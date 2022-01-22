|
Ice
A- : impressive, in all respects, and unsettling
Ice opens with its nameless narrator on his way to visit a woman he had once been involved with and her husband.
He has recently returned to his homeland, "to investigate rumors of a mysterious impending emergency in this part of the world", yet while disaster seems to loom ever-larger all around, he finds himself unable to stop obsessing over this woman.
Repeatedly in the novel, he will go to some extremes -- in a world that then continues to become ever more extreme, as the 'emergency' turns out to be global, rather than just local in scale -- to find her, a seeking wanderer in a world where everything is tending to collapse.
Without haste or pause, it was steadily moving nearer, entering and flattening cities, filling craters from which boiling lava poured. There was no way of stopping the icy giant battalions, marching in relentless order across the world, crushing, obliterating, destroying everything in their path.The disaster expands as the story progresses, and its icy manifestation figures until the end, where the narrator, still rushing on, acknowledges: "I knew there was no escape from the ice".
While involved in some secretive but important work along the way, the narrator never loses sight of that other objective, the woman he can not put out of his mind. Much as, professionally, he seems involved with the (futile) attempt to save the world, so also he repeatedly seeks to, essentially, save the girl, as he can't escape his obsession over her fate and being:
I had not escaped the past. My thoughts kept wandering back to the girl; incredible that I should have wished to forget her. Such a forgetting would have been monstrous, impossible. She was like a part of me, I could not live without her.He always refers to -- and often describes -- her as a girl, even: "a child, immature, a glass girl" and: "a desperate child". He describes his first impressions and dealings with her, years earlier, recognizing already how damaged she was:
She was over-sensitive, highly strung, afraid of people and life; her personality had been damaged by a sadistic mother who kept her in a permanent state of frightened subjection.Already then, he notes: "I treated her like a glass girl; at times she seemed hardly real". She remains elusive for much of the story, as well. Early on, the narrator finds her attached to a warden, who now governs over the ruined land; this place he finds himself -- and her -- in is a dreamlike, icy other-world -- a sense compounded by the narrator's hallucinations, as he also records his vivid (and often dark and tortured) visions, which seem no less (or more) real than the collapsing world around him.
The narrator also considers (an of course impossible) retreat from this world and what is happening to it, imagining that he could:
go to the Indris; to make that tropical island my home, and the lemurs themselves my life work. I would devote the rest of my time to studying them, writing their history, recording their strange songs.Indris/lemurs are found in Madagascar, and he can dream of escaping to this island. Except, of course, that there is no escape from what is happening.
Kavan intentionally remains vague about the nature of the disaster that has occurred; basically leaving it at: "no one knew what had actually happened". What is made clear is how ultimately completely devastating it will be.
Ice is all marvelous icy atmosphere. Even as so much remains vague, Kavan is excellent in evoking place and feeling -- and the torments of its characters. Much can be read into the work -- not least Kavan's heroin-addiction --, but regardless of interpretation it impresses greatly on that basic level, a powerful tale that shakes the reader.
An impressive piece of writing, and a disturbing and compelling work.
- M.A.Orthofer, 25 November 2022
English author Anna Kavan lived 1901 to 1968.
