

the complete review - fiction

Journey to the End of the Night



by

Louis-Ferdinand Céline



general information | review summaries | our review | about the author

French title: Voyage au bout de la nuit

Translated by John H.P. Marks

Also translated by Ralph Manheim (1983)

Our Assessment:



B+ : bleak but powerful

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Daily Telegraph** . 13/8/1988 Antony Rouse Independent on Sunday** . 21/10/2012 Lesley McDowell London Rev. of Books** . 2/2/1989 John Sturrock The NY Times Book Rev.* . 22/4/1934 J. Donald Adams The Times** . 14/7/1988 Andrew Sinclair TLS* . 20/9/1934 G.H.P. Buchanan TLS* . 11/8/1966 John Sturrock TLS** . 30/11/2012 Matt Lewis

* review of the Marks translation

** review of the Manheim translation

From the Reviews :

"It is anti- more or less everything you like to mention. It convinces the reader absolutely that the author has lived life at the bottom of the heap. (...) Journey to the End of the Night is immensely powerful. It is also witty and once the reader has started on the headlong journey, it is very difficult to jump off the train." - Antony Rouse, Daily Telegraph





is immensely powerful. It is also witty and once the reader has started on the headlong journey, it is very difficult to jump off the train." - "If Parade's End is a chronicle of the First World War by a Tory modernist, then this is an account of the same subject by a cross between Henry Miller and Jack Kerouac. It's a cynical and angry spit at the world, related in prose that spikes and jabs all the way through." - Lesley McDowell, Independent on Sunday





is a chronicle of the First World War by a Tory modernist, then this is an account of the same subject by a cross between Henry Miller and Jack Kerouac. It's a cynical and angry spit at the world, related in prose that spikes and jabs all the way through." - " Journey to the end of the night is a novel in the first person, and in what a first person: that of Bardamu, the most blackly humorous and disenchanted voice in all of French literature. And the hardest to resist; for this is a novel to do with persuasion, written in an aggressive yet insidiously rhythmic spoken French, able both to scandalise and charm its first, genteel readers. Céline re-created spoken French as a written form, and he did so because he so loathed respectability: he is a wonderful exponent of slang, of bawdy and of popular syntax, all of them as a corrective to the hypocrisy of received usage, that bland embellishment of a vile world. (...) Manheim's is only the second translation of the novel to have been made, so the question is simple: does it improve on the John Marks version of 1934 ? Unquestionably it does. It doesn't have the urgency or virtuosity of the French, but then no translation of Céline ever will. Manheim, however, is racier and verbally more enterprising than the inhibited Marks, and has also tried to liven up the punctuation, to take his version closer to a spoken English." - John Sturrock, London Review of Books





is a novel in the first person, and in what a first person: that of Bardamu, the most blackly humorous and disenchanted voice in all of French literature. And the hardest to resist; for this is a novel to do with persuasion, written in an aggressive yet insidiously rhythmic spoken French, able both to scandalise and charm its first, genteel readers. Céline re-created spoken French as a written form, and he did so because he so loathed respectability: he is a wonderful exponent of slang, of bawdy and of popular syntax, all of them as a corrective to the hypocrisy of received usage, that bland embellishment of a vile world. (...) Manheim's is only the second translation of the novel to have been made, so the question is simple: does it improve on the John Marks version of 1934 ? Unquestionably it does. It doesn't have the urgency or virtuosity of the French, but then no translation of Céline ever will. Manheim, however, is racier and verbally more enterprising than the inhibited Marks, and has also tried to liven up the punctuation, to take his version closer to a spoken English." - "The classic Journey to the End of the Night has been unavailable in a hardbound edition for too long. It increased the French language to a greater degree than anything since the works of Rabelais, and stands with Joyce's Ulysses as the most important novel of wordplay in modern times." - Andrew Sinclair, The Times





has been unavailable in a hardbound edition for too long. It increased the French language to a greater degree than anything since the works of Rabelais, and stands with Joyce's as the most important novel of wordplay in modern times." - "M. Céline's strange book, though it was most eagerly received in France, will probably not stir up the same enthusiasm here. (...) But the book artistically seems important; and it will be studied by those seriously interested in how the modern novel develops. All critics must emphasize the vulgarity, the coarseness, the horror of the work. Yet the author is not a curious exploiter, offering scandal merely. He expresses a point of view: for him life is scandalous, he is disgusted with it. (...) In different degrees he and the late Herr Kafka may be regarded as fertilizing influences (though it would be dangerous to imitate his tone), having in common a measure of surréalisme , the one emotional, the other intellectual." - George Henry Perrott Buchanan, Times Literary Supplement





scandalous, he is disgusted with it. (...) In different degrees he and the late Herr Kafka may be regarded as fertilizing influences (though it would be dangerous to imitate his tone), having in common a measure of , the one emotional, the other intellectual." - "His writing is like a battle or a raging epidemic because he believed that only in the midst of war and disease do men become real. If life is a journey to annihilation then most of us find it easier to remain tourists; Céline would have liked to turn us into more generous fellow-passengers." - John Sturrock, Times Literary Supplement





