Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Financial Times A+ 24/11/2021 Christian House The Guardian . 14/10/2021 Nina Allan Literary Review . 11/2021 Tom Williams The Observer A 22/11/2021 Alex Preston The Spectator . 2/10/2021 Leyla Sanai The Times . 28/9/2021 James Walton TLS . 8/10/2021 Kate Webb

From the Reviews :

"Graeme Macrae Burnet’s barnstorming psychodrama, which successfully fuses mystery, comedy and a meditation on the nebulous nature of identity. (...) The musty north London milieu, with its chintzy tea rooms, cold park benches and sticky pubs, is brilliantly evoked. (...) Burnet’s greatest achievement, however, is making you care about a woman whose name you do not know, a doctor you don’t want to know and a story you can’t trust. Consistently inventive, caustically funny and surprisingly moving, this is one of the finest novels of the year." - Christian House, Financial Times





"The painstakingly assembled, predominantly mimetic fiction of the 19th century has trained us to trust the author; Burnet has always delighted in undermining such easy assumptions, and in Case Study he ups the stakes still further, providing a veritable layer cake of possible realities to get lost in. (...) If Burnet’s aim in writing Case Study was to force us up against the contradictions of our conflicted selves, he has surely succeeded. This is a novel that is entertaining and mindfully engrossing in equal measure." - Nina Allan, The Guardian





he ups the stakes still further, providing a veritable layer cake of possible realities to get lost in. (...) If Burnet’s aim in writing was to force us up against the contradictions of our conflicted selves, he has surely succeeded. This is a novel that is entertaining and mindfully engrossing in equal measure." - "It’s a book that is enormous fun to read, a mystery and a psychological drama wrapped up in one. Buoyed by the evident pleasure Macrae Burnet takes in spinning such a tightly knit tale -- the author’s note at the end is magnificent -- Case Study is a triumph" - Alex Preston, The Observer





is a triumph" - "The notebooks are interspersed with a biography of Braithwaite by Burnet, who tells us he has studied his books. Both strands quickly become compelling. (...) I was hooked like a fish." - Leyla Sanai, The Spectator





"(T)ortuous, cunning and highly self-conscious (.....) Readers who equate self-referentiality with intellectual integrity, or who simply enjoy being toyed with, are in for a treat. (...) What is so clever about Burnet’s novel, and the source of much of its humour, is the introduction into this permissive environment of Rebecca, the mousey homebody who ends up outwitting the so-called genius. (...) Ultimately, what the author wants to show us is that, by pulling us into his tale, he can leave ink on our hands too." - Kate Webb, Times Literary Supplement

The complete review 's Review :

Case Study begins with a Preface by 'GMB' in which he explains that, after writing a blog post about a 1960s psychotherapist, Collins Braithwaite, -- "a contemporary of R.D.Laing, and something of an enfant terrible of the so-called anti-psychiatry movement of the 1960s" -- he was contacted by a Mr Grey, who said he had five notebooks that: "might form the basis of an interesting book". These notebooks were kept by a cousin of his and are largely a record of her association with Braithwaite in the mid-1960s. Case Study then presents the contents of the five notebooks, alternating between them and biographical material about Braithwaite collected by the author (and then a Postscript, in which GMB meets the sender of the notebooks).

The notebooks are written by a woman whose sister, Veronica, was a patient of Braithwaite's -- whom she holds responsible for Veronica's suicide. After reading what he wrote about Veronica in his second book, Untherapy -- the: "highly readable, salacious, and often insightful" book of case studies he published, to considerable success, in 1965 -- and then also his first book, provocatively titled Kill Your Self, she presented herself to Braithwaite as a patient, calling herself 'Rebecca Smyth'. It is a part she then plays -- for him, but also occasionally beyond his practice --, Rebecca Smyth becoming an alter ego of sorts, allowing her also to experiment with some behavior she otherwise could not imagine engaging in.

In her notebooks, the woman frequently discusses writing -- including pointing out that:

Writing something down invests it with a kind of significance, but in general things are of such little consequence, even to those involved, that the act of recording them is no more than vanity.

My diary, however, was a work of fiction. I constructed a character, much as any novelist would do, and all for the benefit of a single reader. It is not that what I wrote was untrue. At least as far as I can recall, these things did actually happen. It's just that, taken together, they create a false impression. The real truth lay not in what I wrote, but in what I omitted.

The thing is, petal, it doesn't actually matter to me whether any of it actually happened. What matters is that this was the story you chose to tell.

Braithwaite takes as his starting point the idea that if one is going to talk about the self, one should begin by defining what one means. He quickly descends, however, into claiming that defining the self at all is a fraudulent act: the Self does not exist as an entity or a thing; if it exists at all, it is no more than a projection of the self (the book is full ofsuch paradoxes).

Everything you do is concealment. And it's not that you're concealing something from me. You're concealing it from yourself. You're buried under a landslide of fakery. The way you dress is fake. The way you speak is fake. Even the way you hold your cigarette is fake. You're a phoney.

Ever since I took up the habit, I have loved smoking more than anything. Smoking is a veil.

She leapt off and he had been left holding nothing but her shoe. That shoe, along with her other clothing and the contents of her handbag, were later returned to us. The second shoe was never recovered, but as her feet were two sizes larger than mine, I could not in any case have worn them.

All the needlepoint and pianoforte in the world cannot alter the fact that for most of us quiet despair is the best we can hope for.

- M.A.Orthofer, 11 September 2022

About the Author :

Scottish author Graeme Macrae Burnet was born in 1967.

