Tomás Nevinson
The name Tomás Nevinson is familiar to readers from Javier Marías' previous novel, Berta Isla, as Nevinson, a Spaniard who had been enlisted as a spy by the British. is Berta's husband.
In Tomás Nevinson he recounts, from some two decades on, events set mainly 1997, when, after having retired -- "or 'burned out' as people say of someone who was once useful and no longer is" -- from spying and settled back into a low-key life in Madrid, he is suddenly pulled back into action by his longtime spymaster, Bertie Tupra (familiar also from Marías' Your Face Tomorrow-trilogy).
I was brought up the old-fashioned way, and could never have dreamed that I would one day be ordered to kill a woman.That is what the mission he is enlisted for ultimately boils down to -- though it's a bit more complicated than that. The killing is: "of the punishment or revenge variety", the person he is charged with eliminating a woman named Magdalena Orúe O'Dea, half Northern Irish, half Spanish, and completely bilingual. Tupra tells Nevinson that she was involved in the 1987 Hipercor bombing by the Basque terrorist group, ETA, that left twenty-one dead and forty-five injured (as happened in real life). It's unclear what actually she did -- as Nevinson has to admit: "I've never found out quite what her role in that had been" -- and she doesn't seem to have done anything at all in the ten years since then, but Tupra is determined: she has to be eliminated. The mission isn't quite official, and there's a Spanish connection that's also outside the usual operating procedure, but it's something Tupra insists has to get done.
The problem is, they don't know exactly who the woman, long living underground under an assumed name, now is. They've narrowed it down to three candidates, all living in the provincial city that Nevinson calls, "for convenience's sake", 'Ruán', and Nevinson is to go there and determine which of these is actually the terrorist-in-hiding. (Nevinson himself had gone to ground for quite a few years in England -- long enough to start a separate family, complete with daughter -- that he had then abandoned overnight and completely in returning to Spain.)
Nevinson is lured back into his old life rather easily. He is given an identity to assume -- Miguel Centurión -- and a cover-job as English teacher. The three women are Inés Marzán, Celia Bayo, María Viana -- and, conveniently, the relevant Spanish authorities have managed to install cameras and microphones in the homes of the latter two, albeit only one room in each; Centurión spends much of his time going through the not very revealing recordings. Inés does live right across the river from him, so he can spy on her with binoculars -- but he doesn't have the benefit of hearing what goes on there.
Inés is single and owns and runs a restaurant, and so Centurión can insinuate himself into her life rather easily, and they do start a casual relationship. Celia works at the same school as Centurión, so he can strike up a collegial acquaintance; María proves harder to get closer to, but eventually Centurión sets himself up as English tutor to her two young children, putting him in some proximity to her as well.
Tupra is in a rush, but Nevinson-as-Centurión is patient; he knows:
that people always talk in the end, that they cannot bear to remain silent for ever and not tell other people's stories or their own, cannot resist boasting a little or intriguing their listeners or provoking their compassion, horror or admiration, inspiring pity or terror, be it future or retrospective. Yes, people talk too much and without meaning to, even when they have resolved not to talk.So too Nevinson -- careful enough on the job, in 1997, but garrulous on the page two decades later, laying it all out ..... He also writes mostly in the first person, but shifts occasionally and speaks of Centurión and his activities in the third person, a subtle distancing from his temporary alter ego and this role he is playing. Amusingly, too, late on he claims: "I've never been very interested in knowing myself" -- a useful trait in someone who has had to repeatedly convincingly pretend to be someone he is not, but hardly very convincing here, in this testament of self-analysis and reflection.
Things take on greater urgency when events happen leading to: "a time when the whole country was in a state of uproar" -- the (again, real-life) abduction and murder of Miguel Ángel Blanco by ETA. (Tying the novel in to historical events serves another purpose for Marías, as he has Nevinson note, in the present-day (some twenty years later) with some outrage how: "assassins also have the ability to minimize or erase their crimes", and he makes sure these events aren't forgotten (as, he notes, they seem to have been by younger Basques by that time).)
Worried that she has or will get back in on the terrorist action, Tupra pressures Nevinson to finally make a determination: which of the women is Molly O'Dea -- and he applies some pressure by raising the stakes. As Nevinson puts it: "he's presenting me with an alternative that really is bad, very bad". No kidding.
Well, well into the novel -- page 532 ... -- Nevinson allows: "It seemed that the action, the act, the deed was getting closer". It's taken quite the while: Tomás Nevinson is as drawn-out of a tale as one can imagine. That's appropriate for a suspense novel, from the will he/won't he tension that is introduced in the opening line, but Marías really takes his time. There's remarkable little action in Tomás Nevinson -- certainly very little that advances the story. Nevinson-as-Centurión bides his time, and bids the reader to bide with him, the narrative full of lengthy digressions, circling around this subject matter and situation. It all makes for some of the suspense one expects in a spy novel, but the novel's true hold is of another sort. And hold it does -- Tomás Nevinson is an almost entrancing read, as Marías leads the reader on in his patient, even-keeled way.
Marías does build the story up some around the basic (im)moral question, of whether it is acceptable to kill someone to prevent them from possibly doing something in the future. It is not so much her past deeds that the mystery-woman is to be held accountable for -- though the question of punishment long after the fact is also one Nevinson mulls over repeatedly -- but rather the potential still within her. Tupra is so insistent that Magdalena Orúe O'Dea be eliminated because he is so certain that she will emerge again to do more dirty work, even if she has lived a quiet and innocuous life for the past ten years; the risk that she will is too great for him, justifying the taking of her life. The example Nevinson returns to repeatedly is that of Hitler: if one had had the opportunity to kill him before he had committed his most heinous deeds -- before he was truly guilty of anything -- would or should one have ?
Nevinson struggles with the issue -- not least, because he is no innocent himself, having killed before. Beyond that, there's his own life-path to consider: Tupra is certain that: " People like her never change", but Nevinson wants to believe otherwise, because he wants to believe that he, too, can and has changed. And, of course, eventually here he is put to the (ultimate) test on the question.
With its rather preposterous premise -- so much so, that Nevinson keeps repeating how this is pretty much a rogue mission, Tupra keeping his superiors out of the loop, as do the Spaniards he is working with --, Tomás Nevinson feels a bit forced as thought-experiment, of the morality (and desirability) of killing someone who, one has reason to believe, may cause great harm. But beyond that it's lovely piece of work, a reading-pleasure even at its great length and unlikely situations.
Marías captures Nevinson as a spy who wonders about the life he lived and all that he has given up for it particularly well -- down to his understanding that:
There was, though, another motive behind my decision to return to active service, to accept this mission: the only way not to question the usefulness of what you have done in the past is to keep doing the same thing; the only justification for a murky, muddy existence is to continue to muddy it; the only justification for a long-suffering life is to perpetuate that suffering, to tend it and nourish it and complain about it,, just as a life of crime is only sustainable if you persevere as a criminal, if villains persist in their villainy and do harm right left and centre, first to some and then to others until no one is left untouched.It's this attitude, of course, that leads Nevinson to accept that Tupra might be on to something, that the leopard can't change her spots, and that thus even the most extreme step is justifiable.
It all makes for a very good novel -- a solid if a bit far-fetched spy/suspense tale that is borne along above all else by Marías' exceptional writing (and his longtime translator Margaret Jull Costa's Englishing of it). A very good read.
- M.A.Orthofer, 4 June 2023
Spanish author Javier Marías lived 1951 to 2022.