"Céline's vernacular usage and poetic turn of phrase mean that an apposite aphorism is never far away. (...) Céline's novel remains as readable and vital today as it was in the 1930s." - Matt Lewis, Times Literary Supplement Quotes :

"While Ralph Manheim's new translation of Céline's Journey to the End of the Night is not an improvement on John H.P. Marks's fine 1934 version, it is good to see Céline being brought back to the public's attention. (...) In 1932, with Journey to the End of the Night , Céline snatched French fiction from the manicured hands of Gide and Proust and gave it an elementary gusto, a savage bite it had hardly known since Rabelais. (...) Céline was the last of the grand vituperators, a gourmet of disgust." - Anatole Broyard, The New York Times Book Review (16/1/1983)





is not an improvement on John H.P. Marks's fine 1934 version, it is good to see Céline being brought back to the public's attention. (...) In 1932, with , Céline snatched French fiction from the manicured hands of Gide and Proust and gave it an elementary gusto, a savage bite it had hardly known since Rabelais. (...) Céline was the last of the grand vituperators, a gourmet of disgust." - "Indeed, if Ulysses is the great modernist novel most inspired by a desire for humanistic inclusion, then Journey is its antithesis: a stream of misanthropic consciousness, almost unrelieved by any warmth or fellow-feeling. (...) What else is there in Journey to relieve the succession of taunts, jibes and foul-mouthed insults Céline flings against the world ? A great deal. There are so many aphorisms -- at least one per page -- that the whole reads like La Rochefoucauld on LSD. (...) Journey is no political picaresque. Rather, the novel is a furious attempt to place one man's consciousness at the epicenter of a world that is exploding under the centripetal influences of capitalism, imperialism, consumerism and licentiousness." - Will Self, The New York Times Book Review (12/10/2006)

Please note that these ratings solely represent the complete review 's biased interpretation and subjective opinion of the actual reviews and do not claim to accurately reflect or represent the views of the reviewers.



The complete review 's Review :

[Note: While the Ralph Manheim translation (1983) is the one currently in print, I only had the (a print copy of) the John H.P. Marks translation (1934) at hand, and all translations from the French below are, unless otherwise indicated, Marks'. (Comparisons to the Manheim translation suggests the differences between the two are, for the selected passages and quotes, not significant enough to warrant the trouble of seeking out all of those.)]

Journey to the End of the Night was Céline's first novel, published in 1932; for those used to his later ellipsis-strewn writing -- all "...", all over the place -- it at least looks like a remarkably conventional throwback (though it is amusing to see the ...-usage creep in, in fits and starts, in a few of the later sections). . Nevertheless, in its sustained intensity and grim worldview it already bears the hallmarks of much of his later work, and there's a similarly breathless pace to it; like much of Céline's work, it is a heap of a novel, on the one hand roughly chiseled in how the story is presented, yet also with many finely-hewn sentences, Céline's ear for language -- and his ability to adapt it to his purposes -- already very evident here. (There are two English translations of this work, by John H.P. Marks (1934) and Ralph Manheim (1983); both give a decent sense of much of Céline's style but don't entirely capture it; tellingly, both feel dated in a way that Céline's French does not.)

Céline's protagonist in this very loosely autobiographical novel, Ferdinand Bardamu, also, fortunately, isn't poisoned nearly as much by the objectionable politics and that particularly foul anti-Semitism that pollute so much of Céline's later writing, with Bardamu a more conventional and familiar kind of tortured and suffering mostly-lone seeker and drifter; typically, well into his story, he finds:

De temps en temps montaient des bruits de pas et l'écho entrait de plus en plus fort dans ma chambre, bourdonnait, s'estompait... Silence. Je regardais encore s'il se passait quelque chose dehors, en face. Rien qu'en moi que ça se passait, à me poser toujours la même question.



J'ai fini par m'endormir sur la question, dans ma nuit à moi, ce cercueil, tellement j'étais fatigué de marcher et de ne trouver rien.



[From time to time echoes and the sound of footsteps came up into my room, growing louder and louder, humming and fading away again ... Silence. I looked again to see if anything was happening outside, across the way. It was only inside me that things were happening, as I went on and on asking myself the same question.



I fell asleep in the end on that same question, in my own private night like a coffin; I ws so tired from walking so far and finding nothing.]

Puisque nous sommes que des enclos de tripes tièdes et mal pourries nous aurons toujours du mal avec le sentiment. Amoureux ce n'est rien c'est tenir ensemble qui est difficile. L'ordure elle, ne cherche ni à durer, ni à croître. Ici, sur ce point, nous sommes bien plus malheureux que la merde, cet enragement à persévérer dans notre état constitue l'incroyable torture.



