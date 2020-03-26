

the complete review - fiction

The Magnificent Conman of Cairo



by

Adel Kamel



Arabic title: مليم الأكبر

Translated by Waleed Almusharaf

With a Foreword by Naguib Mahfouz

The Magnificent Conman of Cairo features two protagonists from very different Cairo families. Malim is the son of a man who: "did not have a name like normal people. People simply called him the Madman of Housh Eisa" who used to work for a newspaper -- both writing and selling it -- but moved on to small-time shilling with young Malim in tow; when his father was jailed, Malim tried to pick up a regular trade, apprenticing in his uncle's carpentry business. Khaled, meanwhile, is the well-educated son of Ahmed Bey Khorshed, a prominent judge turned government official, "with a truly dangerous position in the Foreign Ministry". Having graduated from: "the most prestigious university in England", Khaled returned to Egypt: "in a frenzy of revolt against society as a whole". Now bookish and more aware of the world around him, Khaled finds himself at odds in particular with his father's world -- one in which the pasha felt: "entitled to strip others of their rights, to permit him always to place his interests before others', and generally to consider nothing but himself".

Malim and Khaled's path's cross at the beginning of the story, Malim coming to fix a window in the pasha's house. When a packet of money slips into Malim's hands things begin to go south. Khaled knows the money is essentially ill-gotten gain, his: "old man, my father, has already pillaged it from the peasants who worked so hard for it on the land he rents to them", but he over-complicates the ruse to get Malim at least a reward for finding and returning the money. Khaled's brother, Omar, comes across the scene, takes the money for himself, and accuses Malim of theft; despite Khaled's account of what actually happened, their father sides with the lying son, arguing: "justice necessitates the sacrifice of Malim for the purpose of maintaining a great family like mine". So Malim winds up in jail.

Khaled struggles to find his place, the temptations of the easy lifestyle his father's approval can afford difficult to resist but at odds with the beliefs he's come (or wants) to hold. His father operates with carrot and stick, but even the carrots prove unsatisfying: a job placement in a government position turns out to be little more than a place-filler, with Khaled not expected to (or even really allowed) to do anything much resembling actual work, which Khaled just can't go along with. Khaled occasionally tries to go his own way -- at one point even embracing the Bedouin lifestyle -- but he's only able to see things through so far; if not his father's son, so the creature comforts and easy lifestyle he's grown accustomed to being hard to give up. His options are limited, too:

As for the life of being a thinker, that was certain to make its adherents homeless and hungry, and inspired nothing but contempt from one's peers. The status of an artist or a writer in a country like Egypt, which had only a modest claim to civilization at best, was somewhere between a truck driver and a court clerk.

Malim made their deals, Malim managed their affairs, Malim solved their problems, and no one but Malim could successfully get them out of any crisis they managed to get themselves into. Malim mixed their paints, prepared their pens and inkwells, and sourced the stones and tools for their sculptures.

The rich too have their own world, and the poor do not exist in it. Each of them walks on their own path, ignoring the other. I fear they will never meet.

- M.A.Orthofer, 26 March 2020

Egyptian author Adel Kamel (عادل كامل) lived 1916 to 2005.

