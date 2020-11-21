the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

the
saloon statistics

21 November 2020

21 November: NYTBR 100 Notable Books of 2020 | Jan Morris (1926-2020) | Leila Aboulela Q & A | The Mouseiad review


21 November 2020 - Saturday

NYTBR 100 Notable Books of 2020 | Jan Morris (1926-2020)
Leila Aboulela Q & A | The Mouseiad review

       NYTBR 100 Notable Books of 2020

       The editors of The New York Times Book Review have selected their 100 Notable Books of 2020.
       Remember that this is limited to books they have (or will) review -- i.e. a smattering of the many worthy titles out there -- but they do include quite a few books in translation, eleven this year (versus just three in 2019), with four alone translations from the Japanese.
       Only five of the hundred titles are under review at the complete review -- all translations --, as I am also once again staggered by how many of these titles I haven't even seen .....:        (The Carrère seems an odd choice -- this had a US publication date of 5 November 2019 ..... (Yes, the NYTBR review appeared (in print) on 22 December 2019 -- within the past twelve months; still .....))
       I haven't thought too much about my top books of the year -- for god's sakes, it's the middle of November, there's still tons of reading time ! -- and since I've gotten considerably fewer review copies this year than usual, even more of my reading and reviewing in 2020 has been backlist, but the one title I'm very surprised fell short here is Susanna Clarke's Piranesi. (As far as eligible (i.e. NYTBR-reviewed) translations go, Nino Haratischvili's The Eighth Life would have seemed a good fit, too.)

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       Jan Morris (1926-2020)

       Journalist and author Jan Morris has passed away; see, for example, Veronica Horwell's obituary in The Guardian.
       None of Morris' work is under review at the complete review but I was impressed by the ones I have read. A fascinating writer -- and a fascinating life-story, too.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       Leila Aboulela Q & A

       Leila Aboulela's Minaret is now out in German, and so at Qantara.de Anna-Theresa Bachmann has a Q & A with her, The challenge of identity in a non-monochrome world.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       The Mouseiad review

       The most recent addition to the complete review is my review of Ignacy Krasicki's The Mouseiad and other Mock Epics, recently out from Glagoslav -- yet another of their amazing collections of classic Eastern European and Russian literature.

       Krasicki's The Adventures of Mr. Nicholas Wisdom came out from Northwestern University Press a while back, in their European Classics series -- see their publicity page -- but it's great to see these mock-epics available too. Disappointing, however, that there's been so little coverage of this translation to date.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


