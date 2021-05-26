Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



the complete review - fiction

Heaven



by

Kawakami Mieko



general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author

Title: Heaven Author: Kawakami Mieko Genre: Novel Written: 2009 (Eng. 2021) Length: 175 pages Original in: Japanese Availability: Heaven - US Heaven - UK Heaven - Canada Heaven - France Heaven - Deutschland

Japanese title: ヘヴン

Translated by Sam Bett and David Boyd

- Return to top of the page -

Our Assessment:



B+ : well-done, in every respect

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Consensus :



Very impressed



From the Reviews :

"Under Kawakami's probing investigation, however, the familiar soon upends into layered explorations of faith, ethics and love. (...) Kojima is the novel's most compelling character, and her borderline-fanatic idealism, as she struggles with her shame and love for her estranged father, is both appealing and repelling. The depths of her strength, her unwavering beliefs and her ultimate weapon, joy, is reason enough to read this novel." - Kris Kosaka, The Japan Times





"Impeccably translated by Sam Bett and David Boyd, the book is full of masterly set pieces of violence, scenes of senseless bullying so lucid you can almost feel the pain yourself. To call these moments cinematic is perhaps to do them an injustice. (...) The book feels off-kilter in that way, perhaps intentionally, the two protagonists functioning as a lazy eye and an all-seeing one -- an overlapping double view of the world. But the dissonances of the novel align into perfect vision for the breathtaking ending, which is an argument in favor of meaning, of beauty, of life." - Nadja Spiegelman, The New York Times Book Review





"Kawakami is interested neither in demonstrating what makes people good nor in delighting in their antisocial perversities. Rather, her project is, like Nietzsche's, a genealogical one. (...) More than any particular place, then, it is the narrator's body that supplies the setting for the drama of Heaven . He is supremely mistrustful of it, attuned to every crick and cramp, forever measuring his pulse or noting the clench in his stomach when his bullies appear. (...) The novel's dreamlike expression of their fledgling ideas has an artistic value that flies in the face of critics like Northrop Frye (.....) But Heaven also models a rigorous and elegant process of inquiry that can transcend its pared-down fictional world. (...) Its ideas are as concrete and as wounding as the blows the narrator cannot deflect." - Merve Emre, The New Yorker





. He is supremely mistrustful of it, attuned to every crick and cramp, forever measuring his pulse or noting the clench in his stomach when his bullies appear. (...) The novel's dreamlike expression of their fledgling ideas has an artistic value that flies in the face of critics like Northrop Frye (.....) But also models a rigorous and elegant process of inquiry that can transcend its pared-down fictional world. (...) Its ideas are as concrete and as wounding as the blows the narrator cannot deflect." - "The torture porn in the book, reminiscent of novels such as Hanya Yanagihara's A Little Life , traps the reader, and even moments of tenderness between Kojima and the narrator brim with a painful tension. This makes reading Heaven feel like there's a beautiful, cruel teenage boy sitting on your chest, carelessly tossing his perfect hair while you are slowly suffocated by your own helplessness." - Thu-Huong Ha, The Washington Post





, traps the reader, and even moments of tenderness between Kojima and the narrator brim with a painful tension. This makes reading feel like there's a beautiful, cruel teenage boy sitting on your chest, carelessly tossing his perfect hair while you are slowly suffocated by your own helplessness." - "Kawakami keeps a cool control over her protagonist, allowing him some leeway but never permitting him to see the promised land of adult perception, freedom, and reflection. There is something about her prose that is so immediate and pressing it blocks out the future almost as if it were a threatening force. We are forced to deal with her characters as they are living now: alone, vulnerable, and unprotected." - Elaine Margolin, World Literature Today

Please note that these ratings solely represent the complete review 's biased interpretation and subjective opinion of the actual reviews and do not claim to accurately reflect or represent the views of the reviewers. Similarly the illustrative quotes chosen here are merely those the complete review subjectively believes represent the tenor and judgment of the review as a whole. We acknowledge (and remind and warn you) that they may, in fact, be entirely unrepresentative of the actual reviews by any other measure.



- Return to top of the page -

The complete review 's Review :

Heaven is narrated by a middle-school student nicknamed Eyes, because of his lazy eye. He lives with a stepmother who has taken over the mother-role -- he calls her 'Mom' -- and a father who is hardly a presence in the household any longer, barely showing himself at home (which Eyes does not seem particularly disturbed by), a cracked if otherwise nominally functioning and benign family unit. At school, Eyes is mercilessly and cruelly bullied by a gang led by classmate Ninomiya -- a boy who has effortlessly been the center of attention since elementary school, "the best athlete in our grade, but he also got straight A's, and he had a chiseled face that anybody would consider beautiful". Eyes is the preferred victim of the group, just as a girl named Kojima is of the girls in class; both are treated appallingly.

Neither apparently ever considers telling their families, much less the school authorities, even as Eyes would do anything to escape the mistreatment -- wishing he could simply stay home from school, and even contemplating suicide. In his shame, Eyes is convinced what his parents' reaction would be if he told them:

I knew that if I told them the truth, neither of them would want anything to do with me. If they found out I was being bullied, I was as good as dead.

We only ever wrote about unimportant things, but over time we came to understand each other. [...] We never made a rule about it, but neither of us said a word about school or being bullied.

You think about how other people feel. You're so kind. It makes sense. Because we're always in pain, we know exactly what it means to hurt someone else.

Maybe we are weak, in a way. But that's not a bad thing. If we're weak, our weakness has real meaning. We may be weak, but we get it. We know what's important, and we know what's wrong.

It couldn't be any simpler than that. People do what they can get away with."

Momose suppressed a yawn.

"None of it happens for any reason, though. We can do those things, for no reason. We can. We do. And you can't. There's no reason for that, either. That's how it is, at least for now. Six months from now, a year ? Who knows ? Who cares ?"

"You're so young. You have your whole life ahead of you. If the surgery's successful, you'll adjust to you new eyes in no time. Before long," he laughed, "you won't even remember what it was like."

"Think so ?" I asked. "Think I'll really forget ?"

"I know so," he said. "You won't even remember that you can't remember.

- M.A.Orthofer, 7 June 2021

- Return to top of the page -

:

See Index of Japanese literature

- Return to top of the page -

About the Author :

Japanese author Kawakami Mieko (川上未映子) was born in 1976.

- Return to top of the page -