Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



the complete review - drama

Clouds



by

Aristophanes

(tr. Jeffrey Henderson)



general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author

Greek title: Νεφέλαι

Edited and translated by Jeffrey Henderson

There are numerous other translations of this work

This is a bilingual edition that includes the original Greek text

- Return to top of the page -

Our Assessment:



B+ : lots of good fun

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer BMCR . 11/7/1999 Ian Storey The New Criterion . 5/1999 Donald Lyons

From the Reviews :

"Jeffrey Henderson (...) has provided us with both a useful text and idiomatic, if prosaic, translation. It is certainly a work that scholars may use with confidence and may recommend to their students for consultation and, yes, for help with translation. (...) The introductions are too brief and do not direct the reader adequately. That to Clouds is only three pages, and while it does deal with the problem of the two versions and does introduce the reader to the “Socrates-problem”, Henderson does not discuss the poet’s motivation for the distorted picture of Socrates (hostile attack, essentially complimentary, indifference, comic exploitation), and there is no treatment of the volte-face at the end of the comedy." - Ian Storey, Bryn Mawr Classical Review

Please note that these ratings solely represent the complete review 's biased interpretation and subjective opinion of the actual reviews and do not claim to accurately reflect or represent the views of the reviewers. Similarly the illustrative quotes chosen here are merely those the complete review subjectively believes represent the tenor and judgment of the review as a whole. We acknowledge (and remind and warn you) that they may, in fact, be entirely unrepresentative of the actual reviews by any other measure.



- Return to top of the page -

The complete review 's Review :

Clouds centers around relatively few characters, the most prominent being father and son Strepsiades and Phidippides, famed teacher and philosopher Socrates -- and the Chorus of Clouds. Strepsiades is a self-described 'rustic', who lived: "a very pleasant country life, moldy, unswept, aimlessly leisured, abounding in honey, bees, sheep and olive cake" until he married a spoiled urban woman from a high-society family. He still has something of the country bumpkin to him -- but his current problem is a son who is obsessed only with horses and betting on them -- and the debts he's racked up.

As the play opens, Strepsiades has come up with a plan -- pointing out the nearby academic institution, the φροντιστήριον (translated by Henderson as 'Thinkery') to his son and noting that there's something to be learned there that sounds like just the ticket:

οὗτοι διδάσκουσ᾽, ἀργύριον ἤν τις διδῷ,

λέγοντα νικᾶν καὶ δίκαια κἄδικα.



[These people train you, if you give them money, to win any argument whether it's right or wrong.]

- M.A.Orthofer, 28 November 2022

- Return to top of the page -

:

- Return to top of the page -

About the Author :

Greek playwright Aristophanes (Ἀριστοφάνης) lived ca.446 BCE to ca. 388 BCE.

- Return to top of the page -