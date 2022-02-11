

Where You Come From



by

Saša Stanišić



German title: Herkunft

Translated by Damion Searls

German Book Prize, 2019

Our Assessment:



B : appealing style; creative variation of the migrant-tale

From the Reviews :

"(P)lot as a reliable tool to describe events is frequently undermined in this autobiographical novel. For Where You Come From -- which won the 2019 German Book Prize -- is really about the splintering of a single family and the troubled search for restitution through narrative. (...) Writing about their shared trauma won’t put his family back together. But it also won’t stop him trying. (...) Stanisic’s fragmented style effectively mirrors the book’s subject matter. Knowledge is gained piecemeal, drip-fed through Stanisic’s kaleidoscopic prose. He recounts anecdotes, memories and biographical details in simple, matter-of-fact sentences. Sometimes he resorts to lists, WhatsApp conversations, passing observations in the way that memory, too, unfolds in disconnected images and incomplete narratives." - Matthew Janney, Financial Times





-- which won the 2019 German Book Prize -- is really about the splintering of a single family and the troubled search for restitution through narrative. (...) Writing about their shared trauma won’t put his family back together. But it also won’t stop him trying. (...) Stanisic’s fragmented style effectively mirrors the book’s subject matter. Knowledge is gained piecemeal, drip-fed through Stanisic’s kaleidoscopic prose. He recounts anecdotes, memories and biographical details in simple, matter-of-fact sentences. Sometimes he resorts to lists, WhatsApp conversations, passing observations in the way that memory, too, unfolds in disconnected images and incomplete narratives." - "The fallibility of memory is a well-worn trope, but Stanišić’s understanding of how memory can affect the contours of the present is consistently surprising. For all the hatred that stirred the Bosnian war, the overwhelming, sometimes overheated, sense in Where You Come From is love: a kinship and communion that yolks entire generations. Characters always seem to be on their best behaviour and this can lead to the novel feeling sentimental at times, a touch ignorant of the dirt under the characters’ fingernails. If there are antagonists here, they are memory and time: two faceless enemies these characters cannot outrun. The book’s conclusion, though, is a bravura, sustained and singular piece of writing that bursts with wit, heart and empathy." - Stuart Evers, The Guardian





is love: a kinship and communion that yolks entire generations. Characters always seem to be on their best behaviour and this can lead to the novel feeling sentimental at times, a touch ignorant of the dirt under the characters’ fingernails. If there are antagonists here, they are memory and time: two faceless enemies these characters cannot outrun. The book’s conclusion, though, is a bravura, sustained and singular piece of writing that bursts with wit, heart and empathy." - "The book is most powerful in its gentle undoing of what learning a new dialect might seem (a simple memory game) and what it really becomes (a set of codes and customs)." - Elliot Hoste, New Statesman





"For Stanisic, as with many refugees, there is no simple way to tell the story of one’s origins. (...) Rather than trying to weave these stories into a coherent account, Stanisic jumbles genres to reflect how compromised memory is. Where You Come From has its share of quirky, half-true anecdotes of the kind one expects from a memoir. (...) Stanisic’s lightness only makes tragedy more devastating when it comes. (...) Damion Searls’s translation does justice to Stanisic’s dry wit and linguistic playfulness, and captures the tense undercurrents building throughout the book. Though shot through with trauma, Where You Come From is also funny and moving" - Irina Dumitrescu, The New York Times Book Review





has its share of quirky, half-true anecdotes of the kind one expects from a memoir. (...) Stanisic’s lightness only makes tragedy more devastating when it comes. (...) Damion Searls’s translation does justice to Stanisic’s dry wit and linguistic playfulness, and captures the tense undercurrents building throughout the book. Though shot through with trauma, is also funny and moving" - "Here, the author hews closer to his own experience. The result is all the more moving -- and imaginative -- for it. The narrative is defiantly non-linear, and Stanišić’s personal memories often merge with familial ones. (...) Some readers may find these techniques a little trite, but it makes sense in the context of the novel’s broader themes. Damion Searls’s translation holds up well, and admirably retains the humour and agility of Stanišić’s prose. Saša Stanišić is acutely aware of fiction’s role in the construction of self and memory. He veers between suspicion of it, acceptance and trust." - Alexander Leissle, Times Literary Supplement





"Herkunft verbindet verschiedene Stränge in einer fragmentarischen, kreisenden, chronologisch sprunghaften Erzählbewegung: die Familiengeschichte, die Rekonstruktion des untergegangenen Vielvölkerstaats Jugoslawien, der nicht nur in der Kinderperspektive mit den traumatischen Bildern von Krieg und Völkermord kontrastiert; schließlich die Erinnerung an die Ankunft in Deutschland, den migrantischen Bildungsroman, der aus den kalten frühen 90ern bis in die Gegenwart führt: Europaweit kehrt ein Denken in Kategorien von Eigenem und Fremdem wieder, das fatal an die Tragödie auf dem Balkan erinnert. Dass ein Buch wichtig sei, sagt sich leicht, dieses ist, gerade heute, gerade hier, von großer Bedeutung." - Richard Kämmerlings, Die Welt

The complete review 's Review :

Where You Come From is billed as a novel (and won the German Book Prize, which is a prize for the best German novel) but its narrator's name is 'Saša Stanišić' and he shares the author's birth-date and place and, it would appear, life-experiences -- so, yes, there are no pretenses here: this 'novel' is about as auto- as autofiction gets.

Stanišić was born in 1978, in Yugoslavia, a country that "no longer exists", as he reminds readers several times. He and his mother fled their hometown of Višegrad in 1992, settling in Germany; with Stanišić's father later joining them. While Stanišić then remained in Germany to pursue his studies at university (and become a writer), his parents were forced to leave the country in 1998; "To avoid having to go back to ethnically cleansed Višegrad, they emigrated to Florida".

The German title of the novel is Herkunft, and it is this 'where one comes from' (and where home -- or, as the broader German term has it, Heimat -- is) that Stanišić explores here. In punchy, short chapters he shifts back and forth between scenes from pasts and the present-day (2018) in which he is writing. One prompt is his grandmother, whose mind, in 2018, is going, increasingly remembering the world only as it was rather than as it is; at the beginning already:: "Grandmother is eighty-seven years old and eleven years old". And, as Stanišić explains:

Grandmothers are home. When Grandmother Kristina started losing her memory, I started collecting memories.

A mountain of books. In 1991 I'd discovered a new genre: Choose Your Own Adventure. You as the reader decide for yourself how the story continues

I'll take more stabs at it and find a lot more endings. I know how I work. My stories just wouldn't be mine without digressions. Digression is my mode of writing. My Own Adventure.

In 1996, during my first visit to Višegrad after the war, the city was full and desperate, aggressive and unemployed. I wasn't coming back, I was coming to a new place for the first time.

Conformity was my rebellion. Not conformity to the expectations people in Germany had of how immigrants should be, but also not intentionally against it. My resistance was directed against the fetishization of where a person came from, against the specter of national identity. I was for belonging. Wherever people wanted me and I wanted to be.

- M.A.Orthofer, 11 February 2022

See Index of German literature

Index of German Book Prize-winning works under review

About the Author :

Saša Stanišić was born in 1978.

