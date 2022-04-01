Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



the complete review - fiction

The Hummingbird



by

Sandro Veronesi



general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author

Italian title: Il colibri

Translated by Elena Pala

Premio Strega, 2020

- Return to top of the page -

Our Assessment:



B : cleverly and effectively crafted, though Veronesi ultimately over-extends himself

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Le Figaro . 20/1/2021 Astrid De Larminat Financial Times A+ 9/7/2021 Christian House The Guardian A+ 23/6/2021 Edward Docx Le Monde . 20/1/2021 Florence Noiville New Statesman . 15/9/2021 Lola Seaton The Observer A 8/6/2021 Hephzibah Anderson Sunday Times . 11/7/2021 Lucy Atkins TLS . 11/12/2020 J.Ockenden Wall St. Journal . 21/1/2022 Sam Sacks

From the Reviews :

"In architectural terms, his latest book, The Hummingbird , is a masterpiece of articulation. (...) What might have been a folly is a towering achievement. (...) In a bravado exercise in chronological orientation, which demands readers’ close attention, short chapters flit back and forth, from the 1970s to the near future, stopping off at key points in Marco’s life. (...) Not since William Boyd’s Any Human Heart has a novel captured the feast and famine nature of a single life with such invention and tenderness." - Christian House, Financial Times





, is a masterpiece of articulation. (...) What might have been a folly is a towering achievement. (...) In a bravado exercise in chronological orientation, which demands readers’ close attention, short chapters flit back and forth, from the 1970s to the near future, stopping off at key points in Marco’s life. (...) Not since William Boyd’s Any Human Heart has a novel captured the feast and famine nature of a single life with such invention and tenderness." - "Everything that makes the novel worthwhile and engaging is here: warmth, wit, intelligence, love, death, high seriousness, low comedy, philosophy, subtle personal relationships and the complex interior life of human beings. (...) The effect is to keep everything fresh and engaging. You remain alert. You sift. You piece the life together like a mosaic. Sure, there may be one or two tiles that you don’t love (...), but these prove to be the exceptions and the overall effect is magnificent -- moving, replete, beautiful. (...) There’s much sophistication in the comedy and the darkness, too. (...) If you’re in need of modern, intelligent European fiction -- and who isn’t ? -- then this is the precise prescription." - Edward Docx, The Guardian





"The complex, subtle design of the novel, with a patchwork of key episodes moving back and forth through time, and its textual variety -- partly made up of letters, emails, transcripts of phone calls -- disguise its saga-like scale, its epic proportions catching you off guard. It’s almost only once you emerge from its acutely painful ending that you realise how much of life you have witnessed -- the vastness, as well as the richness, of the story." - Lola Seaton, New Statesman





"The phrase “summer reading” sometimes carries snobbish overtones, but this is the kind of novel that the season is made for: instantly immersive, playfully inventive, effortlessly wise. (...) (I)t is comforting, hopeful, and distinctively Italian." - Hephzibah Anderson, The Observer





"Relationships end before they begin, characters die and are resurrected, only to die again. The reader’s foreknowledge of certain events could rob the plot of suspense, but Veronesi uses dramatic irony to poignant effect, and still manages plenty of twists and revelations. (...) The final chapters are set in 2030, an ambitious move that doesn’t quite come off. The fleeting glimpses of the future lack the richness of the chapters set before 2010, where believably flawed characters live in fully realized settings. (...) The Miraijin subplot is a disappointment in an otherwise excellent novel." - J.Ockenden, Times Literary Supplement





"This makes knowing gods of readers: we’re aware of every trap he blindly marches into. It’s a blunt but effective means of portraying him as a hostage to fate. (...) It’s a stirring portrait, as Mr. Veronesi is an expert at playing on the reader’s deepest fears and hopes in emotionally involving ways -- though for me the manipulations in the novel’s redemptive ending passed the limits of credulity. But there is no clear line that separates how much higher meaning readers want to believe in and how much they can finally accept." - Sam Sacks, Wall Street Journal

Please note that these ratings solely represent the complete review 's biased interpretation and subjective opinion of the actual reviews and do not claim to accurately reflect or represent the views of the reviewers. Similarly the illustrative quotes chosen here are merely those the complete review subjectively believes represent the tenor and judgment of the review as a whole. We acknowledge (and remind and warn you) that they may, in fact, be entirely unrepresentative of the actual reviews by any other measure.



- Return to top of the page -

The complete review 's Review :

'Hummingbird' is the nickname of Marco Carrera, the central figure in this novel. He was diminutive-sized as a child, but then, with the help of a hormone-treatment, grew up to be of average height (actually: "just about half an inch above the national average"). After decades of knowing him, the love of his life, Luisa Lattes, realizes it's an entirely fitting nickname, and not just because he was once so small:

You are a hummingbird because all your energy is spent keeping still. Seventy wing beats per second only to remain where you are. And you are truly formidable at this. You can keep still as time flows around you, you can stop it flowing, sometimes you can turn back time, even -- just like a hummingbird, you can fly backwards and retrieve lost time.

All the women in his life, in fact, starting from his mother and his siter Irene, and then on to friends, girlfriends, colleagues, wives, daughters (in short all of them bar none) would invariably end up in the grip of various psychotherapists.. This only confirmed -- as a son, brother, friend, boyfriend, colleague, husband and father -- what he'd grasped from the off: that exposure to "passive psychotherapy," as he called it, is seriously harmful.

He reacted to change like he'd always done in the past: he simply stood still in the middle of the desolation that surrounded him and inhabited that desolation.

- M.A.Orthofer, 1 April 2022

- Return to top of the page -

:

See Index of Italian literature

- Return to top of the page -

About the Author :

Italian author Sandro Veronesi was born in 1959.

- Return to top of the page -