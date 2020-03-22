

the complete review - fiction

The Eighth Life (For Brilka)



by

Nino Haratischvili



German title: Das achte Leben (Für Brilka)

Translated by Charlotte Collins and Ruth Martin

Our Assessment:



A- : inescapably entertaining

Review Consensus :



Epic sweep, and most carried away by it



From the Reviews :

"Ms Haratischvili's writing is lyrical, but she does not gloss over the compromises people make to survive. Above all, The Eighth Life is an unforgettable love letter to Georgia and the Caucasus, to lives led and to come, and to writing itself" - The Economist





is an unforgettable love letter to Georgia and the Caucasus, to lives led and to come, and to writing itself" - " The Eighth Life is a true supra of a novel -- a lavish banquet of family stories that can, for all their sorrows, be devoured with gluttonous delight. (...) Haratischvili's verve, pace and cunning mean that this giant fresco hardly ever dawdles." - Boyd Tonkin, Financial Times





is a true supra of a novel -- a lavish banquet of family stories that can, for all their sorrows, be devoured with gluttonous delight. (...) Haratischvili's verve, pace and cunning mean that this giant fresco hardly ever dawdles." - "So ist Das achte Leben (Für Brilka) einer jener großen, erzählseligen Romane, die bei allem Furor eine klare Linie verfolgen, die ins Weite greifen, ohne sich zu verlieren, die ein Panorama aufspannen und jedes Detail in dessen Dienst zu stellen wissen. Die Effizienz dieser Erzählweise ist verblüffend, der Spannungsaufbau meisterlich, die Sprache, von wenigen Ausnahmen abgesehen, der Geschichte angemessen und ebenso frisch wie arm an gesuchten Wendungen. Denn dass man sich Traditionen nicht kampflos unterwerfen muss, demonstriert der Roman auf seiner sprachlichen Ebene so überzeugend wie auf der inhaltlichen." - Tilman Spreckelsen, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung





einer jener großen, erzählseligen Romane, die bei allem Furor eine klare Linie verfolgen, die ins Weite greifen, ohne sich zu verlieren, die ein Panorama aufspannen und jedes Detail in dessen Dienst zu stellen wissen. Die Effizienz dieser Erzählweise ist verblüffend, der Spannungsaufbau meisterlich, die Sprache, von wenigen Ausnahmen abgesehen, der Geschichte angemessen und ebenso frisch wie arm an gesuchten Wendungen. Denn dass man sich Traditionen nicht kampflos unterwerfen muss, demonstriert der Roman auf seiner sprachlichen Ebene so überzeugend wie auf der inhaltlichen." - "The dissonance between how Georgians perceive their reality and how it is seen from outside -- whether in Russia or the west -- reverberates through this astonishing novel, peppered with epigraphs ranging from Maxim Gorky to Mikhail Gorbachev. (...) Far from omniscient, Niza's narrative is an imaginative feat to set against the historical gaps and silences left by state propaganda and trauma (.....) Moments of melodrama are balanced by the novel's psychological acuity" - Maya Jaggi, The Guardian





"So üppig der Stoff ist, so ökonomisch und zupackend ist die Handlungsführung. Wie souverän die Autorin mit der ungeheuren Fülle an Geschichten, mit Motiven, Zufällen und Charakteren jongliert! Haratischwili erzählt mit Elementen des magischen Realismus, in kräftigen Farben, linearer Zeitführung und frischer, auch einmal flapsiger Sprache. Aus Brilka, Niza und allen anderen Protagonisten modelliert sie Menschen aus Fleisch und Blut im Wechselbad der Zeitumstände. Selten wird in der deutschsprachigen Literatur das Pathos so entschieden eingesetzt wie in diesem geschichtentrunkenen und gefühlsstarken Familienepos." - Martina Läubli, Neue Zürcher Zeitung





"Haratischwili tiene un estilo fluido y preciso; una voz aguda e irónica que evita el sentimentalismo y la complacencia narrativa. Casi todo halla su función y su propósito en la novela, apenas hay digresiones o personajes volátiles. (...) Las manías y la transparencia de Brilka nos hacen sentir el sólido terreno narrativo que la autora georgiana ha construido en un idioma para ella extranjero." - José Luis de Juan, El País





