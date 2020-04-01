|
A Bond Undone
The complete review's Review:
A Bond Undone picks up right where A Hero Born left off, with Guo Jing and Lotus Huang traveling together and getting involved in various (mis)adventures.
It opens with Lotus yet again emerging victorious -- "giggling and triumphant", a frequent combination for her -- only for her to be drawn into another contest, with Gallant Ouyang (already traveling with twenty-four concublnes, but eager to add Lotus to the bunch) -- a situation she can handle more easily than on-the-run Guo Jing, who runs right into Iron Corpse Cyclone Mei -- the other half of Twice Foul Dark Wind, who had long been searching for the killer of her better half, Hurricane Chen -- none other than Guo Jing, whose childhood slip amounts to his original sin.
She's eager to finally exact her long longed-for revenge, but first she tells her and Hurricane's story, including their fleeing Peach Blossom Island, stealing the second of the two volumes of their shifu's invaluable Nine Yin Manual with all its kung fu secrets.
The first volume detailed key Taoist theories about cultivating internal strength, as well as principles of fist and sword kung fu. The second volume contained all kinds of strange and wonderful martial skills. Everything from methods of training for them to the ways to defeat them.Guo Jing wants nothing to do with the manual, but he remains a gullible youngster and Zhou Botong tricks him into learning the whole thing, pretending he's merely passing along the kung fu he's invented during his long stay all alone in the cave. The ruse works -- they have a lot of time on their hands, and it's one way of keeping busy -- and, without knowing it, Guo Jing learns all the Manual's secrets -- with his kung fu prowess then, practically without him even realizing it, suddenly off the charts.
The story here then culminates in Guo Jing and Gallant Ouyang battling for the hand of Lotus, with Apothecary Huang pitting them against each other in three tests; here, too, the time Zhou Botong spent drilling Guo Jing in the Nine Yin Manual proves helpful, in an unexpected way -- albeit also with yet further unintended consequences. This installment of the novel then closes with a nice cliffhanger, with Guo Jing and Zhou Botong sailing off in the grand boat Zhou Botong insists on taking -- despite Apothecary Huang's warnings about it, that: "No journey in that boat will end well" --, with Lotus ultimately in desperate hot pursuit.
A Bond Undone moves along quite nicely, though it more or less putters along before reaching Peach Blossom Island; once there, the tighter, more focused action -- and high stakes -- make for a truly exciting couple of episodes. Not that the stakes aren't high earlier too, but things are so busy and there's such a mix of characters moving in and out of focus that it feels a bit crowded. The mix of backstories coming to the fore is often helpful, but Jin Yong juggles quite a bit here. (It's nice to see the condors swoop back into the story, however.)
It's the dominant characters of naïve and well-meaning Guo Jing and the much more playful Lotus and their devotion to each other -- deep but not cloying -- that holds it all together. Lotus can fall back on her kung fu talents when need be -- and her Hedgehog Chainmail, making her torso basically unhittable, has her well-protected from others' blows -- and Guo Jing continues to learn more, but their own fighting abilities are secondary; they come into play, but far more often it is others' kung fu that is the focus. This, too, is for the best: while some of the fight scenes offer good drama, there's only so much one can wring out of these, and Guo Jing and Lotus' adventures beyond (or at least around) just these are certainly more interesting.
The relationship between Guo Jing and Lotus is one of deep love, but also remains a chaste one. This makes for a useful contrast with the few lascivious characters, such as Gallant Ouyang, but gives a somewhat neutered feel to the story too. The balancing act is further skewed by, for example, extremes such as Zhou Botong, who wants to save Guo Jing from being ensnared by a woman: he believes devotion to kung fu is all there should be in the world. Guo Jing emphatically does not -- he knows his life belongs with and to Lotus -- but the innocence of his relationship with Lotus, even at the point when Guo Jing is battling for her hand in marriage and official approval from her father, feels increasingly forced.
A Bond Undone doesn't so much build up to its final dramatic show-downs but rather putters along up to them, but it's more than adequately entertaining until then -- and then gripping for its final third. Usefully -- since it ends still only at the halfway-point of the larger novel, Legends of the Condor Heroes -- it concludes with a hell of a cliffhanger, with Guo Jing sailing off in a ship that is not so much cursed as intentionally damned .....
As with the previous volume, A Bond Undone is only part of the story, a quarter of the larger whole. Things have moved along nicely, but the larger political-historical contest is definitely on the back burner here -- presumably to come to the fore in the next instalments.
It is good, fun entertainment, if a bit frustratingly incomplete if read without benefit of the next two parts already in hand .....
- M.A.Orthofer, 1 April 2020
Chinese author Jin Yong (金庸; actually 查良鏞)), also known as Louis Cha, lived 1924 to 2018.
