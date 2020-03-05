

Drive Your Plow Over

the Bones of the Dead



by

Olga Tokarczuk



Polish title: Prowadź swój pług przez kości umarłych

Translated by Antonia Lloyd-Jones

Drive Your Plow Over the Bones of the Dead was made into a film in 2017, Pokot, directed by Agnieszka Holland

Our Assessment:



B+ : not quite convincingly dressed up as a whodunnit, but otherwise very good

See our review for fuller assessment.

From the Reviews :

"Sardonic humour and gothic plot-twists add a layer of macabre rustic comedy. Antonia Lloyd-Jones, an outstanding Polish-English translator, sculpts Janina's English voice (complete with Blakean capitalisations) with panache. (...) The resolution feels perfunctory; Ms Tokarczuk deploys a trick that will be familiar to Agatha Christie fans. Still, she knits satire and philosophy with a deliciously droll touch." - The Economist





" Sur les ossements des morts passe avec malice de l'intrigue criminelle et zoologique au pamphlet politique sans concession" - Baptiste Liger, L'Express





passe avec malice de l'intrigue criminelle et zoologique au pamphlet politique sans concession" - "Seasoned thriller fans may guess who, or what, is behind the murders early on, but the novel is so richly layered that it has a multitude of other satisfactions to offer. Tokarczuk seems to reinvent herself with every book she writes, and between clinical descriptions of corpse-wax, meditations on ageing and the tenuous pleasure of surrogate families, this novel will upturn your expectations." - Nilanjana Roy, Financial Times





"Tokarczuks Buch ist also ein Tierschützerroman, vor allem aber ist es ein Krimi, oder besser: Es ist beides gleichzeitig, wobei es dem kriminalistischen Plot nicht an Humor mangelt. (...) Nach dem etwas langatmigen und gattungsmäßig komplizierten Unrast hat Tokarczuk ein leichtes, unterhaltsames Buch geschrieben. Mit den Meistern der Kriminalliteratur kann sie es nicht aufnehmen - dazu sind der Plot und die Lösung des Rätsels zu einfach -, doch das hatte sie auch gar nicht vor. Ihr Roman ist ein Pastiche, der mit bekannten Mustern der Gattung spielt und dieses Spiel mit viel Ironie und skurrilem Witz betreibt. (...) Kurz, sie zeigt erneut ihr ganzes stilistisches Können, zu dem noch einiges mehr gehört: die Kraft und Präzision der Sprache, die Genauigkeit der Beschreibung, die jedes noch so kleine Detail greifbar macht, die Zeichnung der Figuren, die bei aller Skurrilität etwas seltsam Anziehendes an sich haben." - Marta Kijowska, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung





hat Tokarczuk ein leichtes, unterhaltsames Buch geschrieben. Mit den Meistern der Kriminalliteratur kann sie es nicht aufnehmen - dazu sind der Plot und die Lösung des Rätsels zu einfach -, doch das hatte sie auch gar nicht vor. Ihr Roman ist ein Pastiche, der mit bekannten Mustern der Gattung spielt und dieses Spiel mit viel Ironie und skurrilem Witz betreibt. (...) Kurz, sie zeigt erneut ihr ganzes stilistisches Können, zu dem noch einiges mehr gehört: die Kraft und Präzision der Sprache, die Genauigkeit der Beschreibung, die jedes noch so kleine Detail greifbar macht, die Zeichnung der Figuren, die bei aller Skurrilität etwas seltsam Anziehendes an sich haben." - "The novel is almost impossible to categorise. It is, in effect, a murder mystery (.....) (I)t is also a primer on the politics of vegetarianism, a dark feminist comedy, an existentialist fable and a paean to William Blake. (...) Though the book functions perfectly as noir crime -- moving towards a denouement that, for sleight of hand and shock, should draw admiration from the most seasoned Christie devotee -- its chief preoccupation is with unanswerable questions of free will versus determinism, and with existential unease. (...) In Antonia Lloyd-Jones's translation, the prose is by turns witty and melancholy, and never slips out of that distinctive narrative voice. (...) It is an astonishing amalgam of thriller, comedy and political treatise" - Sarah Perry, The Guardian





"Nun ist ihr Gesang der Fledermäuse erschienen, ein Roman, über den man rätseln mag, nicht nur, weil er sich mit seiner haarsträubenden Kriminalgeschichte rätselhaft gibt, sondern auch, weil er eine Autorin von europäischem Ruf dabei zeigt, diesen entschlossen zu verspielen. (...) Einen Roman, der lauter in ihrer Kauzigkeit geradezu mechanisch konzipierte Charaktere aufbietet, einen völlig unglaubwürdigen und untauglichen Plot hat und reichlich esoterische Plattitüden verstreut, kann selbst die beste Übersetzerin nicht in ein poetisches Meisterwerk verwandeln." - Karl-Markus Gauß, Neue Zürcher Zeitung





