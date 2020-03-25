Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



Gather in the Hall of the Planets



by

K. M. O'Donnell

(Barry N. Malzberg)



Being a novelized version of the remarkable interplanetary events that took place at the World Science Fiction Convention of 1974

B : neatly done; good fun

The protagonist of Gather in the Hall of the Planets is Sanford Kvass. Only in his mid-thirties and once winner of the: "Boilerplate Award from the fan clubs of America as the most promising new science fiction writer of the previous year", he's now pretty burnt out and fed up. At the science fiction convention where the novel is largely set he appears on a panel and even announces:

I am resigning from the field of science fiction. From now on, from this moment that is to say, I will no longer read it, I will not write it and I certainly will not discuss it. I want nothing further to do with the field.

Science fiction is not quite what it was when he broke into it nor, for that matter, are the fans.

Now that technology has advanced to the point where much of science fiction is reality, does the field still have a unique contribution to make in aiding the sense of wonder, and will the word-rates increase or will people become less interested in science fiction because it will become only another kind of adventure story and eventually will be phased out ?

In my opinion, science fiction has no real relevance to the machine age because word-rates are too low

- M.A.Orthofer, 25 March 2020

:

About the Author :

K. M. O'Donnell is one of the pen names of American author Barry N. Malzberg, who was born in 1939.

