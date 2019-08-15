Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



Parade



Kawakami Hiromi



Title: Parade
Author: Kawakami Hiromi
Genre: Story
Written: 2002 (Eng. 2019)
Length: 79 pages
Original in: Japanese

A Folktale

Japanese title: パレード

With an Afterword by the author

Translated by Allison Markin Powell

Illustrated by Yoshitomi Takako

B : appealing small companion-piece to Strange Weather in Tokyo

Publishers Weekly 15/8/2019

From the Reviews :

"Part fairy tale, in which some readers will discern a moral, part gentle reminiscence of childhood’s passing miracles and memorable pains, Kawakami’s compact novel is gentle, charming and smart, as "pretty ... and sad" as the sparkling touches of the tengu." - Publishers Weekly

Parade is a slim companion-piece to Kawakami's novel, Strange Weather in Tokyo, again featuring Tsukiko and Sensei.

In an Afterword, Kawakami describes how, even after she is finished with a work:

As time goes by, I find myself thinking again about a certain story. I wonder, Is that world really over and done with ?

- M.A.Orthofer, 20 October 2019

Soft Skull Press publicity page

新潮社 publicity page

See Index of Japanese literature

About the Author :

Japanese author Kawakami Hiromi (川上 弘美) was born in 1958.

