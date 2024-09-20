|
The Empusium
Our Assessment:
B+ : substantial fiction with a light touch
See our review for fuller assessment.
The Empusium opens in September, 1913, with twenty-four-year-old Mieczysław Wojnicz arriving in Görbersdorf, in what was then German Silesia.
(The real-life town is now in Poland, close to the Czech border, and known as Sokołowsko.).
Wojnicz, a student in Lwów (now the Ukrainian Lviv), has come for treatment at the sanatorium of Dr. Brehmer; a real institution, founded in 1854, it was the first of the fresh-air sanatoria that became popular for treating tuberculosis now best remembered from Thomas Mann's novel, The Magic Mountain (itself an obvious influence on this novel).
Wojnicz is not lodged at the sanitarium-proper, but rather at the local 'Guesthouse for Gentlemen' run by Wilhelm Opitz; ostensibly, he, like several of the other residents, is waiting for a place to open up at the sanatorium itself, but given that it's cheaper to stay at the guesthouse he's in no rush to move on.
This place is cursed. There's a strange acceptance of these deaths. It keeps recurring.Wojnicz has hardly settled in when he is already confronted with his first dead body, that of Opitz's wife, a suicide, laid out on the dining room table. Opitz doesn't take it that hard -- he's gone through several wives, and this one was particularly unsatisfactory -- but Wojnicz is rather shaken up. Life goes on, however -- and meals are soon enough taken at that dining room table again .....
It's the locale itself, not just the Heilanstalt ('healing institution' , as the German for sanatorium has it), that has a deadly streak: "once a year the landscape takes its sacrifice and kills a man".
The local charcoal burners, working in isolation in the forest, make themselves life-size puppets: "of moss, sticks, dry pine needles and rotten wood, overgrown with a fine lace of mushroom spawn" -- and, making clear their purpose: "between the legs -- instantly attracting an onlooker's attention -- was a dark, narrow hole, a tunnel into the depths of this organic forest body". (Yes: "they made themselves these recumbent Puppen, or dolls, to relieve themselves" (sexually).) These dolls are know as 'Tuntschi' -- and the annual deaths are considered sacrifices to them.
Wojnicz is first told that the annual death in the forest has traditionally been a local man -- "a shepherd or a charcoal burner" -- but also that: "in recent years the victims haven't just been local people, that is to say, local men; this cruel slaughter strikes visitors too". In fact, however: "For the past fifteen years or so only young patients have perished, unless something goes wrong -- like a few years ago, when Opitz's brother died, or someone careless happens along, like one of the charcoal burners two years ago", and Wojnicz would seem to be a good candidate to be offered up as this year's sacrifice .....
The contrast between the surface-veneer of civilization and the much more primitive instincts of man bubbling below is present in various forms in the novel -- not least in the way women are considered and treated. The doctor treating him reminds Wojnicz that: "This is not your world, young man. You're here for therapy, not to listen to fairy tales" -- but it's hard for Wojnicz to ignore what he hears and perceives (which includes strange sounds and sights).
In this early psychological age, there's a great deal to be found (or suspected) just beneath the surface in The Empusium -- and, as the narrators at one point note: "the most interesting things are always in the shadows, in the invisible". And there are a lot of things in the shadows here .....
One of the other young patients living in the guesthouse is Thilo von Hahn, who introduces Wojnicz to the work of artist Herri met de Bles and to the possibility of what he calls: "transparent looking":
"It goes beyond the detail, it leads, as Herr August would say, to the foundations of the view in question, to the basic idea, leaving out the minor features that continually scatter a person's mind and vision. If you look this way," he said, squinting, and even crossing his eyes a little, or so it seemed to Wojnicz, "and shift yourself here as well" -- at this point he tapped his head -- "you would see something else entirely."One of his examples is a painting by de Bles, which he shows Wojnicz, insisting that in this instance especially: "it's not about entertainment. It's a deadly serious matter". The painting Tokarczuk describes is clearly Landscape with the Offering of Isaac (though it would seem to be a smaller version):
Looking at it more closely, more is revealed to Wojnicz:
a new sight loomed out of the picture, the old contours arranged themselves into something completely different that had not seemed to be there before, but must have been, since now he could see it. Wojnicz cried out in horror and turned to look at Thilo, who was gazing at him with satisfaction.Wojnicz is confused as to which of the things he sees he should consider 'real', but Thilo reässures him that: "Both are real, this one and the other one that's there inside it when you change your way of looking". The Empusium is full of such ambiguity, what lies underneath contrasting but also in concert with surface-appearance. (So also, as readers are reminded in this sanatorium-novel: "Tuberculosis was a symbolic as well as a physical disease".)
