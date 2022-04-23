Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



All the Lovers in the Night



by

Kawakami Mieko



Japanese title: すべて真夜中の恋人たち

Translated by Sam Bett and David Boyd

Our Assessment:



B+ : very nicely melancholily turned

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Le Monde . 26/6/2014 Florence Bouchy

From the Reviews :

"De toutes les nuits, les amants, son deuxième roman publié en français, est sans doute un kaléidoscope de toutes les façons qu’a eues, ou aurait pu avoir, l’écrivaine de vivre en désaccord avec le monde et avec son cortège de conformismes. (...) Point d’événement spectaculaire dans ce roman. Et, pourtant, la densité romanesque de l’ensemble est remarquable, les fils nombreux et harmonieusement tressés, la vivacité des dialogues, saisissante -- qu’ils se caractérisent par leur humour ou par les sentiments subtils qu’ils laissent affleurer -- et les scènes, agréablement visuelles. C’est tout un Japon contemporain et méconnu qui se dessine sous nos yeux." - Florence Bouchy, Le Monde

Please note that these ratings solely represent the complete review 's biased interpretation and subjective opinion of the actual reviews and do not claim to accurately reflect or represent the views of the reviewers. Similarly the illustrative quotes chosen here are merely those the complete review subjectively believes represent the tenor and judgment of the review as a whole. We acknowledge (and remind and warn you) that they may, in fact, be entirely unrepresentative of the actual reviews by any other measure.



The complete review 's Review :

Asked by Hijiri Ishikawa, the woman she answers to for work, to "tell me something about you", the narrator of All the Lovers in the Night is flummoxed:

I understood what she was asking, but I couldn't think of a single thing about me that was worth sharing. My name is Fuyuko Irie, a freelance proofreader, thirty-four years old. I'll be turning thirty-five in the winter. I live alone. I've been living in the same apartment forever. I was born in Nagano. Out in the country. One of the valleys. I like to go out on a walk once a year on my birthday, Christmas Eve, in the middle of the night. But I was sure that no one else could comprehend what made this fun, and I had never mentioned it to anyone before. I had no friends to talk to on a regular basis. That was it. The full extent of what I could tell her about myself.

The first thing they teach you as a proofreader is that you're not supposed to read the story on the page. That goes for a novel or any other kind of book. No reading allowed.

- M.A.Orthofer, 23 April 2022

About the Author :

Japanese author Kawakami Mieko (川上未映子) was born in 1976.

