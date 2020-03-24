

the complete review - fiction

Our Riches



by

Kaouther Adimi



French title: Nos richesses

US title: Our Riches

UK title: A Bookshop in Algiers

Translated by Chris Andrews

Our Assessment:



B : interesting -- both presentation and content -- but a bit thin

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Le Droit . 19/9/2017 Maud Cucchi Le Figaro . 13/9/2017 Sébastien Lapaque Harper's . 4/2020 Julian Lucas

From the Reviews :

"Investie d'un devoir de mémoire, Kaouther Adimi réhabilite l'histoire extraordinaire de ce petit libraire de quartier devenu l'un des pionniers de l'édition algérienne et son ambassadeur à Paris. (...) La démarche romanesque de Kaouther Adimi s'accompagne aussi d'un travail colossal de recherche d'archives et de témoignages." - Maud Cucchi, Le Droit





"Adimi includes this sad denouement, but refuses to make Charlot's life a tragedy. Instead, she's told a moving story of his efforts to push so many worthy writers toward posterity's heights. Publishing can be a Sisyphean business. One must imagine the bookseller happy." - Julian Lucas, Harper's

The complete review 's Review :

Our Riches (or A Bookshop in Algiers, as the British title has it ...) is based on the life of Edmond Charlot (1915-2004) and his publishing and bookselling ventures, specifically the small bookshop 'Les Vrais Richesses' he opened in Algiers in 1936.

Kaouther Adimi's novel is multilayered in its presentation: there are sections set in 2017, when the tiny storefront -- measuring only some seven by four meters -- has been bought by someone who plans on letting his nephew open a beignet shop in its stead; the engineering student Ryad travels from France to take on the job of clearing out the place and repainting it for the handover, while Abdallah, the longterm caretaker of the place warily watches what happens to the establishment. Other sections purport to be excerpts from Charlot's notebooks -- his diary -- over the years: first 1935-6, when he has the idea for his publishing house and bookstore and sets them up, and then from later intervals -- 1937 to 1949, and then 1959 to 1961. Still other sections are written in the first-person plural, a communal omniscient narrator observing the situation over the many decades, the voice of the locals in one, describing more generally both the long struggle against the French colonialists and then the near-present-day situation.

Already in 1935 the very young literature-loving Charlot has a clear idea of what he wants to create:

That is: a store selling new and second-hand books, which is also a lending library, and not just a business but a place where people come to talk and read. A sort of meeting place for friends, but with a Mediterranean outlook too: bringing together writers from all the Mediterranean countries, regardless of language or religion

Same thing again today: the customers were only interested in the latest prize-winners. I was trying to introduce them to new writers, recommending Camus's Betwixt and Between: not a flicker of curiosity. I'm talking literature, but they want bestsellers !

- M.A.Orthofer, 24 March 2020

Obituary in The Guardian

About the Author :

Algerian-born author Kaouther Adimi was born in 1986.

