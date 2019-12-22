Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



the complete review - fiction

The Destruction of the Temple



by

Barry N. Malzberg



general information | our review | links | about the author

- Return to top of the page -

Our Assessment:



B : convolutes itself into unnecessary difficultness, but some neat ideas well spun-out

See our review for fuller assessment.

The complete review 's Review :

The cover-blurb of The Destruction of the Temple sums the novel up quite well; "The year is 2016, and President Kennedy is being murdered -- again and again and again ...". The explanation of what is (actually) going on is both simpler and more complex than that suggests, set in an America that is a radically changed one, marked by 'the Great Burning of 1988', which has split the nation into the relatively safe countryside and desolate islands of urban decay, populated by lumpen. The young narrator had pitched an idea to the controlling Committee, "in fulfillment of the degree for historical referent": he wants to venture into this other zone and there stage:

a reconstruction of an important historical event. What we have forgotten, living as we do, is that we are sunk in forgetfulness.

I feel myself collapsing. How much juice is there in me ? How much longer can I go on this way ? Eventually all of this, I am sure, will have a fatal effect, but they keep on running this as if the resources were infinite. What kind of Director is running this show ?

"I came to direct a pageant of reenactment, to retrace the past through its reconstitution in the present ..."

"Words, all words."

"I've lived all my life by them."

"And that's been your error," she says, "that has been the tragedy of it. It is time to penetrate the words. It is time for you to see what has really been going on."

The symptoms were the disease. All of it was misinterpreted. It wasn't that the cities were the syndrome of a corrupt and decaying culture, but that they were the corruption and decay, sending it in waves outward. You could cure the disease by curing the symptoms. The urban sociologists of that time misunderstood completely, you see. The problem wasn't to remake the cities in terms of an older, pastoral idealization, but to get rid of them. The problem wasn't to make the lives bearable or to attack root causes but rather to lop them off.

"Isn't there enough death in the world as it is without inventing more ?"

"True," I groan, "true, but if we invent death then we feel we can control it"

I should have known that in America all faces change, the actors don their different masks; in the repertory theater that is America nothing is quite as it seems but then again everything is exactly as it seems if we can bear the comprehension.

- M.A.Orthofer, 22 December 2019

- Return to top of the page -

:

Gateway publicity page

See Index of Science Fiction and Fantasy books

See Index of Contemporary American fiction

- Return to top of the page -

About the Author :

American author Barry N. Malzberg was born in 1939.

- Return to top of the page -