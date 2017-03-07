

the complete review - fiction

The Nakano Thrift Shop



by

Kawakami Hiromi



Japanese title: 古道具 中野商店

Translated by Allison Markin Powell

Our Assessment:



B+ : fine small slice-of-lives novel

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer FAZ . 20/3/2009 Stephan Gnam TLS . 21/9/2016 George Berridge Die Zeit . 12/3/2009 Ludger Lütkehaus

From the Reviews :

"Die bedeutungsvolle Dingwelt steht kontrapunktisch zur Statik der Akteure, im suggestiv-sogkräftigen Liebesreigen orchestrieren die Objekte der Sammlerbegierde amouröse Handlungsstränge." - Stephan Gnam, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung





"(A) charming love story that skilfully blends the author’s unique and surprising syncopations -- here translated by Allison Markin Powell -- with a traditional Japanese prose rich in natural imagery." - George Berridge, Times Literary Supplement





"Auf nichts Allgemeines, Prinzipielles hat es die Autorin abgesehen. Alles irgendwie Bedeutsame wird ignoriert. (...) Kawakami Hiromi scheut das Happy End, die glückliche Liebe nicht. Aber ihr gelingt es, das Pathos zu meiden, ohne ihre Liebesgeschichten an die Banalität zu verraten." - Ludger Lütkehaus, Die Zeit

The complete review 's Review :

The Nakano Thrift Shop is essentially a year-in-the-life novel of a young woman -- the narrator, Hitomi --, uncertain of what she wants to do with herself and idling away time working as a shop assistant in a small thrift store. The novel progresses roughly month by month from chapter to chapter, covering a year, until the final chapter, which jumps some three years ahead and provides a what-became-of-them coda.

There is a quartet of main characters, whose lives intersect at the Nakano thrift shop run by Haruo Nakano; aside from Mr. Nakano and shop assistant Hitomi there is another young assistant, Takeo, and Mr.Nakano's artist-sister, Masayo. Beyond this inner circle, there are a variety of hangers-on -- regular customers, associates, lovers, and the like -- and all in all, as Masayo sums up about the quirky assemblage: "Very strange indeed -- everyone in this shop".

The store is one filled with: "second-hand goods (not antiques)", including everyday household objects. In fact -- and tellingly -- Hitomi has furnished much of her own apartment with goods purchased there. While Hitomi's duties mainly involve minding the store, Takeo generally goes on runs to purchase and pick up new goods, usually with Mr.Nakano. Early on, they also begin experimenting with auctioning some goods on the internet.

Mr.Nakano is something of a ladies' man -- on his third wife, but juggling mistresses on the side, most notably, during this period, Sakiko. Masayo also is involved with a man in a somewhat complicated relationship, while Hitomi is drawn to the the listless Takeo -- who admits to her at one point: "I just don't have that much interest in doing it" (i.e. having sex).

Each chapter is an episode-in-the-lives, loosely focused around some customer or object or some small adventure the characters have. Kawakami expertly captures both the sameness to the store and its routines from month to month and the underlying changes, both the subtle and the more obvious. Hitomi and Takeo get closer and then fall far apart; Nakano uneasily navigates his relationship with Sakiko; Masayo is involved with her art (and her man). Sex frequently crops up, in discussion and occasionally practice, the characters moving ueasily around the complicated subject. Hitomi and Takeo's physical involvement remains awkward, while Nakano doesn't know how to handle Sakiko's very explicit erotic writing.

Much of the charm and success of the novel comes from its narrator and her eye, and its focus on the mundane and the quirky; as Takeo tells her:

You pay attention to such odd things, Hitomi.

- M.A.Orthofer, 7 March 2017

:

The Briefcase (UK title: Strange Weather in Tokyo )

) Manazuru

See Index of Japanese literature

About the Author :

Japanese author Kawakami Hiromi (川上 弘美) was born in 1958.

