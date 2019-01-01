

the complete review - fiction

Serotonin



by

Michel Houellebecq



Title: Serotonin Author: Michel Houellebecq Genre: Novel Written: 2019 (Eng. 2019) Length: 309 pages Original in: French Availability: Serotonin - US Serotonin - UK Serotonin - Canada Sérotonine - Canada Sérotonine - France Serotonin - Deutschland Serotonina - Italia Serotonina - España

French title: Sérotonine

Translated by Shaun Whiteside

Our Assessment:



B : much of what can be/is expected from Houellebecq, but also surprising restraint

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer The Economist . 17/1/2019 Evening Standard . 10/1/2019 David Sexton Le Figaro . 27/12/2018 Sébastien Lapaque Frankfurter Allg. Zeitung . 5/1/2019 Jan Wiele Le Monde . 27/12/2018 Jean Birnbaum NZZ . 7/1/2019 Roman Bucheli The Telegraph . 15/4/2019 Simon Heffer TLS . 5/3/2019 Henri Astier

From the Reviews :

"(T)he novelist’s wit, and his skill at shifting from the quotidian to the existential, are intact. (...) Overhyped he may be, but Mr Houellebecq has once again managed to put his finger on modern French (and Western) society’s wounds, and it hurts." - The Economist





" Sérotonine reads at times dangerously close to self-parody, just another serving of Houellebecq’s now familiar style, cutting between brand names and sweeping generalisations, exhilarating in its nihilism, often very funny and always enjoyable but now perfectly stylised. Yet the anger he expresses here about the destruction of the deep France that he loves could not be more to the point, reflecting deep despair about what is happening now." - David Sexton, Evening Standard





reads at times dangerously close to self-parody, just another serving of Houellebecq’s now familiar style, cutting between brand names and sweeping generalisations, exhilarating in its nihilism, often very funny and always enjoyable but now perfectly stylised. Yet the anger he expresses here about the destruction of the deep France that he loves could not be more to the point, reflecting deep despair about what is happening now." - "(S)einen Lesern zeigt Houellebecq mit dem Buch den Finger, indem er sie da blossstellt, wo sie ihm auf den Leim gehen. So gesehen hat Michel Houellebecq tatsächlich einen brillanten Roman geschrieben." - Roman Bucheli, Neue Zürcher Zeitung





"(I)n his latest novel, Sérotonine, he has surpassed himself. Houellebecq does not just portray depression: he makes the reader experience what it feels like. The jacket should come with a mental health warning. (...) Sérotonine is both his most desolate and his funniest book. (...) Houellebecq has a gift for encapsulating the spirit of the time. (...) His eloquence is devoid of intellectual rigour and literary polish. His style -- with its platitudes, colloquialisms and sentences strung together without full stops -- mimics spoken French. (...) On one subject, however, the novel is serious, or at least as serious as Houellebecq is capable of being: religion." - Henri Astier, Times Literary Supplement

The complete review 's Review :

Serotonin is narrated by Florent-Claude Labrouste, forty-six when he begins his account. He complains about his name, of course, in typical Houellebecqian fashion ("not only do I find the combination 'Florent-Claude' ridiculous, but I find each of its elements disagreeable in itself"), but it is a barely necessary marker, the character's interactions as he progresses on the journey chronicled in this account so limited that barely anyone has occasion or reason to address him, by name or otherwise, and we practically never see it employed; as so often with Houellebecq, Serotonin is an intensely self-focused narrative, dominated by the 'I'.

When the novel begins, Labrouste is in a thoroughly unsatisfying and obviously doomed relationship -- it's: "in its terminal phase -- nothing could save it, and besides that wouldn't have even been desirable" -- with a Japanese woman twenty years his junior, Yuzu. He has a job that pays reasonably well, an expert under contract with the Ministry of Agriculture, and quite a bit of inherited money in his bank account, but he's rather fed up with it all. As he admits, he's a pretty pathetic soul:

I have only ever been an inconsistent wimp and I'm now forty-six and I've never been capable of controlling my own life. In short, it seemed very likely that the second part of my life would be a flabby and painful decline, as the first had been.

Had he had a choice ? Does anyone have a choice ? I have my doubts on the matter.

But why drag myself to past scenes ? as the poet said; I want to dream and not weep, he added as if one had the choice.

Was I capable of being happy in solitude ? I didn't think so. Was I capable of being happy in general ? That's the kind of question, I think, that is best not asked.

In fact, it's from that moment that my behaviour starts to escape me, that I am reluctant to assign meaning to it, and that it manifestly begins to part company from ordinary morality and from ordinary reason, which I thought I shared until then.

I have the sense that you are, very simply, dying of sorrow.

- M.A.Orthofer, 11 September 2019

About the Author :

French author Michel Houellebecq was born in 1958.