erschienen, ein Roman, über den man rätseln mag, nicht nur, weil er sich mit seiner haarsträubenden Kriminalgeschichte rätselhaft gibt, sondern auch, weil er eine Autorin von europäischem Ruf dabei zeigt, diesen entschlossen zu verspielen. (...) Einen Roman, der lauter in ihrer Kauzigkeit geradezu mechanisch konzipierte Charaktere aufbietet, einen völlig unglaubwürdigen und untauglichen Plot hat und reichlich esoterische Plattitüden verstreut, kann selbst die beste Übersetzerin nicht in ein poetisches Meisterwerk verwandeln." - "Translated with virtuosic precision and wit by Antonia Lloyd-Jones, Tokarczuk's prescient, provocative and furiously comic fiction seethes with a Blakean conviction of the cleansing power of rage: the vengeance of the weak when justice is denied. (...) (E)legantly subversive" - Jane Shilling, New Statesman





"This marvelously weird and fablelike mystery (.....) As this thriller quickens, larger theoretical questions about the perception of sanity, the point of suffering and the clarity of anger (...) blanket the plot. Meanwhile, the political commentary becomes more pronounced (.....) This book is not a mere whodunit: It's a philosophical fairy tale about life and death that's been trying to spill its secrets." - Sloane Crosley, The New York Times Book Review





"(A)n oddity: a crime novel set within a more expansive text (.....) This is a fierce book, an invective against cruelty to animals. Yet it's peppered with weird bits of knowledge, some of them so bizarre that even a Google search leads to no clear yes or no answer." - Jeff Noon, The Spectator





"Les Sudètes deviennent le cadre fabuleux d'un règlement de comptes qui touche au fantastique, un pari que la romancière n'a pas pris le risque de tenir jusqu'au bout, préférant l'élucidation finale. Tant pis: Olga Tokarczuk se sert d'une trame policière transparente pour écrire une très belle fable sur notre rapport aux bêtes et aux hommes, et pour tracer un portrait acerbe de la société de la province polonaise." - Isabelle Rüf, Le Temps





"For the most part, her character's harangues about the hypocrisy of organized society and the suffering inflicted on animals are both harrowing enough and true enough to make compelling reading." - Evelyn Toynton. Times Literary Supplement





"Once again, Tokarczuk proves herself to be a master of the "thinking novel," fashioning what is simultaneously a compelling narrative, measured essay, and fierce manifesto. She never hesitates to preach from the literary pulpit, but her lessons have aged gracefully; what could be a trope of eco-feminist dystopia has arrived in such a fitting contemporary context that its implications have never been so far-reaching or so urgent." - Hannah Weber, World Literature Today

The complete review 's Review :

Drive Your Plow Over the Bones of the Dead is narrated by Janina Duszejko, who lives by herself deep in the countryside in rural Poland, right across from the border to the Czech Republic. If she initially appears to be an aging woman living in humble circumstances and near complete isolation -- who does keep the TV on all day, but only tuned in to the weather channel, and whose hobby is making horoscopes (though she admits: "I'm not a good Astrologer, unfortunately") --, it slowly does become clear that, while keeping to herself a great deal (admitting also: "I don't like belonging to any sort of society" -- meaning, in this case, a club-like organization, but almost as true for her generally), she is very much a part of the local community -- human as well as animal. She is, in fact, an active sort of citizen -- complaining and writing to the authorities about various local issues that trouble her.

During the winter months -- and the novel begins in deepest winter -- she has a caretaker-gig, keeping an eye on several nearby houses whose owners only come for the summer, taking care of small repairs and making sure no one has broken in. She used to be a teacher, and still goes into town to teach one day a week; it turns out that, before she was a teacher, she was an engineer. And once a week, every Friday, a former student of hers, Dionizy, called Dizzy, comes over for a meal and to get her advice on the William Blake translations he is working on.

Duszejko comes across as a somewhat crotchety woman with some distinctive idiosyncrasies, already evident in the presentation of her narrative, with selective nouns capitalized -- Ailments, Night, Mankind, etc. She also generally doesn't refer to people by their given names -- she's not a fan of given names, especially her own:

I regard the one that's written on my identity card was scandalously wrong and unfair -- Janina. I think my real name is Emilia, or Joanna. Sometimes I think it's something like Irmtraud too. Or Bellona. Or Medea.

"Its Animals show the truth about a country," I said. "Its attitude toward animals. If people behave brutally toward Animals, no form of democracy is ever going to help them, in fact nothing will at all."

This is a land of neurotic egotists, each of whom, as soon as he finds himself among others, starts to instruct, criticize, offend, and show off his undoubted superiority.

- M.A.Orthofer, 5 March 2020

IMDb page

Nobel Prize in Literature, 2018

See Index of Eastern European literature

See Index of Books by Nobel laureates under review

About the Author :

Polish author Olga Tokarczuk was born in 1962. She was awarded the 2018 Nobel Prize in Literature.

