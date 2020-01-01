

Palace of Flies



by

Walter Kappacher



German title: Der Fliegenpalast

Translated by Georg Bauer

With an Introduction by Michael P. Steinberg

ACFNY Translation Prize, 2020/1

Our Assessment:



B+ : neatly wrought portrait of the artist and the times

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer FAZ A 12/3/2009 H-J Schings Die Presse . 24/4/2009 Wolfgang Straub Der Standard A 23/1/2009 Hans Höller Die Welt . 21/2/2009 Ulrich Weinzierl Die Zeit . 20/5/2009 Andreas Isenschmid

Review Consensus :



Very impressed; like Kappacher's approach



From the Reviews :

"Dies ist ein Buch über Hofmannsthal, wie es feiner, behutsamer, dezenter und doch todtrauriger nicht sein könnte. (…) Ein stiller Sog erfasst den Leser, ohne dass der weiß, wie ihm geschieht. Denn Kappacher bietet nichts Sensationelles auf, keine Entlarvungen, keine Denunziation, keine radikal neue Sicht. Nirgends erhebt er sich über seinen Autor. (…) Nirgends wird man Kappachers nüchterne Sympathie und seine dichte Prosa bei Sentimentalitäten ertappen. Und doch stimmt die unaufhaltsam absteigende Linie, auf welcher er H. in ruhiger Sachlichkeit begleitet, unendlich traurig." - Hans-Jürgen Schings, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung





"Kappacher gönnt sich vielmehr, mit Hofmannsthal die Vorliebe zu teilen, Gespräche und Briefe zu erfinden. Die gefährlichen Untiefen der Larmoyanz umschifft Kappacher ebenso souverän, sein „H.“ ist zwar ein aus der Zeit Gefallener, der sich in ausgiebigen Rückblicken ergeht, aber er verfällt angesichts ungepflegter Spazierwege und der Veränderungen der Nachkriegsgesellschaft hin zu mehr Lärm sowie weniger Eleganz und Etikette nicht ins Jammern, er bleibt ein stiller Beobachter. (...) Es ist faszinierend zu lesen, mit welcher Leichtigkeit es Kappacher gelingt, diese Krise in ein atmosphärisch dichtes Landschafts- und Zeitbild zu platzieren, dabei (mitunter ironische) Distanz zum historischen Vorbild zu wahren und zugleich hohe Präzision obwalten zu lassen." - Wolfgang Straub, Die Presse





"Kappachers Hofmannsthal-Roman -- aber es spielt ja auch so offensichtlich eine Henry-James-Erzählung in das Sujet herein -- ist vor allem ein Kappacher-Roman. Das Hinhören auf Hofmannsthals Sprache der Höflichkeit, die Zurückgenommenheit und Indirektheit der Rede- und Gedankenwiedergabe, dieses erzählerische Eisberg-Prinzip, das mehr mitzuteilen vermag als jede provokante Direktheit, das ist der Ton der Kappacher-Sprache, der sich hier bricht im Idiom des Hofmannsthal'schen Werkes und in dessen Denk- und Schreibmotiven die eigenen literarischen Intentionen zu behaupten weiß. Allein darin, wie es Kappacher gelingt, diese Nähe und Distanz zum Werk des andern herzustellen und im Ton des andern diskret den eigenen Erzählton zu finden, stellt der Roman ein Meisterwerk zeitgenössischer Erzählkunst dar." - Hans Höller, Der Standard





"Walter Kappacher ist ein Hofmannsthal-Verehrer und -Kenner von Graden. (...) Kappachers große Leistung: Ohne die Diagnose auszusprechen, beschwört er ein Zustandsbild emotionaler Zerrüttung herauf, buchstäblich wunschloses Unglück. Es ist die Tragödie des alternden, sich als gescheitert empfindenden Künstlers, dem ein "Another Go", wie Henry James den neuen Anlauf nannte, endgültig verwehrt ist." - Ulrich Weinzierl, Die Welt





"Kappacher hat für den seltsamen Zustand des Heimkehrers eine wunderbar angemessene Sprache und eine ebenso überzeugende Erzählweise gefunden. Das Buch besteht aus kurzen, meist nur drei, vier Seiten langen Episoden, die in sich assoziativ gefügt sind und die in ihrer Folge an uns vorüberschweben wie die Stimmungen eines müßigen, wenn auch nicht immer unbeschwerten Sommerurlaubs. (…) Die Episoden werden farbig durch Kappachers genauen und kenntnisreichen Blick. Sie werden weich durch die Art, wie er sich Hofmannsthals Gedanken nähert. Er lässt ihn nicht nur sinnieren oder Erinnerungen nachhängen, erschrecken oder zweifeln, er entlockt ihm auch nicht wenige in Gedanken verfasste, aber nie abgeschickte Briefe, die dem Ganzen innere Weite geben." - Andreas Isenschmid, Die Zeit