The choice of paintings is also relevant because of the particular story it depicts, Abraham's near-sacrifice of his son, a story that is discussed by the characters at considerable length as well -- and interpreted in a variety of ways. Unsurprisingly, too, several of the characters also have male- and father-issues -- not least motherless Wojnicz, who was raised by his father. Throughout there are also hints of his outsider status, of not feeling like he quite fits in, including with the talk and yearnings of the men he interacts with.
Wojnicz is also literally hiding something, as is made clear from his refusal to completely disrobe when examined by the doctor or when bathing. He claims it's: "for religious reasons", but also admits: "It's complicated"; certainly, it's very much at the root of some of his own issues, of understanding who he is. Revealingly, in this regard -- about how uncertain he is about his own being --, Wojnicz's favorite book -- "the only book he loved [...] nothing else had ever made such a great impression on him" -- is Apuleius' The Golden Ass, as: "Somehow the picaresque tale of an unlucky man transformed into a donkey suited him personally".
Eventually Wojnicz confesses and admits: "I am not just anyone. I am an anomaly" (echoing also the time when he first encountered the forest-Tuntschi, where he: "gazed in fascination at this mid-forest anomaly, at this contravention of the usual order of things"). (As with the painting and many of the ambiguities in the novel, what Wojnicz is hiding isn't really much of a surprise; one of Tokarczuk's points is how close to the surface what's seemingly hidden underneath actually is, that one really just needs to look more closely or differently for it to be revealed.)
Several of the characters, including Wojnicz, also frequently resort to a drink -- or a few -- of 'Schwärmerei', the "thick, tasty and strangely addictive liqueur" with the revealing name, a kind of rhapsodic enthusiasm. It leads to yet another form of world-altering seeing and experience; like tuberculosis, Tokarczuk treats it as a symptom and manifestation of the times ("Its bitter sweetness prompted bliss, but later on the drink disturbed one's nerve function and concentration").
The environment at the guesthouse is very much male-dominated, with Mrs. Opitz out of the way almost as soon as Wojnicz arrives. Practically all the males have issues with women, including strong opinions about their obvious inferiority. (As the doctor notes, the local shepherds and charcoal-burners also have women-issues: "They're thirsty for women, but they're also afraid of women, with whom they don't know how to behave".) Tokarczuk has the men frequently converse, often at some length, on the topic -- and, amusingly, reveals in an Author's Note at the end of the novel that: "All the misogynistic views on the topic of women and their place in the world are paraphrased from texts" by a who's-who of illustrious (male) thinkers and writers; few are named in the text proper, but at one point: "Longing Lukas reverently cited the person of Otto Weininger", one of the most extreme of the misogynists of the time.
Wojnicz is present for these exchanges but notably remains an odd man out in these conversations, not contributing to them -- not so much because he has a different opinion of women, but because his opinion or, more exactly, his understanding of the subject-matter is still unformed; he can't relate to what the men express and feel.
The novel focuses on and follows Wojnicz almost entirely, only briefly moving elsewhere. The narrator is basically an omniscient one, but at times reveal themselves as some collective 'we' -- their identity only truly coming to the fore as the story draws to its conclusion. (The narrative shifts, and uncertainty about this 'we', also plays nicely with the general sense of ambiguity, about identity and much else, in the novel.)
The subtitle of the novel promises a 'horror story', and there is some frisson throughout, even as death is treated almost casually (beginning with Mrs.Opitz). The looming annual death, recurring at about the same time every fall, makes for some suspense, but it's also only part of a bigger picture, with far more open questions. The true 'horror' is much bigger than just that annual sacrifice-murder -- including, not least, the men's ridiculous attitude to and about women.
Tokarczuk weaves an intricate story -- deceptively casual on the surface, but with much that is striking if one just shifts one's perspective slightly ..... Full of ambiguities, especially about identity (neatly working also on the political-geographic labeling-level, as what was 'Görbersdorf' is now 'Sokołowsko' ...), The Empusium pleases also with its rich description of place and atmosphere. The novels leisurely pace also pays off nicely in its accelerated conclusion.
It all makes for a satisfying read, substantial but presented with a deft, light touch.
- M.A.Orthofer, 20 September 2024
Polish author Olga Tokarczuk was born in 1962. She was awarded the 2018 Nobel Prize in Literature.