"Haratischvili explores a fascinating and turbulent period of Georgian history that has received little attention, but there are so many competing elements to The Eighth Life that dilute the story. Interspersed with the events of the past 100 years of Georgian history are magical realism, secret recipes and ghosts in the garden. (...) The Eighth Life will certainly sweep some readers away, but the story skims the surface of lived experience. Within vast swathes of history there is only a smattering of insight into how it felt to be there." - Eleanor Limprecht, Sydney Morning Herald





that dilute the story. Interspersed with the events of the past 100 years of Georgian history are magical realism, secret recipes and ghosts in the garden. (...) will certainly sweep some readers away, but the story skims the surface of lived experience. Within vast swathes of history there is only a smattering of insight into how it felt to be there." - "(B)aggy, repetitive, shapeless (which I don't necessarily mean pejoratively, just that its shape is determined here by the mess of history rather than by literary form), the story simply keeps going for as long as the storyteller's energy holds out. Ultimately, my experience of enjoying it was not about losing myself in its artistry but losing myself in the forces of chaos, tragedy and love, about which there is no critical judgment to be made: they just are. (...) The Eighth Life is capacious, voluble, urgent, readable, translated heroically and sparklingly by Charlotte Collins and Ruth Martin. Is it great literary art ? Haratischvili's omnivorous energy often feels out of control, like someone leaving a 30-minute voicenote on WhatsApp after several drinks" - Julian Evans, The Telegraph





is capacious, voluble, urgent, readable, translated heroically and sparklingly by Charlotte Collins and Ruth Martin. Is it great literary art ? Haratischvili's omnivorous energy often feels out of control, like someone leaving a 30-minute voicenote on WhatsApp after several drinks" - "(I)t demonstrates a technical mastery, impressively sustained. Of particular success is Haratischvili’s juxtaposition of historical processes alongside the all-too-human cost of tyranny. (...) One criticism is that the author can be a little too preoccupied with national stereotyping (...) At times like these the novel can read a little like a Georgian primer for the uninitiated. The Eighth Life is more than a family saga: it is an ode, a lamentation, a monument -- to Georgia, its people, its past and future." - Bryan Karetnyk, Times Literary Supplement





is more than a family saga: it is an ode, a lamentation, a monument -- to Georgia, its people, its past and future." - "Der große bunte Erzählteppich, den Nino Haratischwili hier ausbreitet, hält viele traurige Geschichten bereit. Vor allem aber ist diese vielfach verflochtene Familiengeschichte beeindruckend komponiert. Die Figuren sind plastisch, die Charaktere lebendig, die Spannung hält bis zur letzten der fast 1300 Seiten." - Jörg Himmelreich, Die Welt





"Im Allgemeinen übertreibt sie es aber mit der Zurückhaltung, wenn es um ihren historischen Stoff geht. Im Kontrast zu den bedeutungsschwangeren Andeutungen, die den Blutdruck der Erzählung immer wieder in die Höhe treiben, fällt besonders auf, wie trocken sie die Ereignisse wiedergibt. Zuweilen scheinen Weltkriege, Regimewechsel, Aufstände nur zufällig parallel zu den privaten Katastrophen der Jaschis zu passieren. (...) Man vermisst die tiefe Dauer subjektiv wahrgenommener Erlebnisse und beginnt, sich dasselbe Buch ganz anders zu wünschen. So wie es sein könnte, wenn Haratischwili den Mut gehabt hätte, sich mehr darin zu verlieren, wie die Personen der Geschichte sehen, spüren, erfahren, statt zu referieren, was ihnen zustößt." - Marie Schmidt, Die Zeit

The complete review 's Review :

The Eighth Life (For Brilka) is a large-scale -- nearly 1000-page, in the English-language edition -- multi-generational family epic. It is narrated by Niza, born in 1974, writing in 2006, and begins with a Prologue in which she addresses the representative of the next generation -- and the future --, her twelve-year-old niece Brilka who had been in Amsterdam, performing with the dance troupe she was part of, and had suddenly taken off on her own, running off to Vienna, with Niza now having been charged with collecting the wayward child. The story then unfolds more or less chronologically, in (almost) eight parts -- not quite generation by generation but each part titled after and focusing on a different member of this family. The eighth part -- the eighth book -- is devoted to Brilka; appropriately, it is blank: her story is (mostly) unwritten, her future still (almost) entirely open.

Brilka's isn't the first attempt at escape over the generations -- indeed, Vienna, specifically, had been a destination some from previous generations had dreamed of and aspired to -- but the family, and their native Georgia, are not so easy to escape; as Niza suggests, Brilka (and all of them) are more entangled in these than they might suspect. So also Niza explains to her (or rather, the reader):

But that's just the way it is, Brilka -- we do things with a specific aim in mind and sometimes we achieve something completely different, just as you could never have dreamed, when you boarded the train to Vienna, that you would have to travel backwards, backwards to me, into the story you were so eager to leave behind.

You never talk about the past, Kostya. Why not ? Nor do you mother and your aunt. I know so little about you all. I found a box of old photos in the attic recently. You don't even have a proper family album. It's strange.

This chocolate can only be enjoyed in small amounts. A very small quantity of the ingredients can make any chocolate product a true delight, but in its pure form, in this form, Stasia, it can bring about calamity.

At the time of his death, he was a gas-station attendant on his third marriage. An untreated obstruction of the bowel killed him; he hadn't been able to afford health insurance, and so he hadn't gone to the doctor, despite the pain.

- M.A.Orthofer, 22 March 2020

- Return to top of the page -

German-writing Nino Haratischwili was born in Georgia in 1983.

