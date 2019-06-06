

The Book of Collateral Damage



by

Sinan Antoon



Arabic title: فهرس

Translated by Jonathan Wright

The narrator of The Book of Collateral Damage is named Nameer al-Baghdadi but his life-story closely mirrors that of author Antoon, certainly in the outlines. The novel begins with Iraqi-born Nameer returning to Baghdad for the first time in a decade, in 2003, working on a film (as did Antoon), and then recounts the next several years and stations in his life as he struggles to finish his dissertation, gets a position at Dartmouth for a few years, and then winds up teaching at NYU (exactly as Antoon did) -- all the while struggling also to write a book. Among the small differences between Nameer and the author is that Nameer too came across The New York Times' story of a body-washer which inspired Antoon's The Corpse Washer, but, while Nameer also collects material and: "thought about writing a novel about Raad Abboud and people like him" [note: in The New York Times piece Abboud's first name is given as 'Riad', not 'Raad'] he finds himself unable to: "I didn't write anything. I often tried but I didn't succeed, so the folder stayed as it was".

The Book of Collateral Damage is, essentially, the story of another book Nameer wants to, and finally succeeds in writing, inspired by a man he met while in Baghdad in 2003, Wadood Abdulkarim, a bookseller on the city's famous book-row, al-Mutanabbi Street. Nameer is intrigued by a project Wadood has been working on, collecting newspaper clippings and notes to form a grand catalogue:

This is the project of a lifetime, an archive of the losses from war and destruction. But not soldiers or equipment. The losses that are never mentioned or seen. Not just people. Animals and plants and inanimate things and anything that can be destroyed. Minute by minute. This is the file for the first minute.

I sneak into Wadood's catalog and hide my dismembered body parts and my ramblings in the folds of his first minute. I extend it.

It was just a matter of escaping from a little social hell to somewhere I had more space. This little room from which I am writing you is my real homeland because it is full of books and every book is like a whole sky. It also contains my catalog, which in turn will contain everything I know and can imagine.

Why don't you write about things unrelated to the subject of the novel ? About your daily life, for example ?

Anyway, we are books, and I'm a book a part of which has been lost forever. This is what I imagine, but I also feel that it's a tangible fact. Someone has torn up many of my pages or stolen them or hidden them or burned them ....

There are people who write in order to change the present or the future, whereas I dream of changing the past. This is my rationale and the rationale of my catalog.

- M.A.Orthofer, 6 June 2019

Yale University Press publicity page

About the Author :

Iraqi author Sinan Antoon (سنان أنطون) was born in 1967. He left Iraq in 1991 and currently teaches at NYU.

