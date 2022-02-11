|
Where You Come From is billed as a novel (and won the German Book Prize, which is a prize for the best German novel) but its narrator's name is 'Saša Stanišić' and he shares the author's birth-date and place and, it would appear, life-experiences -- so, yes, there are no pretenses here: this 'novel' is about as auto- as autofiction gets.
Grandmothers are home. When Grandmother Kristina started losing her memory, I started collecting memories.Indeed, Where You Come From is a sort of album-novel, of short but often striking (even if often only in small ways) reminiscences -- episodes from and slices of past life -- rather than photographs.
Already back in then-Yugoslavia, young Stanišić had been a great reader -- and he describes:
A mountain of books. In 1991 I'd discovered a new genre: Choose Your Own Adventure. You as the reader decide for yourself how the story continuesAnd he describes his own attempts then, to capture everything he wants here:
I'll take more stabs at it and find a lot more endings. I know how I work. My stories just wouldn't be mine without digressions. Digression is my mode of writing. My Own Adventure.And so Where You Come From unfolds, digressively -- down to its conclusion, as the last fifty or so pages are presented as a 'create your own adventure'-type book, with the reader thrust into the role of protagonist ("You are me") but (supposedly) having some control over how the story unfolds, by deciding how to read it, as it were (the instructions beginning with the exhortation: "Do not read this book in order !").
Where You Come From is about loss -- the loss of homeland, family, memory -- and what one can cling to. With the next big loss looming, the novel comes to focus more on the grandmother, fading with dementia. And, from early on, Stanišić makes clear just how hard it is too hold onto the specifics of past -- finding, for example, also that you can't really go home again:
In 1996, during my first visit to Višegrad after the war, the city was full and desperate, aggressive and unemployed. I wasn't coming back, I was coming to a new place for the first time.Stanišić describes the migrant/refugee experience, especially his teenage years and the extent to which he adapted and fit in, or didn't. He picks up German quickly but, as he nicely puts it: "The new language is easy enough to pick up, but its very hard to carry anything in it". Amusingly, when applying for his German residence permit, he already is determined to be a writer -- convincing a case worker handling his case, even as she pointed out that it was: "practically impossible for freelance artists -- especially (a) writers and (b) clowns -- to make an uninterrupted and sustainable living". His residence permit then limited him to employment: "as a writer and related activity" -- but he seemed pleased by the fact that: "I wasn't allowed to have any other job" (and obviously this worked out well enough for him).
Stanišić does describe being a stranger in a strange land, but it's mostly little more than that general adolescent feeling; his parents had it harder, which he gives some sense of, but he navigated it reasonably easily enough -- in part also because of the school he attended, and where they lived, where foreign-ness did not make him a complete outsider, as many others shared similar backgrounds. There are the issues such as the complications caused by: "the check marks on our names" -- the diacritical marks in 'Saša Stanišić' -- but he doesn't harp too much on him and his family being treated differently, acknowledging some of the unpleasantness that came with it but not harping self-pityingly on it.
The connection with the former Yugoslavia remains strong too, with many of the scenes set there, from childhood memories to post-war visits -- especially than as the grandmothers declines. The contrast of before and after is stark -- with story-telling-Stanišić also framing it in story-telling terms: "Tito proved irreplaceable as the central voice telling the story of Yugoslavian unity". But geographical place and physical homeland isn't what matters most to Stanišić; he recognizes: "Every place you live is accidental" and goes comfortably with the flow of that idea; the connections of origins, for him, are on a more fundamental, personal level -- above all else here in the figure of the grandmother. As he sums up:
Conformity was my rebellion. Not conformity to the expectations people in Germany had of how immigrants should be, but also not intentionally against it. My resistance was directed against the fetishization of where a person came from, against the specter of national identity. I was for belonging. Wherever people wanted me and I wanted to be.Certainly this laid-back, healthy attitude to ideas of 'national identity' is part of the appeal of Where You Come From.
The migrant tale, and the story of the aging relative fading with dementia, have, of course, both been beaten far beyond death by now (as has this sort of autofictional approach ...), so Stanišić also tries to add a few new spins to these -- most notably then in the final section, the 'create your own adventure '-conclusion, suggesting that the reader has some influence over outcomes (even as, of course, they all have long been determined). It's an amusing idea -- which Stanišić has prepared the reader for, by mentioning his own fondness for the genre in his younger days -- and works quite well in bringing the novel to an end, clinging to the hopes of refusing to accept finality by providing the illusion of choice.
Where You Come From is presented in a light, appealing style, with Stanišić admirably avoiding sinking into the ponderous or, for the most part, the maudlin. Yes, this is a novel in which the narrator throws out questions such as: "What kind of book is this ? Who is narrating ?", but thankfully he doesn't get too caught up in them and sticks mostly to less abstract reflection It's a decent variation of the migrant-experience-novel, with both nice and keen observations and scenes, all of it going down easily in a quick, solid read.
- M.A.Orthofer, 11 February 2022
Saša Stanišić was born in 1978.
