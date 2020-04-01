the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

They've announced the finalists for this year's Latvijas Literatūras gada balva, the Latvian Literary Awards.
There are five categories -- prose, poetry, children's book, debut, and translation.
The translation finalists include a translation of a collection by Mo Yan (transliterated as: Mo Jens in Latvian), and works by Italo Calvino and Federico Garcia Lorca.
The winners will be announced 30 April.
They've announced the winner of this year's Astrid Lindgren Memorial Award -- "the world's largest award for children's and young adult literature", with a payout of 5 million SEK (just over US$500,000) -- and it goes to South Korean author Baek Heena.
A while back, the Wall Street Journal's Korea Real Time weblog reported on how little she made from her first big success, Cloud Bread, so it's nice to see her getting a proper payday.
According to the Literature Translation Institute of Korea, a state-run institute that promotes Korean literature abroad, at least 91 Korean books are being published in 19 countries this year.
Of these: "17 books will be translated into English, followed by 15 and 11 that will be published in Japanese and French, respectively".
Good to see the wealth being spread around a bit -- but it's impressive that that much is being translated into English.