琥珀のまたたき



by

Ogawa Yoko



Title: 琥珀のまたたき Author: Ogawa Yoko Genre: Novel Written: 2015 Length: 322 pages Original in: Japanese Availability: Instantanés d'Ambre - France Augenblicke in Bernstein - Deutschland

琥珀のまたたき has not yet been translated into English

Our Assessment:



B+ : simple-seeming but reaching very, very deep

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Le Monde . 12/4/2018 Eric Loret Le Temps . 4/5/2018 Mireille Descombes

From the Reviews :

"Avec Instantanés d’Ambre, Yôko Ogawa nous offre une fois encore un livre inépuisable et troublant. Un roman comme toujours traversé -- on pourrait presque dire tissé -- par des liens très forts entre les êtres mais qui échappent aux catégories classiques de l’attachement, de l’amour ou de l’amitié." - Mireille Descombes, Le Temps

The complete review 's Review :

[Note: 琥珀のまたたき has not yet been translated into English; this review is based on Sabine Mangold's German translation, Augenblicke in Bernstein (2019); all quotes are based on that translation, in my translation from the German.]

Most of the chapters in 琥珀のまたたき begin with a section in which a narrator describes her frequent interactions with Mr. Amber; they live in the same senior retirement home and have formed a friendship. The bulk of each chapter then looks back to Mr. Amber's formative years -- the unusual circumstances he grew up in. He was one of four children, all with the same parents but with the father never having married the mother and instead moved on to a new relationship and family when the children were still very young. In lieu of alimony he gave the mother of these children his run-down rural villa, and it is here the mother retreats to after the death of the youngest of the children.

At the time, the other three children are ten -- a girl -- eight and almost five -- the two boys. The mother is convinced and terrified that her surviving children remain in danger from the same malignant force that took the youngest sister; she was licked by a dog before she became ill, and the mother is convinced it -- in the abstract, or in some sort of spirit form (the dog itself did not fare well, either ...) -- continues to pose a terrible threat. The mother upends their life when she brings them to the villa, cutting them off from the outside world, isolating them behind the property's walls. She even goes so far as to insist they change their names and forget their old ones, as if that might help fool the lurking danger. This is how they become Opal (オパール), Amber (琥珀), and Agate (瑪瑙). And as we know from the present-day mentions of 'Mr.Amber', he at least never regained his former identity.

While the mother does go out to work, the children are not allowed outside the property and so, for example, don't attend school. Their father published encyclopedias, and the house is full of them; it is from these that the children get most of their learning: "They knew nothing else of the world except what they learned from these books". Of course, with such limited real-world experience, they are uncertain of the meaning of much that they come across. Still, they create a world of their own -- at one point, for example, fascinated by the Olympic Games, which they try to recreate, even as such basic concepts as competition are completely foreign to them.

The mother works menial jobs and is away much of the time and so the children are very much on their own. It's been drilled into them that they must never venture out into the dangerous world outside -- and that no one must know that they are there. The mother's greatest fear is drawing attention to the existence of the children, but she is able to keep them quite well under wraps; the rare ringing of the bell at the gate is always a fearful moment but always successfully ignored.

When the municipality sent round a circular insisting that local lawns had to be better attended to -- and offering homeowners help in doing so, in providing lawnmowers or financial support -- the mother worries that the authorities will come around and meddle at the villa; unsure about handling a lawnmower by herself she instead borrows a donkey for a week to graze and clear the land, which it does very effectively. The foreign creature is the first real living being to be part of the children's lives, and they are thrilled by its presence. The donkey comes annually, and it is one of the few things that gives the children a sense of time passing, and something to look forward to. (They don't even know when their birthdays are, much less celebrate them, for example.)

Years later, a second being breaks through their isolation, a traveling salesman who suddenly appears on their doorstep -- familiar, from the previous owner, with a back door to the property that the kids hadn't even realized was there. They're fascinated by his wares, and even though they have no money to purchase anything, he continues to regularly visit when making his rounds -- behind their mother's back, as they give him strict instructions only to come when they can be sure she is at work.

The children are infected by their mother's fear, taking it as gospel, even if the danger is largely undefinable. The spirit of their lost sister remains with them, too -- manifesting itself most prominently in Amber's visions after his left eye takes on an amber-like hue, making for a sensory sort of connection to the dead sister. He begins drawing in the encyclopedias they have -- capturing her there, and being able to convey that, at least in part, to his mother.

琥珀のまたたき thus presents yet another of Ogawa's isolated and very off-beat tiny world-unto-itself communities, a reality that its inhabitants shape and interpret largely through their imagination and the limited other information they have. The mother sets down the rules, and does interact and contribute to the shaping of this world, especially in its broadest outlines -- and a bunker-mentality that is exacerbated each time she senses an outside threat -- but she is absent much of the time, at work, and so this is very much the children's world. The traveling salesman -- and the donkey -- are unusual outside visitors, but they are almost seamlessly integrated into the children's world-view, passive enough outside forces that they long only re-shape at the periphery rather than fundamentals.

The story is, of course, also retrospective, a narrator beginning (almost) every chapter from decades after the events described here. But as she notes, Amber is unable and unwilling to say almost anything about the in-between time, from what happened after the children and their situation were discovered and the present-day: he gladly recounts for her the wide-ranging travels of the trio in their narrowly circumscribed world, but doesn't want to say a word about the voyage that took him out of this refuge:

He can only find the words to express what happened within those walls. Even though so many years have passed since he was rescued, he still behaves as though he had only really existed there.

- M.A.Orthofer, 15 March 2020

