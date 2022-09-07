

The Shehnai Virtuoso



by

Dhumketu



and Other Stories

Previously published in India as: Ratno Dholi: The Best Stories of Dhumketu (2020)

(2020) Translated and with an Introduction by Jenny Bhatt

With two Introductions by the author

Our Assessment:



B+ : good, wide-ranging, varied collection

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer The Hindu . 6/2/2021 Mihir Vatsa Hindustan Times A 20/11/2020 Suhit Kelkar

From the Reviews :

"Since the stories are presented chronologically, we get an idea of Dhumketu’s evolving craft. His earlier works are at times archetypal and simplistic, but he soon masters the art of handling complex emotions. (...) The most remarkable aspect of Dhumketu’s craft is that it deflects attention from the craft itself, giving us an immersive reading experience." - Mihir Vatsa, The Hindu





"(A)mong the best short story collections to have emerged from India in years. It features refreshingly robust plots, character development that makes you feel compassion for the characters, and a powerfully realistic depiction of rural Indian society, with its complex interplay of caste, class and gender. (...) What strikes you first of all, is Dhumketu’s deep as well as wide-ranging power of observation and creative inclusion (.....) For the most part, the English translation is reasonably fast-paced, and eminently accessible. The occasional use of Gujarati words and interjections typical to Gujarati lend a conversational tone to the work. The language is simple, and approximates the way that many Indians speak. (...) This collection is an essential read." - Suhit Kelkar, Hindustan Times

The complete review 's Review :

The Shehnai Virtuoso -- first published as Ratno Dholi -- presents twenty-six stories by Gujarati writer Dhumketu, selected from the more than five hundred that he published. The collection is arranged chronologically, beginning with 'The Post Office', an early version of which was published in 1923. Translator Jenny Bhatt explains in her Introduction that she then selected one story from each of the twenty-four collections of stories Dhumketu published (the first in 1926), and then slipped in one more ('Kailas') "as this translator's whimsy because of a personal connection", providing a career-spanning overview of the author's story-writing. (As Bhatt notes, the prolific Dhumketu also published twenty-nine historical novels and seven social novels, as well as plays and a variety of other work.) While some more bibliographic information about the individual stories and Dhumketu's publishing history would have been welcome, the stories are the point here; so too Bhatt's Introduction provides helpful information about an author likely to be new to any non-Indian reader but does not overwhelm the reader by going on at too great length.

An Introduction by the author to one of his collections is also included, and here Dhumketu notes:

The short story is not the miniature form of the novel. The art of the short story is entirely independent. In that same vein, there is no novel-writing tradition that especially governs the short story.

One day, as Raskalanandanand snored during the day, he had a lightning-like idea. Or, in poetic language, a brilliant idea emerged from his soul.

'What if I become a poet ?'

He began to pour out to me all the hard work of these many years. There were many notebooks of poems too. He even read two to four poems from them. There was nothing in those poems. But that was the beauty of it: that he was completely oblivious to the fact that there was nothing in them. He was absorbed in the delightful world created in his mind.

And Ratno was indeed crazy. All those who receive oceanic talent become like that. Sanity remains with those whose minds are as small as puddles. Ratno had received the great ocean to swim in.

But beauty is such a terrible, ephemeral, fickle thing that whoever chases it does not attain it. Also, that beauty does not even exist the way they imagine it.

- M.A.Orthofer, 7 September 2022

See Index of Indian literature

About the Author :

Gujarati-writing Dhumketu (ધૂમકેતુ; actually Gaurishankar Govardhanram Joshi (ગૌરીશંકર ગોવર્ધનરામ જોશી)) lived 1892 to 1965.

