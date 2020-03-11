

the complete review - fiction

Providence



by

Max Barry



general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author

Title: Providence Author: Max Barry Genre: Novel Written: 2020 Length: 303 pages Availability: Providence - US Providence - UK Providence - Canada

- Return to top of the page -

Our Assessment:



B : intriguing scenario; entertaining action

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Financial Times . 27/3/2020 James Lovegrove The Guardian . 13/3/2020 Eric Brown New Scientist . 1/4/2020 Sally Adee The Times . 27/3/2020 Simon Ings

From the Reviews :

"(A) quirky, character-driven commentary on the mechanisation of conflict and the sheer perversity of human nature." - James Lovegrove, Financial Times





"Barry brings his skills of characterisation and satire to the fore in his depiction of the starship's four crew members and their perilous journey into the heart of the Salamanders' empire. Barry delivers some stunning action sequences and provides a bittersweet resolution." - Eric Brown, The Guardian

Please note that these ratings solely represent the complete review 's biased interpretation and subjective opinion of the actual reviews and do not claim to accurately reflect or represent the views of the reviewers. Similarly the illustrative quotes chosen here are merely those the complete review subjectively believes represent the tenor and judgment of the review as a whole. We acknowledge (and remind and warn you) that they may, in fact, be entirely unrepresentative of the actual reviews by any other measure.



- Return to top of the page -

The complete review 's Review :

Providence is set in the not too distant future, and opens with a short scene which relives the first contact mankind made with an alien species; it did not go well. The novel proper then begins seven years after that fateful encounter. An all-out effort has been going on to defend earth -- by going on the offensive, with spacecraft sent into deep space (as the aliens are not an imminent, nearby threat) to seek out and obliterate the aliens -- creatures referred to as salamanders, because that is what they resemble -- and their hives. The charge is now led by a new class of spaceships, called Providence, and Providence tells the story of the journey of the fifth of these mammoth space vessels and its (planned) four-year mission.

A Providence is an amazing piece of technology. It is enormous, for one -- three miles long -- though for all that the four-man crew still has cause to complain about a lack of room: "it was the smallest enormous spacecraft you could imagine". It is also completely controlled by an elaborate artificial intelligence (AI), computing power that can -- and does -- do everything, from repairing any damage to the ship to navigating -- choosing destinations, routes, and speed -- to engaging in combat -- from plans of attack to what weaponry to deploy. Indeed, the awkward secret that the crew has to accept is that human input is not only frowned upon but actually basically impossible: there is no need even for this skeleton crew; they're entirely superfluous. The AI makes all the decisions, as:

It sucked in unimaginable quantities of raw data and produced decisions that were optimized and more nuanced than any human could manage. They would be notified once it had made up its mind, and have just enough time to scramble to station and strap in.

You know my opinion. Keep software out of command. I'd rather have nothing than have a computer I can't trust.

He had gone a little crazy in the last months before they shipped out. He had kept expecting someone to say, Wait, we're sending Paul Anders ? That's a mistake. But no one did. No matter how much of an asshole he was, or how clear he made it that he was unsuited to the role, they remained intent on sending him out on a spacecraft -- a spacecraft, for fuck's sake

"Don't question the ship," Gilly said. "It's smarter than you are."

Almost everything they try is more effective than before. It's steady improvement. And that shouldn't be possible, because we leave no survivors

- M.A.Orthofer, 4 April 2020

- Return to top of the page -

:

See Index of Australian literature at the complete review

See Index of Science Fiction and Fantasy books

- Return to top of the page -

About the Author :

Max Barry lives in Australia. A marketing professional, he has taught at Monash and Curtin universities in Australia.

- Return to top of the page -