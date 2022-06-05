Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



Grand Hotel Europa



by

Ilja Leonard Pfeijffer



Dutch title: Grand Hotel Europa

Translated by Michele Hutchison

Our Assessment:



B+ : enjoyable read; interesting treatment of some big themes

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Süddeutsche Zeitung . 10/10/2020 K.Maidt-Zinke

From the Reviews :

"In Deutschland wäre das Werk wohl schon aus literaturpolitischen Erwägungen gar nicht entstanden, weil es in keine Genre-Kategorie oder Zielgruppenschublade passt, nach gängigem Maßstab zu viele Themen behandelt, für leichte Unterhaltung zu komplex und für seriöse Gegenwartsprosa zu verspielt ist. (...) Das typisch Niederländische an Ilja Leonard Pfeijffer ist die Unbekümmertheit, mit der er verschiedene Erzählhaltungen und Stilebenen unter einen Hut bringt, und das in einer Sprache, die völlig übergangslos sinnlich und nüchtern, sentimental und ironisch sein kann. Er scheut sich nicht, seitenweise Lehrbuchwissen zu rekapitulieren, und macht sich im nächsten Moment die eigenwilligsten Gedanken; er liefert großartige Beschreibungen und scharfe Analysen und suhlt sich dann wieder hemmungslos im Klischee." - Kristina Maidt-Zinke, Süddeutsche Zeitung

The complete review 's Review :

Grand Hotel Europa is narrated by 'Ilja Leonard Pfeijffer' -- identical, for all intents and purposes, with the author, down to his being the author of, for example, La Superba. It opens with his arrival at the Grand Hotel Europa of the title, an old-style traditional grand hotel that time seems to have passed by. Once it was a grand destination -- "all princes, counts, ambassadors and big industrialists" -- but now it's a somewhat sleepy place. The very old former owner still lives there but has completely retired to her room -- "She never comes downstairs and she doesn't accept visitors" -- and the new owner is a Chinese businessman, Mr. Wang, who has grand, modern ambitions. He's fixing up the place again, with his own ideas of what's authentic and would attract the clientele he's targeting -- such as re-doing the old faux 'Chinese room', "decorated according to the typical European orientalist taste of the late nineteenth century with imitations of Chinese paintings on the wall and a number of authentic Chinese vases", as a true (i.e. perfectly faked) English pub.

Ilja has come to the Grand Hotel Europa to get over a break-up, determined to forget by working through it:

If I really wanted to forget Venice and everything that had happened there, I would first have to recall everything with the greatest possible precision.

In Europe we live and die amid so many concrete traces of history that we start thinking that our past is at the core of our identity. That's both Europe's strength and weakness. Our past is both a millstone around our neck and our unique selling point.

I don't want to write a book about tourism at all, Peter. Thank you for forcing me to be explicit about this. Tourists are merely the symptom of something larger and more serious, the way guests at a funeral are symptoms of death. That's what I want to investigate in my book. It has to be about Europe, European identity -- which is entangled in the past, and about the way the past is sold off in a globalized market due to a lack of credible alternatives. It has to be a declaration of love to Europe because of what it once was, which, because of what it once was is currently being trampled underfoot by the last, definitive barbarian invasion. It's going to be a sad book about a culture's decline.

- M.A.Orthofer, 5 June 2022

:

About the Author :

Dutch author Ilja Leonard Pfeijffer was born in 1968.

