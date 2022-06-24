Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



Lysistrata



by

Aristophanes

(tr. Jeffrey Henderson)



Greek title: Λυσιστράτη

Edited and translated by Jeffrey Henderson

There are numerous other translations of this work, including Benjamin Bickley Rogers' translation, in the previous Loeb edition (1924)

This is a bilingual edition that includes the original Greek text

Our Assessment:



A- : a solid, direct translation of a sharp, bawdy classic

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer L'Antiquité Classique . (2002) Simon Byl BMCR . (2001.07.27) Wilfred Major, Gnomon . (78) 2006 Martin Hose

From the Reviews :

"En bref, voilà un livre d'un excellent connaisseur d'Aristophane mais dont l'érudtion a été limité par les impératifs de la Collection." - Simon Byl, L'Antiquité Classique





"The translation especially shines. H. has translated Aristophanes before, for Focus Press, but he provides a totally different, and much sharper translation here. (...) H. seems more comfortable rendering vigorous and clear prose than in generating abbreviated light verse." - Wilfred Major, Bryn Mawr Classical Review

The complete review 's Review :

The plot of Lysistrata is surely among the most famous original ones (rather than myth-based, as most are) found in the classical Greek plays that have come down to us, Lysistrata convincing the women of Athens and Sparta that they must take drastic measures to bring the ongoing warring to an end: ἀφεκτέα τοίνυν ἐστὶν ἡμῖν τοῦ πέους. -- "All right. We're going to have to give up -- the prick", in Jeffrey Henderson's translation. She proposes that all women deny their menfolk sex, certain that that will bring them quickly to their knees and senses -- as it then does.

Lysistrata's plan is actually twofold: besides refusing men sex, they blockade access to the treasury of Athena, at the Acropolis, denying the Athenians the funds they need to pay for the war. As Lysistrata explains, it is a two-pronged attack (or rather, defense):

No, that's also been provided for: we're going to occupy the Acropolis this very day. The older women are assigned that part: while we're working out our agreement down here, they'll occupy the Acropolis, pretending to be up there for a sacrifice.

Aristophanes assimilates the polis (Athens) to the individual household, and the aggregate of poleis (Greece) to a neighborhood. For, in effect, Lysistrata converts the Acropolis into a household for all citizen women. Its exclusivity turns the tables on the men,, who have neglected their wives and excluded them from the process of policy making.

MAGISTRATE We're at war on account of the money, is that it ?



LYSISTRATA Yes, and that's why everything else got messed up too. It was for opportunities to steal that Pisander and the others who aimed to hold office were always fomenting some kind of commotion. So let them keep fomenting to their hearts' content: they'll be withdrawing no more money from this place.

MAGISTRATE You'll manage the money ?



LYSISTRATA What's so strange about that ? Don't we manage the household finances for you already ?



MAGISTRATE That's different.



LYSISTRATA How so ?



MAGISTRATE These are war funds !



LYSISTRATA But there shouldn't even be a war.

CALONICE Even lovers have vanished without a trace. Ever since the Milesians revolted from us, I haven't even seen a six-inch dildo, which might have been a consolation, however small.

CINESIAS Why, you've got a hard-on, you dirty rascal !



HERALD I certainly do not ! Don't be talking twaddle.



CINESIAS Then what do you call that ?



HERALD A Spartan walking stick.



CINESIAS Then this is a Spartan walking stick too. Listen, I know what's up, you can be straight with me. How are things going in Sparta ?



HERALD All Sparta rises, and our allies all have hard-ons.

CALONICE Well, Lysistrata dear, what exactly is this business you're calling us women together for ? What's the deal ? Is it a big one ?



LYSISTRATA It's big.



CALONICE Not juicy as well ?



LYSISTRATA Oh, yes, it's big and juicy.

CALONICE Well, but Lysistrata,

Why have you, dear, convoked us ? Is the matter

A weighty subject ?



LYSISTRATA Weighty ? yes.



CALONICE And pregnant ?



LYSISTRATA Pregnant, by Zeus.

- M.A.Orthofer, 24 June 2022

:

About the Author :

Greek playwright Aristophanes (Ἀριστοφάνης) lived ca.446 BCE to ca. 388 BCE.

