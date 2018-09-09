Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



Kafka's Last Trial



by

Benjamin Balint



The Case of a Literary Legacy

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer The Atlantic . 9/2018 Adam Kirsch Haaretz . 9/9/2018 George Prochnik

From the Reviews :

"In Balint’s account, however, the case involves much more than the minutiae of wills and laws. It raises momentous questions about nationality, religion, literature, and even the Holocaust" - Adam Kirsch, The Atlantic





"Benjamin Balint’s eloquent, insightful account of the long court battle over Franz Kafka’s literary remains, woven through with the story of that legacy’s formation, explores some of most challenging ethical problems of our time, while also sustaining the intrigue of a rich courtroom drama. (...) The most provocative questions posed by Balint’s book concern not just the ownership of truth, but truth’s transmission through time." - George Prochnik, Haaretz

The complete review 's Review :

Franz Kafka's close friend Max Brod (in)famously did not follow Kafka's explicit written instructions to burn "unread and to the last page" all his unpublished work (i.e. practically everything) after his death. Instead, Brod became a very pro-active literary executor, seeing to it that Kafka's work was published and playing a pivotal role in shaping the author's legacy. As Benjamin Balint notes in Kafka's Last Trial:

To the degree that Kafka's reputation rests on texts he neither completed not approved, the Kafka we know is a creation of Brod -- in fact his highest and most enduring creation. [...] (W)ithout Brod, there would be no Kafka. We cannot help but hear Kafka's voice through Brod; whether knowingly or not, we read Kafka Brodly.

Kafka never became part of the Israeli canon, or of the project of national revival. There has never been a Kafka cult in Israel, as there was in Germany, France, the United States, and elsewhere.

- M.A.Orthofer, 8 September 2018

About the Author :

Author Benjamin Balint was born in 1976.

