Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



the complete review - mathematics / history

Language and the

Rise of the Algorithm



by

Jeffrey M. Binder



general information | our review | links | about the author

With 22 halftone figures and illustrations

- Return to top of the page -

Our Assessment:



B : interesting historical overview and analysis

See our review for fuller assessment.

The complete review 's Review :

With the advent, as computer processing capabilities have ballooned, of large-scale language-based machine learning -- Jeffrey M. Binder opens with the example of OpenAI's GPT-3 program, "trained on more than 570 gigabytes of compressed text" -- Binder turns in Language and the Rise of the Algorithm to what he sees as the too-overlooked role of language itself, beginning with in the historic conception(s) of algorithms.

As he sums up in his Introduction:

The idea of algorithm is a levee holding back the social complexity of language, and it is about to break. This book is about the flood that inspired its construction.

In the early 1960s, computer scientists treated algorithm as a synonym for program [....] By the 1980s, algorithms and programs had diverged."

ML departs from the definition of algorithm put forth in the twentieth century, and the difference has wide-raning implications for the epistemology of computation.

- M.A.Orthofer, 30 November2022

- Return to top of the page -

:

University of Chicago Press publicity page

See Index of books dealing with Mathematics

See Index of Philosophy books

See Index of books about the Internet and Computers

- Return to top of the page -

About the Author :

Jeffrey M. Binder is an affiliate fellow at Pennsylvania State University's Center for Humanities and Information.

- Return to top of the page -