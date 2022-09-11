|
Case Study
From the Reviews:
The complete review's Review:
Case Study begins with a Preface by 'GMB' in which he explains that, after writing a blog post about a 1960s psychotherapist, Collins Braithwaite, -- "a contemporary of R.D.Laing, and something of an enfant terrible of the so-called anti-psychiatry movement of the 1960s" -- he was contacted by a Mr Grey, who said he had five notebooks that: "might form the basis of an interesting book".
These notebooks were kept by a cousin of his and are largely a record of her association with Braithwaite in the mid-1960s.
Case Study then presents the contents of the five notebooks, alternating between them and biographical material about Braithwaite collected by the author (and then a Postscript, in which GMB meets the sender of the notebooks).
Writing something down invests it with a kind of significance, but in general things are of such little consequence, even to those involved, that the act of recording them is no more than vanity.She mentions getting and starting to keep a diary when she was ten -- but, anticipating that her mother would read it (just as she herself sneaked peaks into her sister's diary):
My diary, however, was a work of fiction. I constructed a character, much as any novelist would do, and all for the benefit of a single reader. It is not that what I wrote was untrue. At least as far as I can recall, these things did actually happen. It's just that, taken together, they create a false impression. The real truth lay not in what I wrote, but in what I omitted.Here and elsewhere, the readers of Case Study are reminded that all writing is suspect. And, of course, the narrator spends much of her time presenting herself -- for Braithwaite, and some others -- as someone she is not. She really gets into character -- going so far as to note that: "There would be no more play-acting" as she prepares to present herself again to the psychotherapist: she tries to fully inhabit the role of Rebecca Smyth -- even as she constantly reminds herself and readers how very different this character is from her usual (though not necessarily true ...) self.
Presenting a made-up version of herself to Braithwaite is just the most obvious way in which the narrator is telling stories, with the reader left unsure as to how much else of her account is also fiction(alized). But, as Braithwaite points out after Rebecca Smyth recounts something for him:
The thing is, petal, it doesn't actually matter to me whether any of it actually happened. What matters is that this was the story you chose to tell.Case Study plays this game, of identity and the stories we tell, to ourselves and to others, that are the foundation of identity, in various forms. It's also parts of Braithwaite's shtick, with GMB noting about his Kill Your Self:
Braithwaite takes as his starting point the idea that if one is going to talk about the self, one should begin by defining what one means. He quickly descends, however, into claiming that defining the self at all is a fraudulent act: the Self does not exist as an entity or a thing; if it exists at all, it is no more than a projection of the self (the book is full ofsuch paradoxes).Braithwaite does not necessarily see through the woman presenting herself to him as Rebecca Smyth, but the way she acts squares with his way of seeing:
Everything you do is concealment. And it's not that you're concealing something from me. You're concealing it from yourself. You're buried under a landslide of fakery. The way you dress is fake. The way you speak is fake. Even the way you hold your cigarette is fake. You're a phoney.The 1960s setting, especially the greater sexual freedom, a more emancipated role for women, and also attitudes towards mental disorder and its treatment, all contribute to the story, as Burnet captures and utilizes the changing times and the spirit in the air -- especially in the London of that time -- very well. The narrator, in her original self, is almost spinsterish, despite her young age, more or less content to live with her father, spending evenings: "in the brocade armchair reading novels about Modern Independent Women who throw it all up at the first whiff of matrimony". She acknowledges powerful sexual urges, but keeps them under wraps; only as Rebecca Smyth can she even begin to act out more publicly. Smoking is a frowned-upon sensual freedom (she recalls her mother's maxim that: "only whores smoked outdoors") she indulges in -- yet typically part of the allure of that particular freedom is that it also masks:
Ever since I took up the habit, I have loved smoking more than anything. Smoking is a veil.Rebecca Smyth and Braithwaite play a kind of cat and mouse game that is entertaining and even suspenseful. The biographical details GMB fills in about the not-so-professional shooting star who flames out add another facet to the story. The present-day Postscript by GMB makes for a nice final twist.
Burnet evokes a place and an era very nicely, in pitch-perfect prose. Braithwaite is a compelling character, but it's his female narrator, in particular, that makes for such enjoyable reading. Emotion remains beautifully buried in her often affectless account, as when she writes about her sister's suicide:
She leapt off and he had been left holding nothing but her shoe. That shoe, along with her other clothing and the contents of her handbag, were later returned to us. The second shoe was never recovered, but as her feet were two sizes larger than mine, I could not in any case have worn them.The persona of Rebecca Smyth allows the narrator to get out of her own skin, but even at its most mousey her original character has an appealing -- because so convincing -- sense of resignation:
All the needlepoint and pianoforte in the world cannot alter the fact that for most of us quiet despair is the best we can hope for.Case Study is an artfully twisted and presented fiction about identity and the stories we tell, and a wonderful evocation of 1960s London. The resolution is appropriate enough, if arguably not quite offering the hoped-for payoff, given the built-up tension of the story's basic premise, but this is certainly a satisfying read.
- M.A.Orthofer, 11 September 2022
Scottish author Graeme Macrae Burnet was born in 1967.
© 2022 the complete review