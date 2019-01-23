Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



the complete review - fiction

The White Book



by

Han Kang



general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author

Korean title: 흰

Translated by Deborah Smith

Our Assessment:



B+ : gossamer-feel but effective

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Consensus :



Very impressed



From the Reviews :

"The White Book feels less like a novel than a manual of wisdom, even of prayer. (...) Translated, like Ms Han's previous books, by Deborah Smith with exquisite craft and tact, this luminous album of snow, ash and bone shares the salutary quality of coarse salt-crystals: "the power to preserve…and to heal."" - The Economist





"This sense of healing, under Han's authorship, becomes more of a cauterising, at its extreme a kind of peripheral neuropathy of the soul. It is explored through brief chapters, all a variation on the colour white, which if observed closely -- truly, microscopically -- is in fact composed of differing colours, blotted by the world's wounds (...) In its own way the novel is a sublime expression of grief's incongruous byways, its busy inactivity, its larger, more elaborate intrusions." - Catherine Taylor, Financial Times





"The book is structured around the white things that become part of the rituals of mourning and remembering. (...) At its most engaging, the writing edges close to becoming a brilliant psychogeography of grief, moving as it does between place, history and memory. If Han's monotone is relentlessly poised and never flinches from serene dignity, perhaps it could not be written in any other way. (...) The White Book is a mysterious text, perhaps in part a secular prayer book. I admire its intention, form and purpose." - Deborah Levy, The Guardian





"If this sounds abstract, it is, but it's done with such tenderness that the reader engages with it, and wants more of this colour-coded analysis. One woman, alone in a city and grieving, incites us to examine our own experience and place in the world: our immediate environment, the past, our experiences of loss. It's a profound piece of work, and not one that every writer could pull off." - Sinead Gleeson, Irish Times





"Han’s prose style is often intensely powerful but occasionally becomes more than artistically opaque. Yet she binds the elusive properties of whiteness into a beautiful and melancholy fantasy, in which absence becomes presence and the dead are alive." - Joanna Kavenna, Literary Review





"The White Book, Han's eagerly anticipated new novel, changes direction again, offering readers something different in terms of content and structure. Her publishers are billing it as a novel, and it can certainly be read as such. (...) This is a book you want to underline and highlight every other line or word as you read, yet every time I went to make my mark, my pencil hovered over the margins -- deep as drifts of pillow-soft snow -- as I remained reticent to taint the perfect whiteness in front of me. The White Book is a shimmering, evocative work. Smith's peerless translation captures every last tiny nuance, the resultant prose so beautiful and affecting that it stops you in your tracks." - Lucy Scholes, The National





"It is a profound, beautiful and doomed project. (...) Time after time, Han's writing grapples with the insoluble, overwrought nature of trauma. If I have one criticism of the book, it is that I'm not sure about the inclusion of seven black-and-white photos (...). They hint at a misjudged lack of confidence in the words (which have, once again, been beautifully translated by Deborah Smith)." - Megan Walsh, New Statesman





"(M)editative and slow and deeply personal. This is both an autobiographical book and a work of fiction. (...) This is a breathtakingly beautiful, compassionate, open, moving book. It is immensely special. In its pages are evidence of a true genius." - Claire Kohda Hazelton The Spectator





"The White Book is Han Kang's most experimental fictional work to date. (...) Kang's book is marked by a wonder of the incorporeal world. Her characteristically poetic writing, driven by the visual ornaments of the colour white, is most potent in short fragments. And the language avoids being ornate, a task made difficult without a linear plot driving the story. (...) Kang's novella of "whiteness" is a story of devotion, a most beautiful eulogy honouring the one that came before her." - Marta Skrabacz, Sydney Morning Herald





"This is the third of Han's novels to be translated by Deborah Smith, and the one most concerned with language, its imagery distilled to its essence. It is also a book of blurred edges: classified as a novel, it is more like a collection of prose poems (ranging from a few lines to three pages), interspersed with black-and-white images -- photographic stills taken by Choi Jinhyuk of performance art Han made for the book's Korean launch." - Yoojin Grace Wuertz, Times Literary Supplement

The complete review 's Review :

The White Book is an airy book, with lots of white space around the text -- itself consisting of short bits and pieces. In appearance, it is more a collection of reflections than what one might expect from a 'novel' -- but it still feels quite substantial, even weighty.

It opens with the narrator recalling:

In the spring, when I decided to write about white things, the first thing I did was make a list.

Had those lives made it safely past the point of crisis, my own birth, which followed three years later, and that of my brother four years after that, would not have come about.

And I think of her coming here instead of me.

To this curiously familiar city, whose death and life resemble her own.

In this city there is nothing that has existed for more than seventy years. The fortresses of the old quarter, the splendid palace, the lakeside villa on the outskirts where royalty once summered -- all are fakes. They are new things, painstakingly reconstructed based on photographs, pictures, maps.

- M.A.Orthofer, 23 January 2019

:

Official site

Portobello publicity page

Hogarth publicity page

문학동네 publicity page

Excerpt

See Index of Korean literature

About the Author :

Korean author Han Kang (한강) was born in 1970.

