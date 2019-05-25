Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



the complete review - fiction

The Ten Loves of Nishino



by

Kawakami Hiromi



general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author

Japanese title: ニシノユキヒコの恋と冒険

US title: The Ten Loves of Nishino

UK title: The Ten Loves of Mr Nishino

Translated by Allison Markin Powell

- Return to top of the page -

Our Assessment:



B+ : effective approach; solid character(s) study

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer L'Express . 29/7/2013 Christine Ferniot

From the Reviews :

"Est-il une illusion, l'incarnation d'un désir ou l'expression d'un souvenir ? Les 10 Amours de Nishino est une chanson qu'on murmure à voix basse et qui nous envoûte à l'infini." - Christine Ferniot, L'Express

Please note that these ratings solely represent the complete review 's biased interpretation and subjective opinion of the actual reviews and do not claim to accurately reflect or represent the views of the reviewers. Similarly the illustrative quotes chosen here are merely those the complete review subjectively believes represent the tenor and judgment of the review as a whole. We acknowledge (and remind and warn you) that they may, in fact, be entirely unrepresentative of the actual reviews by any other measure.



- Return to top of the page -

The complete review 's Review :

Each of the ten chapters in The Ten Loves of Nishino (published -- just to be different ? -- in the UK as: The Ten Loves of Mr Nishino) is narrated by a woman who was involved with Yukihiko Nishino. There is occasional overlap -- one of them, Kanoko, first appears as a former girlfriend Nishino invites to dinner when he is involved with another woman before then narrating a chapter of her own, and the resurfaces in the account of yet another woman -- but on the whole these are distinct episodes, scenes from a life that range from memories of when Nishino was a teenager through him in his fifties; the women, too, when they are involved with Nishino range from relatively young to a grandmother (though their accounts are often from long after their time with him), with there often being a significant age-disparity between him and them. While there's a loose progression, the 'ten loves' are also not presented strictly chronologically.

At one point Nishino observes:

All the girls I've ever known, at least, they've all been the same, down to the last.

For one thing, Nishino was quote a handsome man. Secondly, he was clean-cut. Furthermore, Nishino was kind and courteous. And to top it all off, he had a steady job with a respectable company.

- M.A.Orthofer, 25 May 2019

- Return to top of the page -

:

See Index of Japanese literature

- Return to top of the page -

About the Author :

Japanese author Kawakami Hiromi (川上 弘美) was born in 1958.

- Return to top of the page -