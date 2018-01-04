

the complete review - fiction

Record of a Night too Brief



by

Kawakami Hiromi



Japanese title: 蛇を踏む

Translated by Lucy North

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer The Japan Times . 27/5/2017 Damian Flanagan SCMP . 9/2/2017 James Kidd

From the Reviews :

"The quality of the stories in Record of a Night Too Brief steadily improves as Kawakami moves away from simple dream narratives and experiments with psychology and magic realism instead. (...) Kawakami might not be operating on the same intellectual parnassus as Soseki and Kuroswawa, but she is able to give entertaining takes -- filled with dream-like insight -- on the peculiarities of modern life, fusing both South American-style magical realism with the folklore concepts of being spirited away and snake-human transformations." - Damian Flanagan, The Japan Times





The complete review 's Review :

Record of a Night too Brief collects three stories, the last of which -- 'A Snake Stepped On' -- both won the prestigious Akutagawa Prize (one of the leading Japanese literary prizes) and was the title used when this collection was first published in Japanese. The English translation takes its title from the first of the stories; like the others, this one features surreal physical distortions beginning with the night literally "nibbling into" the narrator.

The story 'Record of a Night too Brief' is itself divided into nineteen short, titled chapters -- steps and stages through a transformative night, the second already promising: 'Chaos'. It's a story of surreal encounters, exchanges, and changes: time flows unevenly, while physical form -- personal and otherwise -- is transformed. The narrator pours coffee -- only to find she is pouring night; a fire consumes her "so completely that not even our bones were left" (yet she can immediately complain: "'Why do you do such things ?' I asked angrily"). It's a creative trip, wildly imagined, with an effective contrast of everyday reaction to the completely absurd. It is certainly action-packed -- but practically loses itself in it's own rapid-flow adventures.

The middle story, 'Missing', is set in a somewhat more stable world, closer to our own -- yet also with some striking differences. The narrator is a young woman in a family, with two older brothers; among the oddities of this world or society is that traditionally families live together in groups of five -- one leaving whenever a new member is added. It's not a hard and fast rule, but in her family it's still the case.

The story begins with her eldest brother going missing -- simply vanishing into thin air, more or less. It's not entirely surprising: there's a family history of people (and objects) going missing. And sometimes reappearing. And even though the brother is gone, he's sometimes back as a 'presence':

My brother no. 1's presence would come and go; at times it was intense, at times quite faint. Of everyone in the family, I was the one who was most sensitive to it.

"Well, you stepped on me," the human being announced, "so now I don't have a choice."

- M.A.Orthofer, 4 January 2018

Japanese author Kawakami Hiromi (川上 弘美) was born in 1958.

