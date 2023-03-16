Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



Tomás Nevinson



Javier Marías



Spanish title: Tomás Nevinson

Translated and with an Afterword by Margaret Jull Costa

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer The Economist . 25/5/2023 . Financial Times . 16/3/2023 Alex Preston The Guardian . 16/3/2023 L.Hughes-Hallett Literary Review . 3/2023 James Womack London Rev. of Books . 4/5/2023 Michael Wood New Statesman . 3/4/2023 Jeremy Cliffe The NY Times Book Rev. . 20/3/2023 Benjamin Markovits The Observer . 19/3/2023 Anthony Cummins El País . 18/12/2020 Gregorio Belinchón The Spectator . 1/4/2023 Boyd Tonkin Sunday Times . 26/3/2023 Chris Power The Telegraph A- 18/.3/2023 Jake Kerridge TLS . 31/3/2023 Miranda France

Review Consensus :



Very positive



From the Reviews :

"Those who prefer their espionage thrillers lean and taut may be put off by this hulking tome. But like the stories in Marías’s bravura trilogy, Your Face Tomorrow , Tomás Nevinson is a different kind of spy novel. It unfolds in meandering yet mesmerising sentences. Some describe scenes, others contribute to free-flowing monologues or digressive meditations. The author’s other trademark tropes, from literary allusions to historical references and philosophical debates, all feature. Occasionally the narrative is weighed down by ponderous musings on topics such as hatred, justice and killing for the greater good. But it is never long before readers are again enthralled by Marías’s high-stakes plot, his protagonist’s tangled web of deceit and the sharp scrutiny of guilt, doubt, betrayal and memory." - The Economist





is brilliant on the daily vexations of the spy’s life, the boredom, the way the career destroys relationships, eating away at the spy’s sense of self." - "It’s a straightforward setup, with fairytale echoes (the princess who must choose between three suitors, and woe betide her if she makes the mistake of picking the obvious candidate). But Marías, having used it as a scaffolding to hang his thoughts on, jettisons it. The backstory is not revealed. The climactic moment is a non-event. In Marías-world, morality is ambiguous and conclusions elusive. (...) Marías is not mirroring reality. He is weaving a many-layered meditation on mortality and memory and free will and its opposite. His subsidiary characters are puppets. The three female suspects are as unreadable to us as they are to Nevinson. The men with whom they are linked are not so much people as props’n’costumes (...) This novel leaves its plotlines dangling, not bothering to answer simple questions about who did what to whom, because its author is more concerned with larger, more suggestive mysteries." - Lucy Hughes-Hallett, The Guardian





"Marías became a master of stasis, able to keep a reader gripped through his sinuous, discursive style, even when not a great deal is happening onstage. (...) Of course, one doesn’t really read Marías for the plot. What keeps the pages turning is his ‘familiar voice’, and the rather woozy way in which his characters seem to be holding themselves together through sheer effort of will. (...) I am a big fan of this kind of prose, which moves beyond the discursive into the wilder shores of mimesis, where the barrier between thought and its expression is at its most permeable. (...) (I)t is part of the glory and loveliness of Marías’s writing that it flirts with ridiculousness, is open to it." - James Womack, Literary Review





"Comparisons to Proust and Henry James come up a lot when critics discuss Marías, but we could also see his style, his performance, as something akin to a too-late Balzac, aided perhaps by a disciple of the Ancient Mariner. The prose has the extraordinary effect of making us simultaneously wonder why we’re still reading this garrulous stuff and how we could possibly stop. (...) One thing that isn’t a metaphor in this book is espionage." - Michael Wood, London Review of Books





