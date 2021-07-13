Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



Birds



by

Aristophanes



Greek title: Ὄρνιθες

Edited and translated by Jeffrey Henderson

There are numerous other translations of this work

This is a bilingual edition that includes the original Greek text

Our Assessment:



B+ : unfolds almost too easily, but a lot of good fun

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer BMCR . 27/7/2001 Wilfred Major

From the Reviews :

"H. finds Birds largely apolitical and reflecting the general optimism which accompanied the jubilation prior to the failure of the Sicilian expedition. He calmly but firmly downplays two readings of the play which have been much aired in scholarly discourse: that of the grandiose utopia and that of the sinister warning against hubristic arrogance. (...) The printed text continues to meet the goals of the series. H. offers a smooth Greek text. With a play as vexed as Birds, it is impossible for any two specialists to be happy with every choice, but H. does a good job providing a sensible and workable Greek script." - Wilfred Major, Bryn Mawr Classical Review

The complete review 's Review :

Birds begins with Athenians Peisetaerus and Euelpides having: "up and left our country with both feet flying". They're tired of the city where the locals: "harp on their lawsuits their whole lives long", and seek instead: "a peaceable place, where we can settle down and pass our lives". With a jackdaw and crow to guide them they're searching for Tereus, the former Thracian king, "who once was a human and turned into a bird" -- a hoopoe.

Tereus seems like the ideal being to turn to: as Peisetaerus points out to him:

Well, originally you were human, like us, and once owed money, like us, and once enjoyed not repaying it, like us; then trading all that for the guise of birds, you've flown the circuit of land and sea, and your mind contains everything a human's does, and everything a bird's does too. That's why we've come to visit, hoping you knew of a nice cushy city, soft as a woolen blanket, where we could curl up.

for if ever you catch them descending

You will clap on their dissolute persons a seal, their evil designs to prevent !

And if they do trespass, then clap a seal on their boners, so they can't fuck these women anymore.

πυκνότατον κίναδος,

σόφισμα κύρμα τρῖμμα παιπάλημ᾽ ὅλον.

The subtlest cunningest fox,

All scheme, invention, craft ; wit, wisdom, paradox.

He's the craftiest fox,

all cleverness, a go-getter, a smoothie, the crème de la craft !

σαὺ νάκα

βακτάρι κροῦσα.

Hideythine

I'se sticky beatums.

No hittum hide wit bat.

- M.A.Orthofer, 13 July 2021

:

About the Author :

Greek playwright Aristophanes (Ἀριστοφάνης) lived ca.446 BCE to ca. 388 BCE.

