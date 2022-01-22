

the complete review - fiction

Ice



by

Anna Kavan



Title: Ice Author: Anna Kavan Genre: Novel Written: 1967 Length: 195 pages Availability: Ice - US Ice - UK Ice - Canada Neige - France Eis - Deutschland Ghiaccio - Italia Hielo - España from : Bookshop.org (US)

Our Assessment:



A- : impressive, in all respects, and unsettling

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer The Guardian . 21/11/2011 Hannah Freeman Le Monde . 20/11/2021 François Angelier The Independent . 4/6/1993 Doris Lessing Sunday Times . 3/9/1967 Julian Symons The Times . 11/8/1967 Sarah Curtis The Times . 11/11/2017 James Marriott Die Zeit . 2/6/2020 Samuel Hamen

From the Reviews :

"It's not many pages into the book that we realise that this isn't a story about characters negotiating a war-torn country, but rather about the narrator fighting his paranoid, panic-stricken mind as it threatens to overcome him. This isn't a plot spoiler; in fact, it's almost impossible to give a spoiler to this book. Its meaning shifts with each reading. (...) That's my seasonal read. It's not heartwarming, it doesn't have a single picturesque landscape or sleigh bell in it. It's strange, unsettling and harsh, but that's why it's ideal." - Hannah Freeman, The Guardian





"However we class the book, there is nothing else like it. (...) But this Ice is not psychological ice, or metaphysical ice, here the loneliness of childhood has been magicked into a physical reality as hallucinatory as the Ancient Mariner's." - Doris Lessing, The Independent





"The book's scenes are sometimes deliberately, sometimes perhaps involuntarily disconnected, as Miss Kavan relates the break-up of the world to the disintegration of the personality. Ice is hardly a satisfactory novel, but many of the distressing images and the scenes of destruction have a curious disordered power and beauty." - Julian Symons, Sunday Times





is hardly a satisfactory novel, but many of the distressing images and the scenes of destruction have a curious disordered power and beauty." - "Anna Kavan has an outstanding gift for evoking an atmosphere. Ice is one of the most terrifying postulations of the end of the world that I have come across (.....) It is melodramatic, but panic and the cold fill every page." - Sarah Curtis, The Times





is one of the most terrifying postulations of the end of the world that I have come across (.....) It is melodramatic, but panic and the cold fill every page." - "Innerhalb kürzester Zeit stellt sich beim Lesen der Eindruck einer merkwürdig detaillierten Irrealität ein: Man erfährt sehr viel und durchschaut sehr wenig. (...) Als Allegorie auch und gerade jener Gegenwart, in der er nun auf Deutsch erschienen ist, ist der Roman wie ein Gespenst, dessen Gestalt sich nicht endgültig fassen lässt. (...) Das Buch hat uns etwas zu sagen, ohne das jemals vorgehabt zu haben." - Samuel Hamen, Die Zeit

The complete review 's Review :

Ice opens with its nameless narrator on his way to visit a woman he had once been involved with and her husband. He has recently returned to his homeland, "to investigate rumors of a mysterious impending emergency in this part of the world", yet while disaster seems to loom ever-larger all around, he finds himself unable to stop obsessing over this woman. Repeatedly in the novel, he will go to some extremes -- in a world that then continues to become ever more extreme, as the 'emergency' turns out to be global, rather than just local in scale -- to find her, a seeking wanderer in a world where everything is tending to collapse.

Already on this first trip, he travels into an area where: "disaster had obliterated the villages and wrecked the farms". It is unseasonably cold, and it snows; as readers may have expected from the title, ice plays a prominent role in the novel, as environmental catastrophe -- whether a nuclear winter or otherwise -- is inexorably spreading. As he sums up at one point: "Something had gone wrong with the weather". The ice keeps coming, creeping steadily, eventually:

Without haste or pause, it was steadily moving nearer, entering and flattening cities, filling craters from which boiling lava poured. There was no way of stopping the icy giant battalions, marching in relentless order across the world, crushing, obliterating, destroying everything in their path.

- M.A.Orthofer, 25 November 2022

:

About the Author :

English author Anna Kavan lived 1901 to 1968.