"Marías (1951-2022) long made use of the language of counterintelligence, even when he wasn’t writing about spies. In his work, ordinary relationships, between parents and children, between friends, between lovers, depend on the kind of coded interactions you might find in a John le Carré novel, where part of what interests two people in each other is their professional ability to keep secrets. (...) This novel makes frequent sly references to some of the writers who have meant something to him: Berta teaches a class on Henry James; Tupra and Nevinson swap quotes from “Macbeth.” But the style, rendered in Margaret Jull Costa’s translation, is always recognizably Marías’s: both mannered and informal, and somehow both breathless and endlessly self-revising." - Benjamin Markovits, The New York Times Book Review





"An espionage thriller in sinuous slow motion (.....) Central to all Marías’s effects is his style. This is an interior novel, less about deeds than the guilty turmoil of thought, portrayed in long fluid sentences, which come courtesy once more of his longtime translator Margaret Jull Costa (.....) Seductively conversational and glinting with slantwise humour (“even the occasional town”), as well as contradictory and grandiose, the torrent of reflection sweeps away the thought that even a closely printed novel of more than 600 pages might start taking care of itself when the writer gets into this kind of groove." - Anthony Cummins, The Observer





"Even over its 600-plus pages, however, Tomás Nevinson rolls forward with a satisfying momentum. Sink into the tidal flow of Tomás’s monologue, and it tugs you along fast. The suspense stems not only from his quest to uncover a butcher of innocents, but from the creeping, then cascading, nature of his trains of thought" - Boyd Tonkin, The Spectator





"The premiss is absurd, of course (.....) With Marías, it doesn’t help to get too hung up on credibility. His novels are games in which a universal vocabulary of baddies, portents and tropes allows him subtly, and over hundreds of pages, to investigate more complex ideas. Distracted by a boss-eyed woman in tweed, or a man in a gabardine with a sinister scar, we don’t notice Marías sneaking his pawn through our defences. He is an illusionist of the written word. (...) In Tomás Nevinson the circumlocutions and repetitions more naturally create a kind of melody against which the larger themes are played. (...) Marías can be very funny, despite his weighty themes, especially in his descriptions of the inhabitants of Ruán. Among the different tones in this novel I also detected a querulousness, a yearning for the twentieth century, before the tyranny of mobile phones and the internet, when it was easier to smoke anywhere you liked and women didn’t expect to be called “Ms”." - Miranda France, Times Literary Supplement

The complete review 's Review :

The name Tomás Nevinson is familiar to readers from Javier Marías' previous novel, Berta Isla, as Nevinson, a Spaniard who had been enlisted as a spy by the British. is Berta's husband. In Tomás Nevinson he recounts, from some two decades on, events set mainly 1997, when, after having retired -- "or 'burned out' as people say of someone who was once useful and no longer is" -- from spying and settled back into a low-key life in Madrid, he is suddenly pulled back into action by his longtime spymaster, Bertie Tupra (familiar also from Marías' Your Face Tomorrow-trilogy).

The novel begins promising high stakes, its opening line:

I was brought up the old-fashioned way, and could never have dreamed that I would one day be ordered to kill a woman.

that people always talk in the end, that they cannot bear to remain silent for ever and not tell other people's stories or their own, cannot resist boasting a little or intriguing their listeners or provoking their compassion, horror or admiration, inspiring pity or terror, be it future or retrospective. Yes, people talk too much and without meaning to, even when they have resolved not to talk.

There was, though, another motive behind my decision to return to active service, to accept this mission: the only way not to question the usefulness of what you have done in the past is to keep doing the same thing; the only justification for a murky, muddy existence is to continue to muddy it; the only justification for a long-suffering life is to perpetuate that suffering, to tend it and nourish it and complain about it,, just as a life of crime is only sustainable if you persevere as a criminal, if villains persist in their villainy and do harm right left and centre, first to some and then to others until no one is left untouched.

- M.A.Orthofer, 4 June 2023

Javier Marias -- official site

Profile at The Guardian

Profile in The New Yorker

Gareth J. Wood's Javier Marías's Debt to Translation: Sterne, Browne, Nabokov

See Index of Spanish literature under review

About the Author :

Spanish author Javier Marías lived 1951 to 2022.

