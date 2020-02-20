Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



A Life Without End



Frédéric Beigbeder



general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author

French title: Une vie sans fin

Translated by Frank Wynne

Our Assessment:



B+ : a rollercoaster of a read, both as far as subject-matter and presentation go, but it works

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Le Monde . 8/2/2018 Cécile Dutheil NZZ B 10/1/2019 Rainer Moritz

From the Reviews :

"Es ist Beigbeders grosse Kunst, diese intensiven Gespräche so zu dokumentieren, dass hochkomplexe Sachverhalte für Nichtfachleute nachvollziehbar werden und man -- fasziniert und schockiert -- erkennt, wie weit die Diskurse über gentechnisch veränderte Menschen, biologische 3-D-Drucker oder Zellverjüngung bereits gediehen sind. Eingebettet sind diese Laborgespräche in eine Handlung, die im Grunde keine ist. (...) Als Roman ist dieses Buch von geringem Belang, als witziger Erfahrungsbericht eines neugierigen Autors und als Informationsquelle über den Stand der Wissenschaft weist er einigen Reiz auf." - Rainer Moritz, Neue Zürcher Zeitung

Please note that these ratings solely represent the complete review 's biased interpretation and subjective opinion of the actual reviews and do not claim to accurately reflect or represent the views of the reviewers. Similarly the illustrative quotes chosen here are merely those the complete review subjectively believes represent the tenor and judgment of the review as a whole. We acknowledge (and remind and warn you) that they may, in fact, be entirely unrepresentative of the actual reviews by any other measure.



The complete review 's Review :

A Life Without End, written in the first person, is only very loosely a novel, with Frédéric Beigbeder very much playing himself in it. The title describes what he's looking for: having passed the half-century mark, age-wise, he's decided he really would prefer not to die and explores what might be done to facilitate that. Sticking quite closely to the autobiographical for most of the novel -- with a whirlwind romance leading to his third marriage and, in quick order, second child (arriving so quickly he hadn't even moved in with the new wife yet), a major life-change that makes him even more reflective -- real places and authorities (as well as some celebrities) fill this personal quest-tour of the frontiers of modern medicine (and futuristic quackery).

As he explains:

Let's be clear: I do not hate death; I hate my death. If the vast majority of humankind accept that it is inexorable, that's their problem. Personally, I see no advantage to dying. In fact, I'd go so far as to say, Death stops with me. This tale is an account of my efforts to stop foolishly dying like everyone else.

There are times when the only way to confirm that I am still alive is to check Facebook to see how many people have liked my most recent post. More than 100,000 likes and I sometimes get a hard-on.

I was having a hard time taking [Professor Buganim] seriously, since his Israeli accent reminded me of Adam Sandler in You Don't Mess with the Zohan, the best comedy about Israel I've seen. To avoid bursting out laughing in such a situation, it was essential for me to ignore his accent and focus on the fact that, in twenty years working in television, I had never been awarded a prize by Science.

I think that the interview I've transcribed below is the most important of my journalistic career, and -- excuse the hyperbole -- probably the most important in your life as a reader. A few pages from now you will not be the same person.

- M.A.Orthofer, 8 April 2020

le S.N.O.B. - le Site Non Officiel de Frédéric Beigbeder

See Index of French literature

About the Author :

French author Frédéric Beigbeder was born in 1965.

