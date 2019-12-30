

the complete review - fiction

The Enlightenment of the

Greengage Tree



by

Shokoofeh Azar



Persian title: اشراق درخت گوجه سبز

First published in the English translation (2017)

The US/UK Europa Editions edition does not identify the translator: "for reasons of safety and at the translator's request" (though this would seem to be a somewhat futile gesture, as the translator is named in the original Wild Dingo Press edition and elsewhere)

Our Assessment:



B : effective if ultimately too loose fantastical approach to presenting post-revolutionary Iran

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Publishers Weekly . 8/11/2018 .

From the Reviews :

"Azar’s florid style emulates the rich storytelling tradition of bygone Persia (.....) But the promise of the voice is weighed down by clunky writing, rife with repeated and awkward phrasings. Azar’s dense family saga is animated by characters who face terror heroically, but it’s undercut by the unpolished prose." - Publishers Weekly

The complete review 's Review :

The Enlightenment of the Greengage Tree begins with a description of events in 1988, with the hanging of Sohrab, the brother of the narrator, after years of incarceration. It is the height of a summer of executions of political prisoners -- "more than five thousand people in Tehran, Karaj, and other cities", a grim and gruesome mass-killing spree Azar describes in her novel's opening pages. The entire novel is narrated by Bahar, who describes being far away from the scene at the time, with her parents and sister Beeta -- but the mother climbing, at the moment of the execution, first the tallest greengage plum tree in the rural area they live in and then up the tallest oak (and spending three days up there).

An incidental mention suggests, quite specifically and unequivocally, that Bahar is thirteen at the time. As it turns out, it's a bit more complicated than that: Bahar has been thirteen ... for a while, a victim at that age already of the 1979 Iranian Revolution but then continuing to be an otherworldly but still very strong family-presence: "I became an enigmatic family rumor". In the household, it's treated as a natural state of affairs, but, as Bahar points out, it's just one more manifestation of a world that by that time (1988) has been long off track:

Mom said sternly: "You're still growing up. You can't behave like that anymore." With my back to them, I said insolently, "Have you forgotten ? I'm not going to grow up !"

I don't want you to come checking on me until the day I go back to Razan. Let me come to understand what it means for a living person to be alone in the true sense of the word; let me find my own way.

In discovering there was no history, the people had returned to the Age of Innocence, wild greengage blossoms glistened and were fragrant just like on an early morning in the Garden of Eden.

Even with each word committed to paper we understood that, contrary to what Dad believed, culture, knowledge, and art retreat in the face of violence, the sword and fire -- and for years after remain barren and mute.

- M.A.Orthofer, 30 December 2019

About the Author :

Shokoofeh Azar (شکوفه آذر) was born in Iran in 1972 and emigrated to Australia in 2011.

