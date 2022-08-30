

the complete review - fiction

The Seven Moons of Maali Almeida



by

Shehan Karunatilaka



general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author

Previously published, in a different version, as Chats with the Dead (2020)

- Return to top of the page -

Our Assessment:



B : effective portrait of Sri Lanka ca. 1983-1990, but too much here too adrift

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer The Economist . 18/8/2022 . The Guardian . 9/8/2022 Tomiwa Owolade The Hindu* . 15/2/2020 Pasan Jayasinghe The Telegraph B 3/8/2022 Nikhil Krishnan

(* review of Chats with the Dead)

From the Reviews :

"It has bite, brilliance and sparkle, though readers may sometimes wish for steady illumination rather than another pyrotechnic burst. Maali’s posthumous pilgrimage shows him “how ugly this beautiful land is”. Still, the furious comedy in Mr Karunatilaka’s novel never courts despair." - The Economist





" The Seven Moons of Maali Almeida is written in the second person, which gives the narrative a slightly distancing effect, but it’s compensated for by the sardonic humour. (...) The scenarios are often absurd -- dead bodies bicker with each other -- but executed with a humour and pathos that ground the reader. Beneath the literary flourishes is a true and terrifying reality: the carnage of Sri Lanka’s civil wars. Karunatilaka has done artistic justice to a terrible period in his country’s history." - Tomiwa Owolade, The Guardian





is written in the second person, which gives the narrative a slightly distancing effect, but it’s compensated for by the sardonic humour. (...) The scenarios are often absurd -- dead bodies bicker with each other -- but executed with a humour and pathos that ground the reader. Beneath the literary flourishes is a true and terrifying reality: the carnage of Sri Lanka’s civil wars. Karunatilaka has done artistic justice to a terrible period in his country’s history." - "The ensuing novel is an impressive accomplishment that manages to be a tighter expression of his distinctive prose and an even more glaring mirror of Sri Lanka. (...) The weight of these matters is balanced by Karunatilaka’s prose, which is sardonic and knowingly vulgar, trading moments of both dark absurdity and lowbrow yet self-aware humour. This especially comes through in the keen observations of Colombo and Sri Lankan culture the book throws up, as well as in the sordid thrills Maali pursues as a closeted gay man in the country." - Pasan Jayasinghe, The Hindu*





"The pages are full of untranslated Sinhalese curses and half-explained refer­ences to Sri Lankan political history. It contains a good deal of what might be called philosophy, but very much of the public-house variety. As with other political satirists, setting the book in the 1980s is probably a deniable way of commenting on Sri Lanka in the 2020s. (...) The sheer excess on every page makes it hard to take in the moments of quiet truthfulness. But the supernatural conceit, often a distraction, produces moments of real poignancy." - Nikhil Krishnan, The Telegraph

Please note that these ratings solely represent the complete review 's biased interpretation and subjective opinion of the actual reviews and do not claim to accurately reflect or represent the views of the reviewers. Similarly the illustrative quotes chosen here are merely those the complete review subjectively believes represent the tenor and judgment of the review as a whole. We acknowledge (and remind and warn you) that they may, in fact, be entirely unrepresentative of the actual reviews by any other measure.



- Return to top of the page -

The complete review 's Review :

The Seven Moons of Maali Almeida opens in Sri Lanka in 1990 with the title character having just died and finding himself in an 'In Between'-world. He has seven days to navigate it in order to reach 'The Light' -- this first-step purgatory apparently not being the kind of place you want to get stuck in for eternity. ('The Light', he's told, is basically: "Whatever You Need It To Be" -- in any case, definitely a preferable final destination.) Everyone who comes here is given this period: "To recall past lives. And then, to forget". (As he learns, this is actually Maali's thirty-ninth death, but he only really recalls this most recent life -- though not the death that ended it, the nature of which is one of the puzzles he tries to figure out in his allotted seven days.)

The Seven Moons of Maali Almeida is narrated in the second person, pushing the reader into Maali's place during his week-long post-mortem odyssey. With civil war breaking out in 1983, the Sri Lanka of the 1980s was a place of considerable political violence and terror, with all the sides guilty of horrific acts. Maali was a photographer, and he specialized in capturing these scenes; as someone sums up the kind of work he did for them: "Scenes from the war zone. Burned homes, dead children. You know, the usual". He has a knack for it, and is drawn to it:

None of the other photographers lasted more than two massacres. Most couldn't stomach the gore and many were averse to the high risk and average pay. But you were hooked.

This is a fair assessment of your skills. Gambling D-, Fixing C+, Screwing B-, Photography A+.

- M.A.Orthofer, 30 August 2022

- Return to top of the page -

:

(* review of Chats with the Dead)

Chinaman (US title: The Legend of Pradeep Mathew)

See Index of Indian, Nepali, Pakistani, and Sri Lankan literature

- Return to top of the page -

About the Author :

Sri Lankan author Shehan Karunatilaka was born in 1975.

- Return to top of the page -