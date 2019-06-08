

the complete review - fiction

The Memory Police



by

Ogawa Yoko



general information | review summaries | our review | about the author

Japanese title: 密やかな結晶

Translated by Stephen Snyder

Our Assessment:



A- : very nicely built up on and around its disturbing premise

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Le Monde . 7/1/2010 René de Ceccatty

From the Reviews :

"Narratrice fluide, Ogawa a l'art d'imposer son ton dans tous les registres possibles et de donner de la crédibilité à chacune de ses intrigues, qu'elle soit d'ordre sentimental, familial ou métaphysique. Cristallisation secrète appartient à ce dernier genre, où ont excellé Ray Bradbury et Bioy Casares, mais surtout le Japonais Kôbô Abé, auquel il semble qu'Ogawa rende hommage." - René de Ceccatty, Le Monde

Please note that these ratings solely represent the complete review 's biased interpretation and subjective opinion of the actual reviews and do not claim to accurately reflect or represent the views of the reviewers. Similarly the illustrative quotes chosen here are merely those the complete review subjectively believes represent the tenor and judgment of the review as a whole. We acknowledge (and remind and warn you) that they may, in fact, be entirely unrepresentative of the actual reviews by any other measure.



The complete review 's Review :

The Memory Police is set on an island -- a world apart. Though it is, or was, once much like everywhere else -- any other slice of near-contemporary Japan -- it is, in an elementary way, slowly drifting apart, afflicted by a peculiar, bit by bit kind of entropy: rather than a steady, universal decay, things -- categories -- vanish, and vanish from the collective memory, one by one: ribbons, bells, emeralds, stamps, perfume are examples the narrator's mother shows her when she is a child; birds, photographs, calendars, and fruits are among the many things that then disappear over the course of the story. For unexplained reasons, as her mother told her: "that's just the way it is on this island. Things go on disappearing, one by one".

The process is a mysterious one, apparently natural -- things spontaneously disappear -- but the population then also pushed towards accelerating the disappearance-process, dutifully destroying whatever is now meant to be gone -- for example, burning their photographs when that is the thing/category that is disappeared. There are powers that be -- unseen, somewhere behind the scenes -- that, for unknown reasons, encourage and promote the process, forcing it on the people:

The island is run by men who are determined to see things disappear. From their point of view, anything that fails to vanish when they say it should is inconceivable. So they force it to disappear with their own hands.

People -- and I'm no exception -- seem capable of forgetting almost anything, much as if our island were unable to float in anything but an expanse of totally empty sea.

I could read the words but I could no longer understand them as parts of a coherent story with a plot to connect them. They were just characters on a manuscript page, and they evoked in me no feeling or atmosphere, no recognizable scene.

I truly believe they have the power to change you, to alter your hearts and minds. The slightest sensation can have an effect, can help you remember. These things will restore your memories.

- M.A.Orthofer, 8 June 2019

About the Author :

Japanese author Ogawa Yoko (小川 洋子) was born in 1962.

