the energy really flags in the second third, which feels repetitive and unedited. It’s a risk, perhaps, of taking a line for a walk: at some point your charming doodle might turn into more of a scribble. Happily, all the various unlikely strands come together in the closing chapters." - Claire Lowdon, Times Literary Supplement





, Tokarczuk makes this novel all her own with her idiosyncratic blend of registers and genres. She is both a collagist and a doodler, a freewheeling improvisator taking her narrative line for a gloriously erratic walk. (...) In Lloyd-Jones’s poised translation, Tokarczuk’s puckishness gleams brightly. The best passages in this new novel are weird, lyrical rhapsodies describing the natural world through the all-seeing eyes of those mysteriously plural narrators. (...) The novel is just 324 pages -- a modest size by Olga Tokarczuk’s standards. It seems longer, because the energy really flags in the second third, which feels repetitive and unedited. It’s a risk, perhaps, of taking a line for a walk: at some point your charming doodle might turn into more of a scribble. Happily, all the various unlikely strands come together in the closing chapters." - "Part homage and part rejoinder, it shares its model’s protean properties, alternating between banality and fantasia, humor and horror, ambiguity and harsh political stridency. It’s an odd, fascinating book -- a blackly serious joke—from an author of great daring and intelligence. (...) The writing, in a cultivated translation by Antonia Lloyd-Jones, shares the easygoing gait and twinkling irony of Mann’s novel, a dispassionate amusement at the solemn goings-on among the patients, whose habits and personalities are delineated at length. (...) It makes for absorbing if often mystifying reading, but what stands out most is the philosophical conflict it stages between rationality and folk belief." - Sam Sacks, Wall Street Journal

Please note that these ratings solely represent the complete review 's biased interpretation and subjective opinion of the actual reviews and do not claim to accurately reflect or represent the views of the reviewers. Similarly the illustrative quotes chosen here are merely those the complete review subjectively believes represent the tenor and judgment of the review as a whole. We acknowledge (and remind and warn you) that they may, in fact, be entirely unrepresentative of the actual reviews by any other measure.



The complete review 's Review :

The Empusium opens in September, 1913, with twenty-four-year-old Mieczysław Wojnicz arriving in Görbersdorf, in what was then German Silesia. (The real-life town is now in Poland, close to the Czech border, and known as Sokołowsko.). Wojnicz, a student in Lwów (now the Ukrainian Lviv), has come for treatment at the sanatorium of Dr. Brehmer; a real institution, founded in 1854, it was the first of the fresh-air sanatoria that became popular for treating tuberculosis now best remembered from Thomas Mann's novel, The Magic Mountain (itself an obvious influence on this novel). Wojnicz is not lodged at the sanitarium-proper, but rather at the local 'Guesthouse for Gentlemen' run by Wilhelm Opitz; ostensibly, he, like several of the other residents, is waiting for a place to open up at the sanatorium itself, but given that it's cheaper to stay at the guesthouse he's in no rush to move on.

Death hovers in the background all around here -- even as Görbersdorf doesn't even have its own cemetery, banishing such grave-reminders to the nearby towns as the local deaths: "seemed to pass hygienically and unnoticed, tactfully conforming to the rhythm of local life". Some of the patients are hopeless cases -- "Don't get attached to him, my boy. He hasn't much time left" Dr.Semperweiss advises Wojnicz about one fellow-lodger at the guesthouse -- but even beyond that: "People die here", Wojnicz is told; specifically: "People get murdered here". Indeed, it's suggested that:

This place is cursed. There's a strange acceptance of these deaths. It keeps recurring.

"It goes beyond the detail, it leads, as Herr August would say, to the foundations of the view in question, to the basic idea, leaving out the minor features that continually scatter a person's mind and vision. If you look this way," he said, squinting, and even crossing his eyes a little, or so it seemed to Wojnicz, "and shift yourself here as well" -- at this point he tapped his head -- "you would see something else entirely."

a new sight loomed out of the picture, the old contours arranged themselves into something completely different that had not seemed to be there before, but must have been, since now he could see it. Wojnicz cried out in horror and turned to look at Thilo, who was gazing at him with satisfaction.

- M.A.Orthofer, 20 September 2024

:

See Index of Eastern European literature

See Index of Books by Nobel laureates under review

About the Author :

Polish author Olga Tokarczuk was born in 1962. She was awarded the 2018 Nobel Prize in Literature.

