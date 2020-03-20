the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

At nippon.com they profile Writer Ogawa Yōko's Stories of Memory and Loss -- mainly about the recently translated (but twenty-five-year-old ...) The Memory Police and the new (but not yet translated ...) 小箱 ('Little Boxes').
And while there's an enormous backlog of works not yet translated into English we can (hopefully) look forward to, it's also good to hear about her next plans:
“Next I’d like to write a novel set in a theater.”
As well as her enjoyment of plays, Ogawa notes that in the industry a theater is known as a hako, or “box,” and is isolated from the outside world with no movement between the stage and audience.
“In the end, I always imagine the same kind of place,” she laughs.
“I can write with a sense of reassurance about a space with a clear outline.
I can’t write an adventure where characters break out beyond that.”
They've announced the eighteen-title strong longlist for this year's Royal Society of Literature Ondaatje Prize -- a prize: "for a distinguished work of fiction, non-fiction or poetry, evoking the spirit of a place".
None of the titles are under review at the complete review, but it's good to see Lucy Ellmann's Ducks, Newburyport on the list (and I do hope to finish that .... eventually).
The shortlist will be announced on 20 April and the winner on 4 May.
They've announced the winners of the 2019 The Hindu Prize, with Tell Her Everything by Mirza Waheed winning the fiction prize -- get your copy at Amazon.com or Amazon.co.uk -- and India, Empire, and First World War Culture by Santanu Das winning the non-fiction prize.
The Women's Prize for Fiction has just announced that while they are still announcing their shortlist as planned, on 22 April, they're delaying the announcement of who wins until 9 September.
The International Dublin Literary Award -- which was set to announce its shortlist next week, on 2 April -- is going even further, announcing that: "we have decided to pause the 2020 and 2021 processes for the International Dublin Literary award".
A shame.
The most recent addition to the complete review is my review of Barry N. Malzberg's -- writing as K. M. O'Donnell -- Gather in the Hall of the Planets: Being a novelized version of the remarkable interplanetary events that took place at the World Science Fiction Convention of 1974.
The European Writers' Council has a good overiew of what some nations are doing in response to the current crisis, Covid-19: Impact on the EU Book Sector.
Among the impressive supports: Austria's Literar-Mechana -- an ASCAP-like royalty clearing house -- is setting up a one million euro fund to compensate writers for fees for cancelled readings and events and Norway has put up NOK 500,000 for non-fiction freelancers.
France has a general aid package for culture of twenty-two-million euros, of which five million is for writers, while Sweden has a package of forty-five million for the cultural sector; Switzerland, however leads the way with a package worth over two-hundred-and-fifty million euros -- and that's just a first tranche, for the next two months.
Obviously, a lot of plans are still in the works, but it's good to see support -- especially from governments -- on this scale in place so quickly.
In the US, of course, things *work* differently .....
The Czech Magnesia Litera awards recently announced their shortlists, twenty-seven titles in eight categories, selected from 488 entries -- but they've delayed the winners announcement -- originally scheduled for 7 April -- until the fall.
Among the fiction finalists are books by Jiří Kratochvil and Jan Němec -- the intriguing-sounding Možnosti milostného románu; see also the Host publicity page --, as well as Štěpán Kučera's debut, Projekt Gilgameš; see the Druhé město publicty page.
The most recent addition to the complete review is my review of Nino Haratischvili's The Eighth Life (For Brilka), out in the UK a couple of months already and coming to the US next month; it was recently longlisted for the 2020 International Booker Prize.
At Forbes Rachel Kramer Bussel offers: "the first in a new monthly series in which I will profile independent publishers about their origins, how they operate, partnerships with bookstores, their most popular books and what they look for from editorial submissions" -- her: Publisher Profile: How Nonprofit The Feminist Press Operates, a wide-ranging Q & A with executive director and publisher Jamia Wilson.
The prix Cazes-Brasserie Lipp might not be one of the better-known French literary prizes, but it has been around for a while -- since 1935 - and has an interesting list of winners -- such as 1936-winner, The First Book of Grabinoulor, by Pierre Albert-Birot.
They've now announced the 2020 winner, and it is Un automne de Flaubert by Alexandre Postel; see the Livres Hebdo report, and the Gallimard publicity page.