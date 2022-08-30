|
The Seven Moons of Maali Almeida
Our Assessment:
B : effective portrait of Sri Lanka ca. 1983-1990, but too much here too adrift
From the Reviews:
The complete review's Review:
The Seven Moons of Maali Almeida opens in Sri Lanka in 1990 with the title character having just died and finding himself in an 'In Between'-world.
He has seven days to navigate it in order to reach 'The Light' -- this first-step purgatory apparently not being the kind of place you want to get stuck in for eternity.
('The Light', he's told, is basically: "Whatever You Need It To Be" -- in any case, definitely a preferable final destination.)
Everyone who comes here is given this period: "To recall past lives. And then, to forget".
(As he learns, this is actually Maali's thirty-ninth death, but he only really recalls this most recent life -- though not the death that ended it, the nature of which is one of the puzzles he tries to figure out in his allotted seven days.)
None of the other photographers lasted more than two massacres. Most couldn't stomach the gore and many were averse to the high risk and average pay. But you were hooked.Maali was a good photographer -- "a ham and a hack, but you knew how to frame a shot". But he made life hard for himself in other respects as well, not least with his gambling habit; he was also homosexual -- and both very active sexually as well as deeply closeted in a disapproving society. As the narrator sums up:
This is a fair assessment of your skills. Gambling D-, Fixing C+, Screwing B-, Photography A+.Maali had a box with five envelopes of photographs under his bed -- and: "He said they could topple the government"; indeed, as someone says about them: "If these are seen, this country will burn again". Among other things, the contents could help identify -- and possibly bring to justice -- participants in the massacres of 1983.
Maali hopes to communicate with the still-living -- his friends and acquaintances -- to help them find the box and bring its contents into the open. Being dead complicates matters: he's a kind of spirit still very much moving about in the familiar world, but the living aren't really aware of his continued existence in this form. (Indeed, those he leaves behind are uncertain as to his fate, unclear whether he is simply out of touch or has actually died, and even as he tries to connect with them they try to figure out what happened to him.)
As one of Maali's guides explains to him about the rules in this in-between world, there are: "No rules, sir. Like Down There. You make up your own". So Maali flits and stumbles about among the dead and living -- aware always of the ticking clock and looming deadline (if not entirely sure of just how terrible missing it would be). His death and the photographs (and then their negatives) set off a chain of events in the world of the still-living too -- much of it murky and ambiguous, a world where morality continues to be sorely tested. Typically, a policeman at one points asks: "Are we investigating this ? Or covering this up ?"
Karunatilaka plays with the spirit-/real-world divide entertainingly -- including with a kind of medium who lives in: "a blurry world" and can make for a connection between the two -- but at a cost. The most terrible things Maali witnessed and experienced are largely in the past, but the present feels almost constantly threatening as well, both for Maali in the In Between world and those he left behind in the real one. The sense of time winding down and the suspense that comes with it is handled quite well, both in Maali's case and that of the still-living who understand the significance of the photographs and negatives he left behind.
As one character observes of Sri Lanka: "This land is cursed", and there seems no escaping that -- not least because, also: "Nothing in this country is apolitical". Karunatilaka presents a dark, vivid portrait of the nation and its recent history. Maali is a fairly effective protagonist as gambling outsider and eyewitness to much that many would prefer hushed up, though given that Karunatilaka writes in the second person it's surprising that he doesn't thrust the reader even more forcefully into Maali's depths.
Colorful -- often darkly so --, the novel and its characters also feel adrift -- arguably, in no small part appropriately so. Uncertainty and longing pervade much of it, a civil war-torn Sri Lanka providing little hold, much less stability; indeed, the book's conclusion has Maali literally leap into what amounts to the unknown .....
Despite it's clear plot-line -- even presented in seven 'Moon'-chapters (and then one concluding chapter), and with various mysteries of sorts to be solved and dealt with (the photographs and negatives; what actually happened to Maali) -- The Seven Moons of Maali Almeida is a bit loose and baggy. There's a good deal of colorful invention here, and the humor, if often bitter-edged, helps keep the novel from getting too dark, but it doesn't entirely come off.
- M.A.Orthofer, 30 August 2022
Sri Lankan author Shehan Karunatilaka was born in 1975.
