To Begin at the Beginning



by

Javier Marías



Translated and with a Postface by Margaret Jull Costa

With illustrations by Wifredo Lam

B+ : nicely revealing

To Begin at the Beginning is a short essay by Javier Marías in which he reflects on his own writing and especially his use of "elements from reality" in his fiction. His novels contain much that is based on the real, in some way, but, as he makes clear, he is not attempting to give his fiction the appearance of reality but it's rather: "as if I wanted to dilute or infect the actual events with fiction". Even the inclusion of the actual documentary -- photos or illustrations --, something that he frequently does (and, as he notes, he's been doing from: "before a lot of other writers who are now famous for doing the same thing") is in the service of fiction rather than some attempt at grounding the text more firmly in the real.

Among Marías' examples is also that of his great-grandfather, Enrique Manera y Cao, who was also a writer and published several novels. Marías writes about a family anecdote about him -- which, he notes, he first: "heard as if it were a story, that is, a fiction" and which he himself has since used, repeatedly, in his own fiction --, about a curse that was put on the man and which seems to have come true -- yet which, he notes, still seems to him: "a clever fiction". Marías entertainingly spins out variations on this, the anecdote and its telling.

Also interesting is his explanation about his own writing, that:

I work without a map, I work only with a compass; that is, if I already knew the whole story I was going to tell, if I had it all in my head before I sat down to write, I probably wouldn't bother to write it. I would see it as a mere exercise in transcription and that would bore me, and I would even think: 'If I know everything from the start, what is the point of setting it down on paper when I'm not going to find anything new ?'

(W)hat makes Marías prose so exhilarating (for reader and translator alike) is the care he takes over his words and the way he shifts seamlessly between registers, from formal, very Latinate vocabulary to highly idiomatic turns of phrase.

I like to stick with an author and translate all his or her books, because, to state the obvious, that is the only way one can develop a sense of the work as a whole.

- M.A.Orthofer, 4 December 2022

About the Author :

Spanish author Javier Marías lived 1951 to 2022.

