saloon statistics

the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review
opinionated commentary on literary matters - from the complete review

The Literary Saloon Archive

1 April 2020

1 April: LaLiGaBa finalists | Astrid Lindgren Memorial Award | Coming translations from the ... Korean


1 April 2020 - Wednesday

LaLiGaBa finalists | Astrid Lindgren Memorial Award
Coming translations from the ... Korean

       LaLiGaBa finalists

       They've announced the finalists for this year's Latvijas Literatūras gada balva, the Latvian Literary Awards.
       There are five categories -- prose, poetry, children's book, debut, and translation.
       The translation finalists include a translation of a collection by Mo Yan (transliterated as: Mo Jens in Latvian), and works by Italo Calvino and Federico Garcia Lorca.
       The winners will be announced 30 April.

       Astrid Lindgren Memorial Award

       They've announced the winner of this year's Astrid Lindgren Memorial Award -- "the world's largest award for children's and young adult literature", with a payout of 5 million SEK (just over US$500,000) -- and it goes to South Korean author Baek Heena.
       A while back, the Wall Street Journal's Korea Real Time weblog reported on how little she made from her first big success, Cloud Bread, so it's nice to see her getting a proper payday.

       Coming translations from the ... Korean

       In The Korea Times Song Seung-hyun reports that Four notable Korean authors to be published in foreign languages this year.
       Not just four, actually:
According to the Literature Translation Institute of Korea, a state-run institute that promotes Korean literature abroad, at least 91 Korean books are being published in 19 countries this year.
       Of these: "17 books will be translated into English, followed by 15 and 11 that will be published in Japanese and French, respectively". Good to see the wealth being spread around a bit -- but it's impressive that that much is being translated into English.