[Since we are nothing but packages of warm and rotten tripes, we shall always have difficulty with sentiment. To love is nothing, it's hanging together that's so hard. Muck, on the other hand, makes no attempt either to endure or to increase. In this particular matter we are far more wretched than filth itself, with our frantic desire to last out as we are which constitutes such infinite torture.]

C'est difficile d'arriver à l'essentiel, même en ce qui concerne la guerre, la fantaisie résiste longtemps.



[It's difficult to get at the essential truth at the bottom of anything, and even in the case of war imagination dies hard.]

On est retournés chacun dans la guerre. Et puis il s'est passé des choses et encore des choses, qu'il est pas facile de raconter à présent, à cause que ceux d'aujourd'hui ne les comprendraient déjà plus.



[Each of us returned to his own war. And things happened, a whole host of things went on happening, which it isn't really easy to talk about now, because nowadays people wouldn't understand them any more.]

I let myself be hounded towards the tropics where I was told you only had not to drink too much and to behave fairly well to make your way at once.

C'était comme une plaie triste la rue qui n'en finissait plus, avec nous au fond, nous autres, d'un bord à l'autre, d'une peine à l'autre, vers le bout qu'on ne voit jamais, le bout de toutes les rues du monde.



[Like a running sore this unending street, with all of us at the bottom of it, filling it from side to side, from one sorrow to the next, moving towards an end no one has ever seen, the end of all the streets in all the world.]

Ça ne vous servira à rien ici vos études, mon garçon ! Vous n'êtes pas venu ici pour penser, mais pour faire les gestes qu'on vous commandera d'exécuter ... Nous n'avons pas besoin d'imaginatifs dans notre usine. C'est de chimpanzés dont nous avons besoin ...



[Your studies won't be any use to you here, my lad. You haven't come here to think, but to go through the motions that you'll be told to make ... We've no use for intellectuals in this outfit. What we need is chimpanzees.]

Quand on n'a pas d'argent à offrir aux pauvres, il vaut mieux se taire. Quand on leur parle d'autre chose que d'argent, on les trompe, on ment, presque toujours. Les riches, c'est facile à amuser, rien qu'avec des glaces par exemple, pour qu'ils s'y contemplent, puisqu'il n'y a rien de mieux au monde à regarder que les riches.



[When you've no money to offer the poor, you might as well shut up. If you start talking to them about anything else besides money, you are almost invariably tricking them, lying to them. The rich can be easily amused -- mirrors, for instance, in which they can see themselves, will do, for there is nothing better to look at in the world than the rich.]

Moralement, nous n'étions pas à notre aise. Trop de fantômes, par-ci, par-là.



[Morally speaking, our consciences weren't entirely easy. There were too many ghosts, one way and another.]

En Afrique, j'avais certes connu un genre de solitude assez brutale, mais l'isolement dans cette fourmilière américaine prenait une tournure plus acca- blante encore.



[In Africa I had indeed found a sufficiently frightful kind of loneliness but the isolation of this American ant heap was even more shattering.]

Elle s'éloignait au passé notre trentaine sur des rives coriaces et pauvrement regrettées. C'était même pas la peine de se retourner pour les reconnaître les rives. On n'avait pas perdu grand-chose en vieillissant.



[The time when we had been in our thirties was slipping way back into the past -- cruel, meagrely regretted shores. It wasn't even worth while turning to look back on those shores. We hadn't missed much by growing old.]

I felt my self-respect, which was about to leave me anyway, slipping still further from me, then going completely and at last definitely gone, as if officially removed.

On en a plein les mains de ce qui reste de l'esprit, on en est tout englué, grotesque, méprisant, puant. Tout va s'écrouler, Ferdinand, tout s'écroule, je vous le prédis, moi le vieux Baryton, et pour dans pas longtemps encore !



[We have our hands full of the remnants of our human understanding, sticky with them, grotesque, contemptible, putrid ... Everything will crumble, Ferdinand; everything is crumbling. I predict it, I, Baryton, an old man, and it won't be long now, either !]

On n'explique rien. Le monde ne sait que vous tuer comme un dormeur quand il se retourne le monde, sur vous, comme un dormeur tue ses puces. Voilà qui serait certes mourir bien sottement, que je me dis, comme tout le monde, c'est-à-dire. Faire confiance aux hommes c'est déjà se faire tuer un peu.



[There is nothing you can explain. The world only knows how to kill you, turning on you and crushing you as a sleeper kills his fleas. That would surely be a very stupid sort of way to die, I thought, the way every one dies. To trust in men is itself to let one self be killed a little.]

- M.A.Orthofer, 20 May 2021

About the Author :

Louis-Ferdinand Céline (1894-1961) was one of the leading as well as most notorious French authors of the 20th century.