The complete review 's Review :

Palace of Flies is set in August, 1924, and focuses on then-fifty-year-old Hugo von Hofmannsthal, who has come to the small Austrian summer resort of Bad Fusch in the hopes of getting some work done. He has come alone to Bad Fusch, determined to concentrate on his work, and yet it all feels like little more than an impasse. Bad Fusch represents something of a crossroads, with Hofmannsthal constantly questioning whether it is the right place and situation for him at this time. He repeatedly looks towards the immediate past and future, wondering whether he might not have been better off staying in Lenzerheide, in Switzerland, where he had been visiting his friend, Carl Jacob Burckhardt, thinking: "Perhaps I would have been able, after Carl's departure, to get some work done" there, while he's also pulled ahead to Aussee, imagining joining his family there sooner rather than, as planned, later, even as he knows: "from experience that nothing would change if I did", the busy-ness there certain to keep him from his work. Rather than a place of release -- away from it all, where he can finally get down to work -- Bad Fusch becomes a frustrating limbo; it even seems Hofmannsthal has reached a sort of end of the line.

Hofmannsthal is now best-known for the librettos he wrote for Richard Strauss' operas, but he was a leading cultural figure of his times -- "the principal spiritual and institutional founder" of the Salzburg Festival, as Michael P. Steinberg notes in his Introduction, and a very well-known writer. But Hofmannsthal doesn't feel like he's on top of things; if the world hasn't exactly passed him by, he feels like he's having trouble keeping up; it's not just in Bad Fusch that he feels out of place. It manifests itself in little things, such as simply keeping up with the piles of mail he gets, but more frustratingly in his inability to move ahead with the things that matter, especially his literary work.

The summer of 1924 is well-chosen by Kappacher, as even the show won't go on that year, the country's dire economic situation preventing them from putting on the Salzburg Festival that year. (One might think that that at least would be one less distraction for Hofmannsthal, but there's no sense of relief, much less of any time or opportunity won by that turn of events.) A child of the Habsburg Empire, a one-time "teenage prodigy" of the fin de siècle, the world has changed around Hofmannsthal -- down to the upcoming introduction of a new currency, where: "the krone would be replaced by the schilling" -- the krone ('crown') harking back to the days of monarchy, while the new currency is one: "which in Vienna they were already calling the Alpine dollar". Modern advances have come even to Bad Fusch, as for example: "they have all had electric lighting since last year" -- but can't fully be relied on yet, Hofmannsthal noting that: "there is still one kerosene lamp in each room, because power outages are quite frequent".

Hofmannsthal is unsure of his place in this new world -- another reason he chose to come to Bad Fusch, as it is a place he has fond memories of, having spent many summers there, years earlier. The last time he was here was in 1908, before the war; he hopes to recapture some of the magic of those times -- and his ability to actually get some work done -- but it's all a struggle: it's not just home you can't go back to again. He doesn't seem entirely sure of what he wants, either -- fiddling with several works (primarily Timon and The Tower), but clearly also looking for something more, including human connection and conversation:

He had wished for an undisturbed stay in Fusch, and -- so far, at least -- his wish had been fulfilled; at the same time, he had the impression that he had never before been so alone anywhere in the world.

What guides us out of the labyrinth, he thought, is language. Everything, he had realized in his younger years, was dependent on us constantly rethinking the true meaning of our words. Perhaps it would be a boon, in inauspicious times like these, when language is degraded to mere convention, to be silent for a while, much like I have tried to demonstrate in my Lord Chandos letter. All my friends, and I myself, for a long time did not understand that I anticipated my own future with this letter. But I, unlike Lord Chandos, have failed, have been unwilling to bear the consequences, the abandonment of all literary activity ...

How the blazes had he come to write to Alma Mahler the previous night ? He crumpled up the two pieces of paper that had been weighted down by the Henry James book, and also the note from Alfred Kubin, the hand-copied, almost illegible chain letter. That Kubin, what a lunatic.

(W)hen he sat over his writing case, he could not manage to set down a taut, convincing dramatic structure. These characters seemed to him mere templates who couldn't come alive for any true communion in the scenes.

recalled the difficult years before and after his marriage. I entered life, he had once thought, years later, and my poetic abilities exited through the other door.

He quickly retreated. How stupid of me, he thought. It was nothing.

- M.A.Orthofer, 20 April 2022

:

About the Author :

Austrian author Walter Kappacher was born in 1938.

